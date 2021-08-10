DGAP-Adhoc : KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Dividend
KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020
10-Aug-2021 / 19:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020
Fulda, 10 August 2021 - Executive Board and Supervisory Board of KAP AG today resolved to propose to the Annual General
Meeting to be convened for 30 September 2021, the payment of an increased dividend for the 2020 financial year in the
amount of 1.75 euros per no-par value entitled to dividend (dividend proposal so far: 0.75 euros). Subject to the
resolution of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, a total amount of 13,593,235.25 euros would be
distributed to the shareholders. In the previous year, the Company did not distribute a dividend due to the
uncertainties related to the COVID 19 pandemic.
With the new proposal for the dividend, the shareholders shall essentially participate in the good current business and
earnings development as well as the proceeds from the sale of it-novum GmbH.
The publication of the first half-year results will take place on 24 September 2021 as planned.
The Executive Board
Notifying Person und Investor Relations
Kai Knitter
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
kai.knitter@kap.de
+49 (0) 661 103 327
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and
Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1225403
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
-------------
1225403 10-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225403&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 10, 2021 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)