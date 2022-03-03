KAP Industrial : New financial instrument listing – KAP023

KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1978/000181/06)

JSE alpha code: KAP ("KAP")

NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LISTING - KAP023

The JSE Limited has granted approval for a new financial instrument listing to KAP under its Domestic Medium-Term Note programme dated 13 December 2019. The notes are jointly and severally, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by KAP Automotive Proprietary Limited; Restonic Proprietary Limited; PG Bison Proprietary Limited; Safripol Proprietary Limited; Unitrans Passenger Proprietary Limited; and Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions Proprietary Limited.

Authorised programme size: R10 000 000 000.00 Total amount in issue after this issuance: R6 406 000 000.00 Instrument type: Floating rate note Bond code: KAP023 Nominal issued: R500 000 000.00 Issue price: 100% Coupon: 3 Month JIBAR as at 4 March 2022 plus 170 bps Coupon rate indicator: Floating Trade type: Price Final maturity date: 4 March 2027 Books close dates: 22 February, 25 May, 25 August, 24 November Interest payment dates: 4 March, 4 June, 4 September, 4 December Last day to register: By 17:00 on 21 February, 24 May, 24 August, 23 November Issue date: 4 March 2022 Date convention: Following Interest commencement date: 4 March 2022 First interest payment date: 4 June 2022 ISIN: ZAG000184193 Additional information: Senior Unsecured Additional terms and conditions: N/A

The Applicable Pricing Supplement will be available on KAP's website, www.kap.co.za.

The note relating to the new financial instrument ("Note") will be dematerialised in the Central Securities Depository ("CSD") and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules. For further information on the Note issue please contact:

Corporate Actions JSE +27 11 520 7000

3 March 2022

Debt sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited