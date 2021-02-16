Log in
[Translate to English:] KAP AG sells commercial property in Fulda

02/16/2021 | 05:43pm EST
02/16/2021 23:40 CET

Publication of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

KAP AG SELLS COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN FULDA

Fulda, 16 February 2021 - KAP AG has today concluded a contract for the sale of its commercial property in Fulda, Germany. The land and buildings were sold to CPI Falcon GmbH and the operating facilities to CPI Falcon II GmbH, both affiliated companies of Captiva GmbH, a real estate investment and asset manager for institutional investors. The floor areas used by KAP and its subsidiaries were leased back on the basis of long-term rental agreements. The net proceeds are in the lower double-digit million Euro range. The completion is subject to various conditions customary in the market and is targeted for the end of November 2021 at the latest. With the sale, KAP Group increases its financial flexibility in order to be able to grow organically and externally within the strategic orientation of its business areas.

Contact:

KAP AG
Eckehard Forberich
E: e.forberich@kap.de
T: +49 661 103 715

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Nicole Schüttforth
E: nicole.schuettforth@kirchhoff.de
T: +49 40 609 186 64

About KAP AG

KAP AG is a listed industrial group in the upper midsize market that offers attractive growth opportunities in its respective niche markets. KAP AG focuses on five different business areas: engineered products, flexible films, surface technologies, precision components and it/services. Through targeted acquisitions, the company strengthens its existing business areas or exploits new market opportunities. KAP allows its shareholders to participate in its long-term profitable growth through an earnings-oriented dividend. The group currently has 29 locations and around 2,700 employees in 12 countries. The shares of KAP AG are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0006208408).

Disclaimer

KAP AG published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 22:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 373 M 451 M 451 M
Net income 2019 -14,0 M -17,0 M -17,0 M
Net Debt 2019 89,0 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2019 -11,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 126 M 153 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 711
Free-Float 16,6%
