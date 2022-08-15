KAP Industrial : Interest payment notification

KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1978/000181/06)
LEI code: 3789001F51BC0045FD42
JSE alpha code: KAP
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:
|
Bond code:
|
KAP022
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000183773
|
Coupon:
|
5.925%
|
Interest period:
|
18 May 2022 to 17 August 2022
|
Interest amount due:
|
R2,986,849.32
|
Payment date:
|
18 August 2022
|
Date convention:
|
Following business day
|
Bond code:
|
KAP012
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000148636
|
Coupon:
|
6.892%
|
Interest period:
|
1 June 2022 to 31 August 2022
|
Interest amount due:
|
R18,344,426.96
|
Payment date:
|
1 September 2022
|
Date convention:
|
Following business day
|
Bond code:
|
KAP023
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000184193
|
Coupon:
|
6.592%
|
Interest period:
|
6 June 2022 to 4 September 2022
|
Interest amount due:
|
R8,217,424.66
|
Payment date:
|
5 September 2022
|
Date convention:
|
Following business day
15 August 2022
Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
Disclaimer
KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:32:07 UTC.