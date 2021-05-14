kaonavi : Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP) 05/14/2021 | 12:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Translation Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail. Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP) May 13, 2021 Company name: kaonavi, inc. Listed stock exchange: Tokyo Stock code: 4435 URL https://corp.kaonavi.jp/en Representative: Representative Director, President & CEO Hiroki Yanagihashi Inquiries: Director & CFO Kimitaka Hashimoto TEL 03(6633)3258 Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders: June 24, 2021 Scheduled date to file Securities Report: June 25, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: － Supplementary materials: Yes Meeting for institutional investors and analysts: Yes (Figures are rounded to the nearest million yen) 1. Financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) (1) Operating results (cumulative) (Percentages show the change from the same period of previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Year ended March 31, 2021 3,402 29.6 (11) － (16) － (131) － Year ended March 31, 2020 2,625 55.3 (278) － (280) － (357) － Earnings per share Diluted earnings per Net profit/ Ordinary profit/ Operation profit/ share equity total assets net sales Yen Yen % % % Year ended March 31, 2021 (11.59) － (13.4) (0.6) (0.3) Year ended March 31, 2020 (32.89) － (30.5) (12.3) (10.6) Note: "Diluted earnings per share" is not presented because of the current net loss. Note: On January 1, 2020, the Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of common stock. "Earnings per share" calculated assuming the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (2) Financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net asset per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of March 31, 2021 3,014 961 31.9 84.43 As of March 31, 2020 2,398 995 41.5 90.94 Reference: Shareholders' equity March 31, 2021: 961 million yen March 31, 2020: 995 million yen (3) Cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financing activities at end of period Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Year ended March 31, 2021 384 (236) 173 1,955 Year ended March 31, 2020 (53) (430) 331 1,635 2. Dividends Dividends per share Total cash Dividend Ratio of Dividends payout dividends to 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Total Fiscal year-end (Total) ratio net assets Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % Year ended March 31, 2020 － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 － － － Year ended March 31, 2021 － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 － － － Year ending March 31, 2022 (forecast) － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 － － 1 － 3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022) (Percentages show the change from the same period of previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net profit Earnings per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 4,540 33.4 100 － 93 － 26 － 2.28 Note: The recent business trends have been and will likely continue to be uncertain due to the ongoing pandemic. Under the circumstances the shift to remote work has become prevalent, which generates a bigger demand for supporting diverse work style. As most companies started turning to talent management system to adapt to a new norm in addition to streamline or efficiency of HR operations, our business environment has been gradually improving. Net sales are expected to increase by +33.4% YoY, which is a higher growth rate than the previous fiscal year. Gross profit margin is expected to be 72.2%, which is at the same level as last fiscal year due to continued investment in the product development. There is no change in our policy of focusing more on future business growth than immediate profitability from the mid-to-long term perspective of enhancing corporate value. The Company intends to balance disciplined expense management with flexible growth investments in marketing and hiring based on market trends and competitive environment, ensuring stable business and financial operations. Note: As "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. are to be applied in the beginning of fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the above financial forecast complies with the new standards. For reference, the net sales of the forecast before adjustment are 4,520 million yen, and the impact caused by the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard is estimated to be 20 million yen. Please refer to the investor presentation for more details. 4. Notes Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None 2) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None 3) Changes in accounting estimates: None 4) Restatement of prior period financial statements: None Number of shares outstanding (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of March 31, 2021: 11,382,000 shares As of March 31, 2020: 10,945,000 shares Number of treasury stock at the end of period As of March 31, 2021: 208 shares As of March 31, 2020: 134 shares Average number of shares outstanding during the period Year ended March 31, 2021: 11,282,644 shares Year ended March 31, 2020: 10,852,267 shares Note: On January 1, 2020, the Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of common stock. "Average number of shares outstanding during the period" calculated assuming the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. This report of financial results is out of scope of review procedures conducted by independent auditors. * Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements The forecasts above are based on the judgments made in accordance with information currently available. Forecasts therefore include risks and uncertainties. Actual figures may differ from these forecasts due to subsequent changes in the circumstances. － 2 － Quarterly Financial Statements 1. Balance Sheets (Thousands of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 1,634,775 1,955,069 Accounts receivable - trade 173,650 178,600 Prepaid expenses 55,436 123,585 Other 59 5,526 Allowance for doubtful accounts (681) (173) Total current assets 1,863,239 2,262,608 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings 7,765 192,746 Accumulated depreciation (7,765) (13,372) Buildings, net － 179,375 Tools, furniture and fixtures 32,543 84,520 Accumulated depreciation (17,628) (27,980) Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 14,916 56,540 Total property, plant and equipment 14,916 235,914 Intangible assets Software 18,583 14,076 Total intangible assets 18,583 14,076 Investments and other assets Investment securities 20,600 96,146 Guarantee deposits 480,178 386,710 Long-term prepaid expenses 130 18,098 Claims provable in bankruptcy, claims 97 － provable in rehabilitation and other Allowance for doubtful accounts (97) － Total investments and other assets 500,908 500,954 Total non-current assets 534,406 750,945 Total assets 2,397,645 3,013,552 － 3 － (Thousands of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2021 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade 30,746 45,288 Current portion of long-term loans payable 122,066 127,164 Accounts payable - other 133,661 147,085 Accrued expenses 120,807 211,072 Income taxes payable 16,174 20,694 Deposits received 13,807 10,353 Deferred revenue 599,925 961,557 Provision for share-based compensation － 26,113 Other 24,513 48,422 Total current liabilities 1,061,699 1,597,747 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable 340,590 454,545 Deferred tax liabilities － 313 Total non-current liabilities 340,590 454,858 Total liabilities 1,402,289 2,052,605 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 1,018,269 1,066,270 Capital surplus Legal capital surplus 1,008,269 1,056,270 Total capital surplus 1,008,269 1,056,270 Retained earnings Other retained earnings Retained earnings brought forward (1,030,761) (1,161,509) Total retained earnings (1,030,761) (1,161,509) Treasury stock (422) (792) Total shareholders' equity 995,356 960,238 Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Total Valuation and translation adjustments Total net assets Total liabilities and net assets － 709 － 709 995,356 960,947 2,397,645 3,013,552 － 4 － 2. Statements of Income (cumulative) (Thousands of yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Net sales 2,624,792 3,402,279 Cost of sales 652,444 941,143 Gross profit 1,972,348 2,461,136 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,249,997 2,472,176 Operating profit (loss) (277,649) (11,040) Non-operating income Interest income 18 21 Subsidy income － 623 Miscellaneous income 145 865 Total non-operating income 163 1,509 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 1,935 4,497 Share issuance cost － 882 Loss on sales and retirement of non-current 381 1,237 assets Other 2 2 Total non-operating expenses 2,317 6,618 Ordinary profit (loss) (279,803) (16,148) Extraordinary losses Impairment loss 72,348 － Headquarters relocation expenses － 108,957 Total extraordinary losses 72,348 108,957 Profit (loss) before income taxes (352,151) (125,105) Income taxes - current 4,760 5,643 Total income taxes 4,760 5,643 Net Profit (loss) (356,911) (130,748) － 5 － This is an excerpt of the original content. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Kaonavi Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

