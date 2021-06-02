DGAP-DD : KAP AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
02.06.2021 / 09:30
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Stahmer
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
KAP AG
b) LEI
529900PL69Z32D8WH189
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006208408
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.00 EUR 190000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.00 EUR 190000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-01; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Internet: www.kap.de
