  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Kao Hsing Chang Iron & Steel Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2008   TW0002008000

KAO HSING CHANG IRON & STEEL CORP.

(2008)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kao Hsing Chang Iron & Steel : Matters related to the board meeting's resolution to convene the 2022 general shareholders' meeting

03/10/2022 | 03:43am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: KAO HSING CHANG IRON & STEEL CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/10 Time of announcement 16:26:44
Subject 
 Matters related to the board meeting's resolution
to convene the 2022 general shareholders' meeting
Date of events 2022/03/10 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/10
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/23
3.Shareholders meeting location:No. 318 Zhonghua 1st Road, Kaohsiung City
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1) 2021 business report of the Company.
(2) Audit report of the Audit Committee.
(3) Distribution of employees' remuneration and directors' remuneration
report for 2021.
(4) Report on the reinvestment in Zhihuiark.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1) Acknowledgement of the 2021 business report and financial statements.
(2) Acknowledgement of the 2021 earnings distribution plan.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1) Discussion on the amendment to the "Procedures for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets".
(2) Discussion on the amendment to the "Endorsement and Guarantee
Operation Procedures".
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:Not applicable.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:Not applicable.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/25
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/23
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The venue for acceptance of proposals for the Company's general shareholders'
meeting is No. 62, Liangzhou Street, Datong District, Taipei City.
The acceptance period is from April 15, 2022 to April 25, 2022.

Disclaimer

KHC – Kao Hsiung Chang Iron & Steel Corp. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
