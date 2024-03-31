Date: 31-03-2024

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India 4th floor, Vibgyor Tower, Bandra kurla Complex Bandra(E), Mumbai-400098 Symbol: KAPILRAJ BSE LIMITED P J Tower, Dalal Street Mumbai-400001 Scrip Code: 539679

Dear Sir/Madam,

It is hereby informed that as per the Code of Conduct for the prevention of insider Trading framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading Regulation) 2015 read with the BSE circular Ref No LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 trading window for dealing in securities of the company by all the designated persons/ Employees/Directors/KMP and their immediate relatives will remain closed from 1st April, 2024 till closure of 48 hours after the declaration of result for the half and year ended ended 31st March, 2024 is made by the company to the stock exchange

Please take the same on your record.

Kindly, acknowledge receipt of the same and oblige.

Thanking you.

Yours truly

For Kapil Raj Finance Limited

Santosh Rani

DIN: 09155303 Director