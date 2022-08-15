Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. KAP Industrial Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAP   ZAE000171963

KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(KAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
4.450 ZAR   +2.06%
04:33aKAP INDUSTRIAL : Interest payment notification
PU
07/12KAP INDUSTRIAL : Dealing in shares by a director
PU
06/09KAP INDUSTRIAL : Interest payment notification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KAP Industrial : Interest payment notification

08/15/2022 | 04:33am EDT
KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1978/000181/06)

LEI code: 3789001F51BC0045FD42

JSE alpha code: KAP

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:

Bond code:

KAP022

ISIN:

ZAG000183773

Coupon:

5.925%

Interest period:

18 May 2022 to 17 August 2022

Interest amount due:

R2,986,849.32

Payment date:

18 August 2022

Date convention:

Following business day

Bond code:

KAP012

ISIN:

ZAG000148636

Coupon:

6.892%

Interest period:

1 June 2022 to 31 August 2022

Interest amount due:

R18,344,426.96

Payment date:

1 September 2022

Date convention:

Following business day

Bond code:

KAP023

ISIN:

ZAG000184193

Coupon:

6.592%

Interest period:

6 June 2022 to 4 September 2022

Interest amount due:

R8,217,424.66

Payment date:

5 September 2022

Date convention:

Following business day

15 August 2022

Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
