Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kape Technologies PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CROS   IM00BQ8NYV14

KAPE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(CROS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:50:58 2023-04-21 am EDT
288.71 GBX   +0.60%
01:44pKape Technologies set to delist as Unikmind wins more support
AN
01:10pKape says shareholders should mull accepting Unikmind bid
AN
01:02pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1% as UK Business Confidence Improves
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kape Technologies set to delist as Unikmind wins more support

04/21/2023 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Kape Technologies PLC may soon depart from London's AIM after suitor Unikmind Holdings Ltd said it has secured enough support to push through a delisting.

Unikmind said it has acquired or has agreed to acquire 63% of shares in the digital security software provider. In addition, it has received commitments representing another 13% of Kape shares. It would mean it is on the verge of having control of 76% of Kape stock.

"Once Kape shareholders who have provided irrevocable commitments to accept the increased and final offer do so, Unikmind intends to declare the increased and final offer to be unconditional. Furthermore, Unikmind intends to pass a written resolution in the near future which will result in Kape making an application to the London Stock Exchange for the cancellation of the admission to trading of Kape shares on AIM. As a result of the fact that such a shareholder resolution is able to be passed in writing, this will mean that the delisting is able to be achieved on an accelerated timeline," Unikmind said.

On Thursday Kape received a final cash takeover offer from Unikmind. The new bid valued Kape at USD1.54 billion, up from a previous offer which put a USD1.47 billion valuation on the company.

Kape, despite having reservations about the size of the offer, earlier on Friday warned on the rights of its minority shareholders should Unikmind win enough support to power through a delisting.

"Therefore, notwithstanding the value of the revised offer, the independent directors believe that Kape shareholders should seriously consider accepting the revised offer," Kape said.

"Kape shareholders who anticipate realising greater value in their Kape shares in the future, whilst recognising and being willing to accept the risks associated with remaining as an investor in an unlisted company controlled by Unikmind, may wish to remain as shareholders in Kape."

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAPE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 0.60% 288.71328 Delayed Quote.4.36%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.66% 8084 Delayed Quote.11.44%
All news about KAPE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
01:44pKape Technologies set to delist as Unikmind wins more support
AN
01:10pKape says shareholders should mull accepting Unikmind bid
AN
01:02pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1% as UK Business Confidence Improves
DJ
12:08pEurope up but New York set for tepid end to week
AN
09:42aUnikmind buys further Kape Technologies stake amid unconditional offer
AN
08:25aUK Retail Sales Slip Points to GDP Decline in March
DJ
06:39aUK Gilt Yields Fall on Weaker Retail Sales, Manufacturing PMI
DJ
04/20FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.1% as Lower Oil Prices Weigh on Wider Market
DJ
04/20Rise in UK Rate Expectations Likely to Push Up Mortgage Rates
DJ
04/20Sterling Could Stay Rangebound Versus Euro
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAPE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 619 M - -
Net income 2022 90,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 518 M 1 513 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart KAPE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Kape Technologies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAPE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,57 $
Average target price 4,86 $
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ido Erlichman Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oded Baskind Chief Financial Officer & Director
Don H. Elgie Non-Executive Chairman
David Vernon Cotterell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Incledon Blair Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAPE TECHNOLOGIES PLC4.36%1 518
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.30%2 129 747
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.05%58 393
SYNOPSYS INC.18.25%57 503
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.26%53 720
SEA LIMITED51.37%44 638
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer