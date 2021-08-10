Log in
    IUR   DE0006208408

KAP AG

(IUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-Adhoc : KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020

08/10/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Dividend 
KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020 
10-Aug-2021 / 19:16 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020 
Fulda, 10 August 2021 - Executive Board and Supervisory Board of KAP AG today resolved to propose to the Annual General 
Meeting to be convened for 30 September 2021, the payment of an increased dividend for the 2020 financial year in the 
amount of 1.75 euros per no-par value entitled to dividend (dividend proposal so far: 0.75 euros). Subject to the 
resolution of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, a total amount of 13,593,235.25 euros would be 
distributed to the shareholders. In the previous year, the Company did not distribute a dividend due to the 
uncertainties related to the COVID 19 pandemic. 
With the new proposal for the dividend, the shareholders shall essentially participate in the good current business and 
earnings development as well as the proceeds from the sale of it-novum GmbH. 
The publication of the first half-year results will take place on 24 September 2021 as planned. 
The Executive Board 
Notifying Person und Investor Relations 
Kai Knitter 
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
kai.knitter@kap.de 
+49 (0) 661 103 327 
 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      KAP AG 
              Edelzeller Straße 44 
              36043 Fulda 
              Germany 
Phone:        06611030 
Fax:          0661103830 
E-mail:       office@kap.de 
Internet:     www.kap.de 
ISIN:         DE0006208408 
WKN:          620840 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225403 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225403 10-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225403&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)

