Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kaonavi, inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4435   JP3205900008

KAONAVI, INC.

(4435)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

kaonavi : Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)

05/14/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

May 13, 2021

Company name:

kaonavi, inc.

Listed stock exchange:

Tokyo

Stock code:

4435

URL https://corp.kaonavi.jp/en

Representative:

Representative Director, President & CEO

Hiroki Yanagihashi

Inquiries:

Director & CFO

Kimitaka Hashimoto

TEL 03(6633)3258

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

June 24, 2021

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

June 25, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Supplementary materials:

Yes

Meeting for institutional investors and analysts:

Yes

(Figures are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(1) Operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages show the change from the same period of previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2021

3,402

29.6

(11)

(16)

(131)

Year ended March 31, 2020

2,625

55.3

(278)

(280)

(357)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

Net profit/

Ordinary profit/

Operation profit/

share

equity

total assets

net sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2021

(11.59)

(13.4)

(0.6)

(0.3)

Year ended March 31, 2020

(32.89)

(30.5)

(12.3)

(10.6)

Note: "Diluted earnings per share" is not presented because of the current net loss.

Note: On January 1, 2020, the Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of common stock. "Earnings per share" calculated assuming the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net asset per share

Millions of

yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2021

3,014

961

31.9

84.43

As of March 31, 2020

2,398

995

41.5

90.94

Reference: Shareholders' equity

March 31, 2021: 961 million yen

March 31, 2020: 995 million yen

(3) Cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Millions of

yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

384

(236)

173

1,955

Year ended March 31, 2020

(53)

(430)

331

1,635

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Total cash

Dividend

Ratio of

Dividends

payout

dividends to

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Total

Fiscal year-end

(Total)

ratio

net assets

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2020

0.00

0.00

0.00

Year ended March 31, 2021

0.00

0.00

0.00

Year ending March 31, 2022 (forecast)

0.00

0.00

0.00

1

3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

(Percentages show the change from the same period of previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net profit

Earnings

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

4,540

33.4

100

93

26

2.28

Note: The recent business trends have been and will likely continue to be uncertain due to the ongoing pandemic. Under the circumstances the shift to remote work has become prevalent, which generates a bigger demand for supporting diverse work style. As most companies started turning to talent management system to adapt to a new norm in addition to streamline or efficiency of HR operations, our business environment has been gradually improving.

Net sales are expected to increase by +33.4% YoY, which is a higher growth rate than the previous fiscal year. Gross profit margin is expected to be 72.2%, which is at the same level as last fiscal year due to continued investment in the product development.

There is no change in our policy of focusing more on future business growth than immediate profitability from the mid-to-long term perspective of enhancing corporate value. The Company intends to balance disciplined expense management with flexible growth investments in marketing and hiring based on market trends and competitive environment, ensuring stable business and financial operations.

Note: As "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. are to be applied in the beginning of fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the above financial forecast complies with the new standards. For reference, the net sales of the forecast before adjustment are 4,520 million yen, and the impact caused by the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard is estimated to be 20 million yen. Please refer to the investor presentation for more details.

4. Notes

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None

2)

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4)

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

None

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2021:

11,382,000 shares

As of March 31, 2020:

10,945,000 shares

  1. Number of treasury stock at the end of period

As of March 31, 2021:

208 shares

As of March 31, 2020:

134 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Year ended March 31, 2021: 11,282,644 shares

Year ended March 31, 2020: 10,852,267 shares

Note: On January 1, 2020, the Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of common stock. "Average number of shares outstanding during the period" calculated assuming the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

This report of financial results is out of scope of review procedures conducted by independent auditors.

* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

The forecasts above are based on the judgments made in accordance with information currently available. Forecasts therefore include risks and uncertainties. Actual figures may differ from these forecasts due to subsequent changes in the circumstances.

2

Quarterly Financial Statements

1. Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,634,775

1,955,069

Accounts receivable - trade

173,650

178,600

Prepaid expenses

55,436

123,585

Other

59

5,526

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(681)

(173)

Total current assets

1,863,239

2,262,608

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

7,765

192,746

Accumulated depreciation

(7,765)

(13,372)

Buildings, net

179,375

Tools, furniture and fixtures

32,543

84,520

Accumulated depreciation

(17,628)

(27,980)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

14,916

56,540

Total property, plant and equipment

14,916

235,914

Intangible assets

Software

18,583

14,076

Total intangible assets

18,583

14,076

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

20,600

96,146

Guarantee deposits

480,178

386,710

Long-term prepaid expenses

130

18,098

Claims provable in bankruptcy, claims

97

provable in rehabilitation and other

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(97)

Total investments and other assets

500,908

500,954

Total non-current assets

534,406

750,945

Total assets

2,397,645

3,013,552

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

30,746

45,288

Current portion of long-term loans payable

122,066

127,164

Accounts payable - other

133,661

147,085

Accrued expenses

120,807

211,072

Income taxes payable

16,174

20,694

Deposits received

13,807

10,353

Deferred revenue

599,925

961,557

Provision for share-based compensation

26,113

Other

24,513

48,422

Total current liabilities

1,061,699

1,597,747

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

340,590

454,545

Deferred tax liabilities

313

Total non-current liabilities

340,590

454,858

Total liabilities

1,402,289

2,052,605

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

1,018,269

1,066,270

Capital surplus

Legal capital surplus

1,008,269

1,056,270

Total capital surplus

1,008,269

1,056,270

Retained earnings

Other retained earnings

Retained earnings brought forward

(1,030,761)

(1,161,509)

Total retained earnings

(1,030,761)

(1,161,509)

Treasury stock

(422)

(792)

Total shareholders' equity

995,356

960,238

Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Total Valuation and translation adjustments

Total net assets

Total liabilities and net assets

709

709

995,356

960,947

2,397,645

3,013,552

4

2. Statements of Income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Net sales

2,624,792

3,402,279

Cost of sales

652,444

941,143

Gross profit

1,972,348

2,461,136

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,249,997

2,472,176

Operating profit (loss)

(277,649)

(11,040)

Non-operating income

Interest income

18

21

Subsidy income

623

Miscellaneous income

145

865

Total non-operating income

163

1,509

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,935

4,497

Share issuance cost

882

Loss on sales and retirement of non-current

381

1,237

assets

Other

2

2

Total non-operating expenses

2,317

6,618

Ordinary profit (loss)

(279,803)

(16,148)

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

72,348

Headquarters relocation expenses

108,957

Total extraordinary losses

72,348

108,957

Profit (loss) before income taxes

(352,151)

(125,105)

Income taxes - current

4,760

5,643

Total income taxes

4,760

5,643

Net Profit (loss)

(356,911)

(130,748)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kaonavi Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAONAVI, INC.
12:23pKAONAVI  : Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021(Based ..
PU
09:05aKAONAVI  : FY2020 4Q Presentation Material of Financial Results
PU
2020KAONAVI  : Revision of the Financial Forecast for the Six Months Ending Septembe..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 383 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net income 2021 -100 M -0,91 M -0,91 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -433x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43 422 M 396 M 397 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,68x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart KAONAVI, INC.
Duration : Period :
kaonavi, inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAONAVI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3 815,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hiroki Yanagibashi President, CEO & Representative Director
Kimitaka Hashimoto Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hiroyuki Sato Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Suguru Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAONAVI, INC.-15.60%323
ADOBE INC.-5.19%227 277
AUTODESK, INC.-11.67%59 355
WORKDAY INC.-7.11%54 296
TWILIO INC.-16.98%48 125
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.40%46 036