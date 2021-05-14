|
kaonavi : FY2020 4Q Presentation Material of Financial Results
FY2020 4Q Financial Results
1. Company Overview
2 . F Y 2 0 2 0 4 Q F i n a n c i a l H i g h l i g h t s
3 . F Y 2 0 2 1 F i n a n c i a l F o r e c a s t
4 . A p p e n d i x
What Is KAONAVI ?
A database-centered talent management system
Talent Management System
Performance review
Recruitment
Data aggregation /
analysis
Promotion /
Placement
Training &
development
Skills Management
Engagement
Get promoted
Get hired
Learn and develop skills
Features and Effects
Committed to empowering user companies to promote "Work Style Reform" and "Digital Transformation" by offering capabilities to accelerate talent management
KAONAVI's features and expected effects
HR Database
Pickup List
Organization Chart
Performance Review
Employee Survey
Matrix Chart
Employee Data Graph
Pulse Survey
Approval Workflow
Aptitude Test (SPI3)
Business Efficiency
Productivity
Talent Development
Turnover Prevention
Management
Enhancement
Centralize all HR data in the cloud
Right person for the right position
Transparent evaluation process
Better communication,
Focus on HR strategy
through talent visualization
set out by workflow
highly engaged
based on visualized HR data
Career
Skills, Certifications
Evaluation
Performance
Talent
Our Strengths
Ensuring both the system and know-how working side by side for our users to thrive in talent management initiatives without any silver bullet
|All news about KAONAVI, INC.
|Sales 2021
3 383 M
30,9 M
30,9 M
|Net income 2021
|
-100 M
-0,91 M
-0,91 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|-353x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
35 454 M
323 M
324 M
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|10,5x
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|7,90x
|Nbr of Employees
|154
|Free-Float
|42,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends KAONAVI, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|Average target price
|Last Close Price
3 115,00
|Spread / Highest target
-
|Spread / Average Target
-
|Spread / Lowest Target
-