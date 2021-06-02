Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/02 03:23:23 am
18.75 EUR   +0.27%
03:31aDGAP-DD  : KAP AG english
DJ
05/21KAP  : PDF Quarterly Statement Q1/2021
PU
05/21KAP  : makes successful start to 2021 financial year and confirms annual forecast
PU
DGAP-DD : KAP AG english

06/02/2021 | 03:31am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
02.06.2021 / 09:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Uwe 
 
 Last name(s):  Stahmer 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 KAP AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900PL69Z32D8WH189 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0006208408 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 19.00 EUR     190000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 19.00 EUR     190000.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-06-01; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      KAP AG 
              Edelzeller Straße 44 
              36043 Fulda 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.kap.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

68135 02.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 323 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2020 -2,96 M -3,61 M -3,61 M
Net Debt 2020 54,9 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -36,4x
Yield 2020 5,40%
Capitalization 145 M 178 M 177 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 297
Free-Float 16,6%
Chart KAP AG
Duration : Period :
KAP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Riedel Chief Financial Officer
Christian Schmitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fried Möller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Stahmer Member-Supervisory Board
Roy Bachmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAP AG34.53%178
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG30.34%39 905
EQT AB (PUBL)48.62%37 368
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA53.56%939
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG13.28%813
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST9.93%619