kaonavi : Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)
05/14/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
June 24, 2021
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
June 25, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
－
Supplementary materials:
Yes
Meeting for institutional investors and analysts:
Yes
(Figures are rounded to the nearest million yen)
1. Financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(1) Operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages show the change from the same period of previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2021
3,402
29.6
(11)
－
(16)
－
(131)
－
Year ended March 31, 2020
2,625
55.3
(278)
－
(280)
－
(357)
－
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
Net profit/
Ordinary profit/
Operation profit/
share
equity
total assets
net sales
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2021
(11.59)
－
(13.4)
(0.6)
(0.3)
Year ended March 31, 2020
(32.89)
－
(30.5)
(12.3)
(10.6)
Note: "Diluted earnings per share" is not presented because of the current net loss.
Note: On January 1, 2020, the Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of common stock. "Earnings per share" calculated assuming the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net asset per share
Millions of
yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2021
3,014
961
31.9
84.43
As of March 31, 2020
2,398
995
41.5
90.94
Reference: Shareholders' equity
March 31, 2021: 961 million yen
March 31, 2020: 995 million yen
(3) Cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Millions of
yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
384
(236)
173
1,955
Year ended March 31, 2020
(53)
(430)
331
1,635
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
Total cash
Dividend
Ratio of
Dividends
payout
dividends to
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Total
Fiscal year-end
(Total)
ratio
net assets
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2020
－
0.00
－
0.00
0.00
－
－
－
Year ended March 31, 2021
－
0.00
－
0.00
0.00
－
－
－
Year ending March 31, 2022 (forecast)
－
0.00
－
0.00
0.00
－
－ 1 －
3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
(Percentages show the change from the same period of previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net profit
Earnings
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
4,540
33.4
100
－
93
－
26
－
2.28
Note: The recent business trends have been and will likely continue to be uncertain due to the ongoing pandemic. Under the circumstances the shift to remote work has become prevalent, which generates a bigger demand for supporting diverse work style. As most companies started turning to talent management system to adapt to a new norm in addition to streamline or efficiency of HR operations, our business environment has been gradually improving.
Net sales are expected to increase by +33.4% YoY, which is a higher growth rate than the previous fiscal year. Gross profit margin is expected to be 72.2%, which is at the same level as last fiscal year due to continued investment in the product development.
There is no change in our policy of focusing more on future business growth than immediate profitability from the mid-to-long term perspective of enhancing corporate value. The Company intends to balance disciplined expense management with flexible growth investments in marketing and hiring based on market trends and competitive environment, ensuring stable business and financial operations.
Note: As "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. are to be applied in the beginning of fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the above financial forecast complies with the new standards. For reference, the net sales of the forecast before adjustment are 4,520 million yen, and the impact caused by the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard is estimated to be 20 million yen. Please refer to the investor presentation for more details.
4. Notes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
2)
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
None
Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2021:
11,382,000 shares
As of March 31, 2020:
10,945,000 shares
Number of treasury stock at the end of period
As of March 31, 2021:
208 shares
As of March 31, 2020:
134 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Year ended March 31, 2021: 11,282,644 shares
Year ended March 31, 2020: 10,852,267 shares
Note: On January 1, 2020, the Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of common stock. "Average number of shares outstanding during the period" calculated assuming the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
This report of financial results is out of scope of review procedures conducted by independent auditors.
* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
The forecasts above are based on the judgments made in accordance with information currently available. Forecasts therefore include risks and uncertainties. Actual figures may differ from these forecasts due to subsequent changes in the circumstances.
－ 2 －
Quarterly Financial Statements
1. Balance Sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,634,775
1,955,069
Accounts receivable - trade
173,650
178,600
Prepaid expenses
55,436
123,585
Other
59
5,526
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(681)
(173)
Total current assets
1,863,239
2,262,608
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings
7,765
192,746
Accumulated depreciation
(7,765)
(13,372)
Buildings, net
－
179,375
Tools, furniture and fixtures
32,543
84,520
Accumulated depreciation
(17,628)
(27,980)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
14,916
56,540
Total property, plant and equipment
14,916
235,914
Intangible assets
Software
18,583
14,076
Total intangible assets
18,583
14,076
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
20,600
96,146
Guarantee deposits
480,178
386,710
Long-term prepaid expenses
130
18,098
Claims provable in bankruptcy, claims
97
－
provable in rehabilitation and other
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(97)
－
Total investments and other assets
500,908
500,954
Total non-current assets
534,406
750,945
Total assets
2,397,645
3,013,552
－ 3 －
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
30,746
45,288
Current portion of long-term loans payable
122,066
127,164
Accounts payable - other
133,661
147,085
Accrued expenses
120,807
211,072
Income taxes payable
16,174
20,694
Deposits received
13,807
10,353
Deferred revenue
599,925
961,557
Provision for share-based compensation
－
26,113
Other
24,513
48,422
Total current liabilities
1,061,699
1,597,747
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
340,590
454,545
Deferred tax liabilities
－
313
Total non-current liabilities
340,590
454,858
Total liabilities
1,402,289
2,052,605
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
1,018,269
1,066,270
Capital surplus
Legal capital surplus
1,008,269
1,056,270
Total capital surplus
1,008,269
1,056,270
Retained earnings
Other retained earnings
Retained earnings brought forward
(1,030,761)
(1,161,509)
Total retained earnings
(1,030,761)
(1,161,509)
Treasury stock
(422)
(792)
Total shareholders' equity
995,356
960,238
Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Total Valuation and translation adjustments
Total net assets
Total liabilities and net assets
－
709
－
709
995,356
960,947
2,397,645
3,013,552
－ 4 －
2. Statements of Income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Net sales
2,624,792
3,402,279
Cost of sales
652,444
941,143
Gross profit
1,972,348
2,461,136
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,249,997
2,472,176
Operating profit (loss)
(277,649)
(11,040)
Non-operating income
Interest income
18
21
Subsidy income
－
623
Miscellaneous income
145
865
Total non-operating income
163
1,509
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,935
4,497
Share issuance cost
－
882
Loss on sales and retirement of non-current
381
1,237
assets
Other
2
2
Total non-operating expenses
2,317
6,618
Ordinary profit (loss)
(279,803)
(16,148)
Extraordinary losses
Impairment loss
72,348
－
Headquarters relocation expenses
－
108,957
Total extraordinary losses
72,348
108,957
Profit (loss) before income taxes
(352,151)
(125,105)
Income taxes - current
4,760
5,643
Total income taxes
4,760
5,643
Net Profit (loss)
(356,911)
(130,748)
－ 5 －
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.