Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. KAP Industrial Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAP   ZAE000171963

KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(KAP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KAP Industrial : Interest payment notification - KAP013 KAP012

02/18/2022 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1978/000181/06)

JSE alpha code: KAP

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:

Bond code:

KAP013

ISIN:

ZAG000159633

Coupon:

5.350%

Interest period:

24 November 2021 to 23 February 2022

Interest amount due:

R9,439,452.05

Payment date:

24 February 2022

Date convention:

Following business day

Bond code:

KAP012

ISIN:

ZAG000148636

Coupon:

5.867%

Interest period:

1 December 2021 to 28 February 2022

Interest amount due:

R15,276,703.56

Payment date:

1 March 2022

Date convention:

Following business day

18 February 2022

Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 16:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:22aKAP INDUSTRIAL : Interest payment notification - KAP013 KAP012
PU
02/02KAP Industrial Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended 31 ..
CI
2021KAP Industrial Holdings Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Kap Industrial Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Half Year Ended Dece..
CI
2021KAP Industrial Holdings Limited Appoints Mr. SP Lunga as Executive Director
CI
2021KAP Industrial Holdings Limited Announces Resignation of IN Mkhari as Director, Member ..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : KAP Industrial Holdings Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Aug 20, 2021
CI
2021Kap Industrial Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 3..
CI
2021KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Annual results
CO
2021KAP Industrial Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 540 M 1 775 M 1 775 M
Net income 2022 1 171 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
Net Debt 2022 6 089 M 407 M 407 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 3,89%
Capitalization 11 950 M 799 M 799 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 19 579
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
KAP Industrial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,71 ZAR
Average target price 5,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 6,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary N. Chaplin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Frans H. Olivier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Keith Quarmby Chairman
Karel Johan Grové Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanus Hilgard Müller Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED7.78%799
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.44%700 482
SIEMENS AG-8.63%127 116
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.47%126 595
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY4.22%113 162
3M COMPANY-16.32%84 888