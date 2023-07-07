EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Dividend
KAP AG: MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD PROPOSE INCREASED DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022
Fulda, 7 July 2023 – Executive Board and Supervisory Board of KAP AG today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 July 2023, the payment of an increased dividend for fiscal year 2022 of 1.50 euros per no-par value share carrying dividend rights (previously proposed dividend: 1.00 euros). The background to this is that, despite the current challenging market conditions, there is nevertheless sufficient scope in the key financial figures for such an adjusted proposal for the appropriation of profits and shareholders should participate accordingly.
Subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, a total amount of 11,651,344.50 euros would thus be distributed to the shareholders of in total 7,767,563 shares entitled to dividends and the remaining amount of 38,979,837.45 euros would be carried forward to new account.
The Management Board
Kai Knitter
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
