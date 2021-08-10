DGAP-Adhoc : KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Dividend KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020 10-Aug-2021 / 19:16 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020 Fulda, 10 August 2021 - Executive Board and Supervisory Board of KAP AG today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be convened for 30 September 2021, the payment of an increased dividend for the 2020 financial year in the amount of 1.75 euros per no-par value entitled to dividend (dividend proposal so far: 0.75 euros). Subject to the resolution of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, a total amount of 13,593,235.25 euros would be distributed to the shareholders. In the previous year, the Company did not distribute a dividend due to the uncertainties related to the COVID 19 pandemic. With the new proposal for the dividend, the shareholders shall essentially participate in the good current business and earnings development as well as the proceeds from the sale of it-novum GmbH. The publication of the first half-year results will take place on 24 September 2021 as planned. The Executive Board Notifying Person und Investor Relations Kai Knitter Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications kai.knitter@kap.de +49 (0) 661 103 327 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: KAP AG Edelzeller Straße 44 36043 Fulda Germany Phone: 06611030 Fax: 0661103830 E-mail: office@kap.de Internet: www.kap.de ISIN: DE0006208408 WKN: 620840 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1225403 End of Announcement DGAP News Service -------------

