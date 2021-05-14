Log in
    4435   JP3205900008

KAONAVI, INC.

(4435)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 05/13
3115 JPY   -3.71%
kaonavi : FY2020 4Q Presentation Material of Financial Results

05/14/2021 | 09:05am EDT
FY2020 4Q Financial Results

May 13, 2021

© kaonavi, inc.

1. Company Overview

2 . F Y 2 0 2 0 4 Q F i n a n c i a l H i g h l i g h t s

3 . F Y 2 0 2 1 F i n a n c i a l F o r e c a s t

4 . A p p e n d i x

© kaonavi, inc.

What Is KAONAVI ?

A database-centered talent management system

Talent Management System

Performance review

Recruitment

Data aggregation /

analysis

Promotion /

Placement

Training &

development

・ ・ ・ ・

Skills Management

Engagement

HR Database

Retire

Get promoted

Get hired

Learn and develop skills

Onboard

© kaonavi, inc.

3

Features and Effects

Committed to empowering user companies to promote "Work Style Reform" and "Digital Transformation" by offering capabilities to accelerate talent management

KAONAVI's features and expected effects

HR Database

Pickup List

Organization Chart

Performance Review

Employee Survey

Matrix Chart

Employee Data Graph

Pulse Survey

Approval Workflow

Aptitude Test (SPI3)

Business Efficiency

Productivity

Talent Development

Turnover Prevention

Management

Improvement

Enhancement

Centralize all HR data in the cloud

Right person for the right position

Transparent evaluation process

Better communication,

Focus on HR strategy

through talent visualization

set out by workflow

highly engaged

based on visualized HR data

Career

Skills, Certifications

Evaluation

Performance

Preference

Talent

© kaonavi, inc.

4

Our Strengths

Ensuring both the system and know-how working side by side for our users to thrive in talent management initiatives without any silver bullet

II

System

Know-how

© kaonavi, inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kaonavi Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 13:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 383 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net income 2021 -100 M -0,91 M -0,91 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -353x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35 454 M 323 M 324 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,90x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 42,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hiroki Yanagibashi President, CEO & Representative Director
Kimitaka Hashimoto Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hiroyuki Sato Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Suguru Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAONAVI, INC.-31.08%323
ADOBE INC.-5.19%227 277
AUTODESK, INC.-11.67%59 355
WORKDAY INC.-7.11%54 296
TWILIO INC.-16.98%48 125
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.40%46 036