  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. KAP Industrial Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAP   ZAE000171963

KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(KAP)
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KAP Industrial : New financial instrument listing – KAP023

03/03/2022 | 03:20am EST
KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1978/000181/06)

JSE alpha code: KAP ("KAP")

NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LISTING - KAP023

The JSE Limited has granted approval for a new financial instrument listing to KAP under its Domestic Medium-Term Note programme dated 13 December 2019. The notes are jointly and severally, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by KAP Automotive Proprietary Limited; Restonic Proprietary Limited; PG Bison Proprietary Limited; Safripol Proprietary Limited; Unitrans Passenger Proprietary Limited; and Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions Proprietary Limited.

Authorised programme size:

R10 000 000 000.00

Total amount in issue after this issuance:

R6 406 000 000.00

Instrument type:

Floating rate note

Bond code:

KAP023

Nominal issued:

R500 000 000.00

Issue price:

100%

Coupon:

3 Month JIBAR as at 4 March 2022 plus 170 bps

Coupon rate indicator:

Floating

Trade type:

Price

Final maturity date:

4 March 2027

Books close dates:

22 February, 25 May, 25 August, 24 November

Interest payment dates:

4 March, 4 June, 4 September, 4 December

Last day to register:

By 17:00 on 21 February, 24 May, 24 August, 23 November

Issue date:

4 March 2022

Date convention:

Following

Interest commencement date:

4 March 2022

First interest payment date:

4 June 2022

ISIN:

ZAG000184193

Additional information:

Senior Unsecured

Additional terms and conditions:

N/A

The Applicable Pricing Supplement will be available on KAP's website, www.kap.co.za.

The note relating to the new financial instrument ("Note") will be dematerialised in the Central Securities Depository ("CSD") and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules. For further information on the Note issue please contact:

Corporate Actions

JSE

+27 11 520 7000

3 March 2022

Debt sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 540 M 1 724 M 1 724 M
Net income 2022 1 171 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net Debt 2022 6 089 M 396 M 396 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 11 544 M 750 M 750 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 19 579
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
KAP Industrial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,67 ZAR
Average target price 5,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 7,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary N. Chaplin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Frans H. Olivier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Keith Quarmby Chairman
Karel Johan Grové Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanus Hilgard Müller Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED6.86%750
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.7.87%701 932
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.58%125 916
SIEMENS AG-18.92%107 270
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-0.33%106 117
3M COMPANY-17.12%82 667