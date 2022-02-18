KAP Industrial : Interest payment notification - KAP013 KAP012

KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1978/000181/06)
JSE alpha code: KAP
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:
Bond code:
KAP013
ISIN:
ZAG000159633
Coupon:
5.350%
Interest period:
24 November 2021 to 23 February 2022
Interest amount due:
R9,439,452.05
Payment date:
24 February 2022
Date convention:
Following business day
Bond code:
KAP012
ISIN:
ZAG000148636
Coupon:
5.867%
Interest period:
1 December 2021 to 28 February 2022
Interest amount due:
R15,276,703.56
Payment date:
1 March 2022
Date convention:
Following business day
18 February 2022
Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
