EQS-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

KAP AG’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES ALL RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED BY THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD



12.07.2024 / 16:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KAP AG’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES ALL RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED BY THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD

Fulda, 12 July 2024 – The shareholders of KAP AG (“KAP”), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408), today approved by a large majority all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board at the Company’s 38th Annual General Meeting. On aggregate, 82% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting, held as an in-person event in Fulda.

Among other resolutions, the shareholders approved carrying forward the retained earnings for the 2023 financial year to new account, thereby supporting the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board to strengthen the Company’s capital and financing base. The Annual General Meeting also voted to exonerate the Management Board and Supervisory Board, to approve the appointment of the auditor of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as well as a sustainability auditor as required – each for the 2024 financial year – and to adopt the 2023 remuneration report, among other matters.

“2023 was dominated by geopolitical tensions, rising energy costs and adverse economic factors, which weighed on our financial performance indicators accordingly. We cannot be satisfied with the reported figures for the full year 2023. We have already made structural adjustments to make the KAP Group and its segments even more efficient and leaner and to increase profitability further. Moreover, our diversified positioning and focus on profitable niche markets means that we can always respond flexibly and evolve. In spite of all challenges, we are well prepared to reach our goals and look to the future with optimism,” Marten Julius, Spokesman of the KAP AG’s Management Board, explained in his address at this year’s Annual General Meeting.

KAP AG has published the detailed voting results on the agenda items at https://www.kap.de/en/investor-relations/general-meeting.

Contact:

KAP AG

Kai Knitter

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

investorrelations@kap.de

+49 661 103 327

About KAP AG

KAP AG is a listed industrial holding company focused on upper mid-size operating companies that seizes attractive growth opportunities in their respective niche markets. Specifically, KAP AG currently focuses on four distinct operating segments: engineered products, flexible films, surface technologies and precision components. KAP AG currently has over 2,400 employees at 24 locations in eleven countries. KAP AG is a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. KAP AG’s shares are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard, ISIN DE0006208408).