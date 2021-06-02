DGAP-DD : KAP AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.06.2021 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Uwe Last name(s): Stahmer 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KAP AG b) LEI 529900PL69Z32D8WH189 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0006208408 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 19.00 EUR 190000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 19.00 EUR 190000.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-06-01; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: KAP AG Edelzeller Straße 44 36043 Fulda Germany Internet: www.kap.de

68135 02.06.2021

June 02, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)