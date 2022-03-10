Kao Hsing Chang Iron & Steel : Matters related to the board meeting's resolution to convene the 2022 general shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/10 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/23 3.Shareholders meeting location:No. 318 Zhonghua 1st Road, Kaohsiung City 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1) 2021 business report of the Company. (2) Audit report of the Audit Committee. (3) Distribution of employees' remuneration and directors' remuneration report for 2021. (4) Report on the reinvestment in Zhihuiark. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1) Acknowledgement of the 2021 business report and financial statements. (2) Acknowledgement of the 2021 earnings distribution plan. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1) Discussion on the amendment to the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". (2) Discussion on the amendment to the "Endorsement and Guarantee Operation Procedures". 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:Not applicable. 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:Not applicable. 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/25 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/23 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: The venue for acceptance of proposals for the Company's general shareholders' meeting is No. 62, Liangzhou Street, Datong District, Taipei City. The acceptance period is from April 15, 2022 to April 25, 2022.