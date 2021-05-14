kaonavi : FY2020 4Q Presentation Material of Financial Results 05/14/2021 | 09:05am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FY2020 4Q Financial Results May 13, 2021 © kaonavi, inc. 1. Company Overview 2 . F Y 2 0 2 0 4 Q F i n a n c i a l H i g h l i g h t s 3 . F Y 2 0 2 1 F i n a n c i a l F o r e c a s t 4 . A p p e n d i x © kaonavi, inc. What Is KAONAVI ? A database-centered talent management system Talent Management System Performance review Recruitment Data aggregation / analysis Promotion / Placement Training & development ・ ・ ・ ・ Skills Management Engagement HR Database Retire １ Get promoted Get hired Learn and develop skills Onboard © kaonavi, inc. 3 Features and Effects Committed to empowering user companies to promote "Work Style Reform" and "Digital Transformation" by offering capabilities to accelerate talent management KAONAVI's features and expected effects HR Database Pickup List Organization Chart Performance Review Employee Survey Matrix Chart Employee Data Graph Pulse Survey Approval Workflow Aptitude Test (SPI3) Business Efficiency Productivity Talent Development Turnover Prevention Management Improvement Enhancement Centralize all HR data in the cloud Right person for the right position Transparent evaluation process Better communication, Focus on HR strategy through talent visualization set out by workflow highly engaged based on visualized HR data Career Skills, Certifications Evaluation Performance Preference Talent © kaonavi, inc. 4 Our Strengths Ensuring both the system and know-how working side by side for our users to thrive in talent management initiatives without any silver bullet II System Know-how © kaonavi, inc. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kaonavi Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 13:04:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about KAONAVI, INC. 09:05a KAONAVI : FY2020 4Q Presentation Material of Financial Results PU 2020 KAONAVI : Revision of the Financial Forecast for the Six Months Ending Septembe.. PU

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 3 383 M 30,9 M 30,9 M Net income 2021 -100 M -0,91 M -0,91 M Net Debt 2021 - - - P/E ratio 2021 -353x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 35 454 M 323 M 324 M Capi. / Sales 2021 10,5x Capi. / Sales 2022 7,90x Nbr of Employees 154 Free-Float 42,0% Chart KAONAVI, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KAONAVI, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts Average target price Last Close Price 3 115,00 Spread / Highest target - Spread / Average Target - Spread / Lowest Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Hiroki Yanagibashi President, CEO & Representative Director Kimitaka Hashimoto Chief Financial Officer & Director Hiroyuki Sato Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President Suguru Kobayashi Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KAONAVI, INC. -31.08% 323 ADOBE INC. -5.19% 227 277 AUTODESK, INC. -11.67% 59 355 WORKDAY INC. -7.11% 54 296 TWILIO INC. -16.98% 48 125 ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.40% 46 036