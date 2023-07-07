EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Dividend

​​​​​KAP AG: MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD PROPOSE INCREASED DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022



07-Jul-2023 / 15:34 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KAP AG: MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD PROPOSE INCREASED DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022

Fulda, 7 July 2023 – Executive Board and Supervisory Board of KAP AG today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 July 2023, the payment of an increased dividend for fiscal year 2022 of 1.50 euros per no-par value share carrying dividend rights (previously proposed dividend: 1.00 euros). The background to this is that, despite the current challenging market conditions, there is nevertheless sufficient scope in the key financial figures for such an adjusted proposal for the appropriation of profits and shareholders should participate accordingly.

Subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, a total amount of 11,651,344.50 euros would thus be distributed to the shareholders of in total 7,767,563 shares entitled to dividends and the remaining amount of 38,979,837.45 euros would be carried forward to new account.

The Management Board



Notifying Person und Investor Relations

Kai Knitter

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

investorrelations@kap.de

+49 (0) 661 103 327