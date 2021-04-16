KAP : > Corporate Governance Statement 2020

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 289F AND 315D OF THE GERMAN COMMERCIAL CODE (HGB) The corporate governance statement pursuant to section 289f and section 315d of the German Commercial Code (HGB) is part of the combined management report. With the following infor- mation, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of KAP AG report on corporate governance in accordance with Principle 22 of the German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC) and on the Company's corporate governance in accordance with section 289f and section 315d HGB. The corporate governance of KAP AG as a listed German stock corporation is determined by law by section 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and additionally by the requirements of the German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC) as amended. 1. STATEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 161 OF THE GERMAN STOCK CORPORATION ACT (AKTG) The Management Board and Supervisory Board of KAP AG have made the Declaration of Conformity pursuant to section 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), which was adopted as of 15 April 2021, permanently accessible to shareholders on KAP AG's website on www.kap.de/ en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/compliance-statement. Declaration by the Management Board and Supervisory Board of KAP AG pursuant to section 161 AktG on the recommendations of the "Government Commission on the German Corporate Governance Code" in the version of 16 December 2019, published in the Federal Gazette on 20 March 2020. The Declaration of Conformity pursuant to section 161 AktG adopted on 15 April 2021 applies to the period since the submission of the last declaration of conformity on 24 March 2020. This is replaced in full by the following Declaration of Conformity. KAP AG has complied with the recommendations in the German Corporate Governance Code of the "Government Commission on the German Corporate Governance Code" in the ver- sion of 16 December 2019, which was published in the Federal Gazette on 20 March 2020, with the exceptions specified and explained below under sections II.1 to II.6 and will also continue to comply with these.

Section B.1 recommends that the Supervisory Board take diversity into account when ap- pointing Management Board members. The Supervisory Board shall set targets for the pro- portion of women to be represented on the Management Board. Because the Management Board currently comprises two members, the Company does not yet implement measures to promote diversity when filling executive roles. Sections D.2, D.3 and D.5 recommend that the Supervisory Board should form committees of members with relevant specialist expertise, in particular an audit committee and a nomi- nation committee, depending on the Company's specific circumstances and the number of Supervisory Board members. So far, an audit committee has been formed but a nomination committee has not because, in the Company's judgement, the Supervisory Board, which only has five members, does not need to set up further committees in addition to the audit committee, as decisions can be made quickly and efficiently in this way. 3. Section C.1 sentences 1, 2 and 3 recommend that the Supervisory Board should determine specific objectives regarding its composition and should prepare a profile of skills and expertise­ for the entire Board. The Supervisory Board should take diversity into account here. The Supervisory Board should also provide information about what the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board regard as the appropriate number of independent Supervisory Board members representing shareholders, and the names of these members. An age limit has been specified for members of the Supervisory Board and disclosed in the corporate governance statement. The term of Supervisory Board membership should be disclosed. We have so far diverged from these recommendations in some cases because, taking into account the Company's individual circumstances, setting specific objectives for the Super­ visory Board's composition and for the process of searching for and selecting suitable Supervisory­ Board candidates would have placed excessive restrictions on our Company and could have led to the automatic exclusion of potential candidates. To fill positions on the KAP AG Supervisory Board, it was important for the Supervisory Board to, in accordance with the requirements of the German Stock Corporation Act, establish that the candidates concerned had the skills, knowledge and experience required to perform the Board's work. Because the KAP AG Supervisory Board is made up of so few members, KAP AG has so far taken the view that the process of putting together the Supervisory Board should be based primarily on professional suitability, irrespective of gender. KAP AG has therefore so far not set a target figure for the number of female Supervisory Board members. The Company was moreover of the opinion that setting a standard length of service limit for Supervisory Board members was not an appropriate criterion by which to search for or exclude Board mem- bers. Rather, as already mentioned above, the selection criteria are the necessary knowl- edge, skills and professional experience. In March 2019, the Supervisory Board adopted a profile of skills and expertise, objec- tives regarding the Board's composition and a diversity concept. These can all be viewed on the Company's website at www.kap.de/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/executive-board-and-supervisory-board.

Section C.1 sentences 2 and 3 recommend that proposals made by the Supervisory Board to the General Meeting should take the Supervisory Board's specific composition objectives into account, while simultaneously aiming at fulfilling the overall profile of required skills and expertise of the entire Board. The implementation status should be published in the corporate governance statement. Since no corresponding targets have yet been set, there were no targets to take into account for the candidate proposals made to the Annual General Meeting in 2018. Nor did any separate presentation have to be provided in the corporate governance statement.

The election proposals made to the Annual General Meeting in 2021 will take into account the Supervisory Board's specific objectives concerning its composition and simultaneously aim to fulfil the profile of skills and expertise for the entire Board. A progress report will then be published in the corporate governance statement for 2021/22. Due to the vagueness of the term "independence" and the associated potential for conflict, the independent members of the Supervisory Board are not named in the Corporate Gov- ernance Report. The German Corporate Governance Code provides interpretive guidance for a determination of independence. The Supervisory Board considers that it has an appro- priate number of independent members. Section F.3 recommends that the consolidated financial statements and the Group manage- ment report be made publicly accessible within 90 days of the end of the financial year, and that any mandatory interim financial information be made publicly accessible within 45 days of the end of the reporting period. The Company did not submit the consolidated finan- cial statements and the Group management report for the 2019 financial year or the interim

financial­ information in the 2020 financial year within the recommended deadlines, but within the statutory deadlines. Such statutory deadlines will also be deemed sufficient for the 2021 financial year.

2. COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM & CODE OF CONDUCT Economic success, integrity and social responsibility are objectives of our Group that cannot be separated - irrespective of whether we or companies controlled by us operate in ­Germany, ­Europe or other parts of the world. Based on awareness of the social, environmental and economic organisation of the entire value chain, we meet the challenges of a networked and ­global economy. Responsible and ethical conduct towards our employees, business partners and shareholders, and towards the environment is an integral part of KAP AG's system of values. To this end, KAP AG has implemented a compliance management system, and the Code of Conduct is an integral part of this. Our decentralised and formalised compliance management system focuses on the areas of corruption prevention, competition law, sanctions and export control, IT security and data protection. Compliance refers to compliance with national and international legal requirements and internal rules. We see compliance as a Group-wide measure for compliance with laws and internal policies, and a key element of corporate governance and the corporate culture that must be observed in every area of daily business in the Group. We have defined the basis for this in our Code of Conduct, which is available on www.kap.de/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/code-of-conduct. Compliance with these policies creates the basic prerequisite for confidence by our business partners, shareholders and the general public in the KAP Group's performance, system of values and integrity. The Code of Conduct summarises the most important principles of conduct for all employees, including the Management Board, and sets minimum standards for collaboration characterised by respect within our Group and with our business partners. In the 2020 reporting year, we rolled out our compliance management system to our newly ­acquired companies and implemented our values and policies. In addition, a comprehensive external compliance risk analysis, which did not lead to any critical results, was conducted. We also updated the existing policies with regard to the formation of our segments. Our training in the form of e-learning was expanded to the new acquisitions. Additional classroom events are scheduled at some of the companies for the coming year. This mix of e-learning options and classroom events is suited to sustainably anchoring our values and policies with employees.

3. DISCLOSURES ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND DESCRIPTION OF THE WORKING PRACTICES OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD a) Management Board In accordance with statutory requirements, KAP AG is subject to a "dual governance system". This is characterised by a strict separation of personnel between the Management Board as the management­ body and the Supervisory Board as the supervision body. The Management Board and Supervisory Board work closely together in the interests of the Group. KAP AG is headed by two people. After Guido Decker left our Group on 30 September 2019, Uwe Stahmer, who had been a member of the Supervisory Board until this date, was temporarily appointed as a second member of the Management Board until 31 March 2020. His office as a member of the Supervisory Board was suspended during this period. He was responsible for strategy, business development, M&A and controlling. Dr Alexander Riedel was responsible for finance, IT, compliance, investor relations and personnel. He stepped down as of 30 September 2020. In March 2020, Mr Eckehard Forberich was appointed a new member of the Management Board and took over the areas of strategy, M&A and personnel. He was joined in October 2020 by Mr Marten Julius, who has responsibility for the areas of finance, controlling, legal, compliance, investor relations and IT. The Management Board's tasks include regular coordination of the Group's strategic direction with the Supervisory Board, implementation of the strategic direction and the exchange information on the implementation status with the Supervisory Board at regular intervals. The Management Board regularly, promptly and comprehensively informs the Supervisory Board of all ­issues relevant for the Group regarding the Group's business development, financial situation and ­financial performance, planning and target achievement, the risk situation and risk management. Where the Group's business development diverges from the plans and objectives drawn up, this is explained and justified in detail. The Management Board's reporting also covers compliance topics, i.e. measures for compliance with legal requirements and internal policies. In addition to legal requirements, the Management Board is also bound by the regulations that are set out in the rules of procedure for the Management Board. The Management Board receives the information needed for corporate governance and decision-­ making through monthly financial reports from the units and regular conversations with the segment managers and the managing directors of the operating units, and on visits to sites in Germany and abroad. Conversations with banks, competitors and industry representatives are also important sources of information. Where the Group's business development diverges from previously drawn up plans and objectives, this is explained and justified to the Supervisory Board in detail and discussed together with the Supervisory Board. The Management Board's actions and its decisions are guided by the Group's interests. It is committed to the aim of sustainably increasing the value of the company. b) Supervisory Board The Supervisory Board has set out its working practices in rules of procedure, which govern, among other things, the conduct of the meetings and the adoption of resolutions on business transactions requiring approval. The Supervisory Board currently consists of five members. The Supervisory Board advises the Management Board on the management of the Company and monitors its activities. The Supervisory Board's tasks are regulated not only by statutory require- ments, but also by the Articles of Association and by the rules of procedure.