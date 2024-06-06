KAPRUKA HOLDINGS PLC
INTERIM
KAPRUKA HOLDINGS PLC
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer's Review
Dear Valued Shareholders,
I am pleased to share the financial outcomes for Kapruka Holdings PLC's group for the fiscal term ending 31st March 2024.
The Kapruka Holdings PLC group recorded revenues of LKR 461.4 million and LKR 1.79 billion for the past quarter and year, respectively. The Group Loss before Tax stood at LKR 66.7 million and LKR
89.9 million for the recent quarter and year, respectively. Kapruka Holdings PLC itself reported a revenue of LKR 50.8 million in the last quarter, totaling LKR 203 million for the year, and the Profit before Tax reached LKR 2.4 million in the last quarter and LKR 34 million for the financial year.
The reduction in group PBT compared to last year's group figures resulted from a decrease in local sales, reflecting the Sri Lankan economy's contraction and the VAT increase. The company is currently refashioning its product line to better align with the shrinking economy. The Group's total assets were valued at LKR 1,583 million this indicates our company's enhanced financial stability.
Furthermore, despite the downward trend in local sales, there has been an increase in sales denominated in USD. This rise is attributed to more expatriates utilizing our services to provide essentials for their families in Sri Lanka. However, the appreciation of the rupee against the dollar in the last quarter of Q4 negatively impacted the top line, and the reduction of interest rates has affected other income
We are thrilled to announce the successful soft launch of our IPO project, "Kapruka Partner Central," in February 2024. Designed to be a game-changer in Sri Lanka's e-commerce marketplace, this innovative platform is set to become the nation's premier online marketplace, empowering established local retail businesses to showcase their inventory while Kapruka manages all order fulfillment. Additionally, our e-commerce export initiatives with global giants Amazon and eBay are flourishing. We proudly represent and sell renowned Sri Lankan brands such as Dilmah, Samahan, and Akbar on these prestigious international platforms.
Your continued faith in our team is deeply appreciated.
…………………………
Dulith Herath
Chairman & CEO
5th June 2024
Corporate Information
Company Name
Kapruka Holdings PLC
Legal Form
The Company was incorporated in Sri Lanka on 7th February 2002 as a Private Limited liability Company under the Company's Act No. 17 of 1982 in the name Lanka Dot Info (Pvt) Limited. On 7th January 2005, the Company changed its name to Kapruka Dot Com (Private) Limited under the Companies Act No.17 of 1982 and re-registered under the provisions of Companies Act No. 7 of 2007 on 29th July 2008. The status of the Company was changed from Private Limited to a Public Limited Company under provisions of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 on 06th November 2021. The Company changed its name from Kapruka Dot Com Limited to Kapruka Holdings Limited on 20th November 2021. Kapruka Holdings Limited was listed on the main board of Colombo stock exchange on the 7th January 2022. The status of the Company was changed from Limited to PLC on 13th April 2022.
Registered No.
Old
PV 5789
New
PQ00247881
Registered Office
No:147, Old Kottawa Road,
Mirihana,
Colombo 05, Sri Lanka
Tel: +94 11 7551111
Email-colombo.office@kapruka.com
Website-https://www.kapruka.com/
Board of Directors
Mr. D V Herath -Chairman & CEO
Mrs. A Herath
Mrs. T Herath
Mr. S Alexander - (Resigned w.e.f. 31/10/2023)
Mrs. D P Pieris
Mr. T Subasinghe
Mrs. M P Abeyesekera
Mr.Suresh Subasinghe (w.e.f. 13/07/2023)
Bankers
Sampath Bank PLC
Hatton National Bank PLC
Commercial Bank PLC
Amana Bank PLC
Nations Trust Bank PLC
Union Bank of Colombo PLC
Seylan Bank PLC
Bank of America
JPMorgan Chase & Co
Auditors
Ernst & Young Chartered Accountants, Sri Lanka
Rotunda Towers,No.109,Galle Road,Colombo 03.
Secretaries
Kreston Corporate Services (Pvt) Ltd
No.74A, 02nd Floor, Advantage Building, Dharmapala Mawatha,
Colombo 07, Sri Lanka
Kapruka Holdings PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31st MARCH 2024 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Company
As at
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Rs.
Rs.
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
876,369,019
879,791,531
Right of Use Assets
42,386,784
52,848,864
Intangible Assets
15,223,423
17,065,806
Investments in Subsidiary
-
-
Investment in Equity Accounted Investees
20
20
Other Non-current Financial Assets
-
939,808
Biological Asset
148,232
148,232
Deferred Tax Assets
14,196,480
12,249,208
948,323,958
963,043,469
Current Assets
Inventories
144,980,918
200,182,342
Trade and Other Receivables
24,227,286
49,649,901
Amount Due From Related Parties
46,536,563
41,996,892
Deposits, advances and prepayments
31,081,658
10,768,427
Short Term Financial Assets
323,620,400
372,161,915
Income Tax Receivable
324,703
-
Cash & Cash Equivalents
64,181,668
36,132,139
634,953,196
710,891,616
Total Assets
1,583,277,154
1,673,935,085
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders
Stated Capital
769,174,795
769,174,795
Revaluation Reserve
150,999,423
150,999,423
Retained Earnings
39,912,770
141,763,392
Total Equity
960,086,989
1,061,937,610
Non-Current Liabilities
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
118,987,609
183,916,699
Retirement Benefit Obligation
23,482,837
20,919,490
Deferred Tax Liability
71,870,442
73,407,869
214,340,888
278,244,059
Current Liabilities
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
225,243,199
120,789,669
Trade & Other Payables
65,750,113
65,990,012
Amount Due To Related Parties
22,948,085
-
Advances Received From Customers
9,468,657
18,914,231
Income Tax Payable
3,054,831
9,742,750
Provisions and Accrued Expenses
69,380,389
45,892,022
Bank Overdraft
13,004,004
72,424,732
408,849,278
333,753,416
Total Equity and Liabilities
1,583,277,154
1,673,935,085
31.03.2024
(Unaudited)
Rs.
643,705,764
39,762,103
913,423
697,446,042
20
-
-
-
1,381,827,352
-
9,308,636
7,218,890
6,539,250
323,620,400
-
8,186,319
354,873,495
1,736,700,847
769,174,795
150,999,423
297,417,519
1,217,591,737
67,479,849
9,283,775
71,863,520
148,627,144
154,136,150
2,703,865
179,352,757
-
3,054,831
31,208,807
25,556
370,481,966
1,736,700,847
31.03.2023
(Audited)
Rs.
650,081,933
44,412,909
1,165,806
550,606,060
20
939,808
-
-
1,247,206,536
-
23,008,932
5,645,505
3,037,590
359,000,000
-
3,561,590
394,253,617
1,641,460,153
769,174,795
150,999,423
277,068,541
1,197,242,759
112,227,670
7,399,663
73,379,263
193,006,597
55,548,070
2,802,609
137,908,572
-
9,677,614
37,682,233
7,591,698
251,210,797
1,641,460,153
Net asset value per share (Rs.)
5.8
6.5
7.47.3
The interim financial statements are to be read in conjunction with the related notes, which form an integral part of these Financial Statements. I certify that the financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies act No. 7 of 2007.
…...............................................
Manjula Dharmasri
Head of finance
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
Approved and signed for and on behalf of the board of directors of Kapruka Holdings PLC.
…
…...…
Dulith Herath
Thilangani Herath
Director
Director
05Th June 2024
Colombo
Kapruka Holdings PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31st MARCH 2024
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP
Quarter ended 31St March
Restated
Un Audited
Twelve months ended 31St March
Un Audited
Un Audited
31.03.2023
Change
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
%
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
461,420,782
486,614,874
486,614,874
-5%
Cost of Sales
(342,791,923)
(336,927,495)
(357,984,198)
2%
Gross Profit
118,628,859
149,687,380
128,630,676
-21%
Other Income and gains
7,421,169
1,630,316
1,630,316
355%
Administrative Expenses
(116,377,383)
(103,884,348)
(82,827,644)
12%
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(83,434,038)
(83,968,058)
(83,968,058)
-1%
Profit / (Loss) from operating activities
(73,761,393)
(36,534,710)
(36,534,710)
102%
Finance Cost
(10,960,065)
(9,123,939)
(9,123,939)
20%
Finance Income
17,940,481
67,724,254
67,724,254
-74%
Net Finance Income / (Cost)
6,980,416
58,600,316
58,600,316
-88%
Share of Profit / (Loss) of Investment in Associates
-
-
-
-
Profit / (Loss) Before Tax
(66,780,977)
22,065,606
22,065,606
-403%
Income Tax (Expense)/Reversal
970,354
(7,496,565)
(7,496,565)
-113%
Profit / (Loss) for the Period
(65,810,623)
14,569,041
14,569,041
-552%
Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent Company
(65,810,623)
14,569,041
14,569,041
(65,810,623)
14,569,041
14,569,041
Other Comprehensive Income
226,154
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
(65,584,469)
14,569,041
14,569,041
Total Comprehensive Income attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent Company
(65,584,469)
14,569,041
14,569,041
(65,584,469)
14,569,041
14,569,041
Earning/(deficit) Per Share (Note-8.6)
(0.40)
0.09
0.09
Refer Note No.12 for restated Comparative Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income.
Un Audited 31.03.2024 Rs.
1,791,433,513
(1,247,038,290)
544,395,223
15,560,938
(436,051,008)
(265,026,355)
(141,121,202)
(50,608,034)
101,802,377
51,194,343
-
(89,926,859)
(12,149,916)
(102,076,775)
(102,076,775)
(102,076,775)
226,154
(101,850,621)
(101,850,621)
(101,850,621)
(0.62)
Audited
Change
31.03.2023
%
Rs.
1,953,218,800 -8%
(1,425,458,315)-13%
527,760,485 3%
7,237,411 115%
(386,427,161) 13%
(303,056,419) -13%
(154,485,684) -9%
(56,967,219) -11%
182,215,329 -44%
125,248,110 -59%
(1,557,042) -100%
(30,794,615) 192%
(46,517,580) -74%
(77,312,195) 32%
(77,312,195)
(77,312,195)
(7,145,664) -103%
(84,457,859)
(84,457,859)
(84,457,859)
(0.51)
Kapruka Holdings PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31St MARCH 2024
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY
Quarter ended 31St March
Twelve months ended 31St March
31.03.2024
Un Audited
Change
31.03.2023
%
Rs.
Rs.
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
50,834,265
44,067,225
15%
Cost of Sales
-
-
Gross Profit
50,834,265
44,067,225
15%
Other Income and gains
5,442,142
212,314
-
Administrative Expenses
(46,468,425)
(51,112,625)
-9%
Profit from operating activities
9,807,982
(6,833,087)
-244%
Finance Cost
(14,864,646)
(10,820,259)
37%
Finance Income
7,516,100
24,532,200
-69%
Net Finance Income/(Cost)
(7,348,546)
13,711,940
-154%
Profit / (Loss) Before Tax
2,459,436
6,878,854
-64%
Income Tax (Expense)/Reversal
4,195,992
(20,347,817)
-121%
Profit / (Loss) for the Period
6,655,428
(13,468,963)
-149%
Profit for the period attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
6,655,428
(13,468,963)
6,655,428
(13,468,963)
Other Comprehensive Income
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
6,655,428
(13,468,963)
Total Comprehensive Income attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
6,655,428
(13,468,963)
6,655,428
(13,468,963)
Earning Per Share (Note-8.6)
0.04
0.08
Un Audited 31.03.2024 Rs.
203,337,061
-
203,337,061
9,830,457
(186,266,228)
26,901,290
(53,651,194)
60,971,251
7,320,057
34,221,348
(13,872,370)
20,348,978
20,348,978
20,348,978
-
20,348,978
20,348,978
20,348,978
0.12
Audited
Change
31.03.2023
%
Rs.
208,395,751
-2%
-
208,395,751
-2%
212,314
100%
(183,355,171)
2%
25,252,893
7%
(61,373,965)
-13%
107,994,024
-44%
46,620,059
-84%
71,872,953
-52%
(56,874,505)
-76%
14,998,447
36%
14,998,447
14,998,447
(1,086,734)
13,911,713
13,911,713
13,911,713
0.40
Kapruka Holdings PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31St MARCH 2023
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - GROUP
Stated
Revaluation
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
Equity
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 1st April 2022
769,174,795
150,999,423
226,221,251
1,146,395,469
Profit / (Loss) for the period
-
-
(84,457,859)
(84,457,859)
Balance as at 31st March 2023
769,174,795
150,999,423
141,763,392
1,061,937,610
Kapruka Holdings PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31St MARCH 2024
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - GROUP
Stated
Revaluation
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
Equity
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 1st April 2023
769,174,795
150,999,423
141,763,392
1,061,937,610
Profit / (Loss) for the period
-
-
(101,850,621)
(101,850,621)
Balance as at 31St March 2024
769,174,795
150,999,423
39,912,770
960,086,989
Kapruka Holdings PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31St MARCH 2023
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - COMPANY
Stated
Revaluation
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
Equity
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 1st April 2022
769,174,795
150,999,423
263,156,828
1,183,331,046
Profit / (Loss) for the period
-
-
13,911,713
13,911,713
Balance as at 31St March 2023
769,174,795
150,999,423
277,068,541
1,197,242,758
Kapruka Holdings PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31St MARCH 2024
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - COMPANY
Stated
Revaluation
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
Equity
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 1st April 2023
769,174,795
150,999,423
277,068,541
1,197,242,759
-
Profit / (Loss) for the period
-
-
20,348,978
20,348,978
Balance as at 31St March 2024
769,174,795
150,999,423
297,417,519
1,217,591,737
Kapruka Holdings PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31St MARCH 2024
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Group
Company
For the Twelve months ended 31st March
Un Audited
Audited
Un Audited
Audited
2024.03.31
2023.03.31
2024.03.31
2023.03.31
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Cash Flows from / (Used in) Operating Activities
Profit / (Loss) Before Tax
Adjustments for
Interest Expenses
Interest Income
Foreign Currency Exchange Gain
Disposal Gain of Property, Plant & Equipment Depreciation of Property, Plant & Equipment Depreciation of Right-of-use Assets
Gain On Right-of-use Assets Derecognition Amortization for Intangible Assets Allowance for Expected Credit Loss Impairment provision on related party transactions Share of Loss / (Profit) of Investment in Associate Provision for Slow Moving Inventory
Provision for Retirement Benefit Obligations
Operating Profit / (Loss) before Working Capital Changes
(Increase) / Decrease in Inventory
(Increase) / Decrease Trade & Other Receivables
(Increase) / Decrease Deposits, advances and prepayments Increase / (Decrease) in Trade & Other payables (Increase) / Decrease in Biological Asset
Increase / (Decrease) in Customer Advance
Increase / (Decrease) In Accrued Expenses
Increase / (Decrease) In Amounts Due to Related Parties (Increase) / Decrease in Amount Due From Related Parties
Cash Generated from/(Used in) Operations
Interest paid
Gratuity Paid During the Year
Income Tax Paid
Net Cash flow from/(Used in) Operating Activities
Cash Flows from/(Used in) Investing Activities Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment Development of Intangible Assets
Sale Proceed on Disposal of Right of Used asset
Sale Proceed on Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment Interest Income
Repayment of Finance Lease
Advance Payment for Leased Assets acquisition Investment In subsidiaries (Investment)/Withdrawal of Short Term Investment (Investment)/Withdrawal of Other Financial Assets
Net Cash Flows from / (Used In) Investing Activities
Cash Flows from / (Used in) Financing Activities Proceeds From Interest Bearing Loans Borrowings Repayments of Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
Net Cash Flows from/(Used in) Financing Activities
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the year
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the year (Note-11)
(89,926,859)
(30,794,616)
34,221,348
71,872,954
44,284,155
56,967,219
53,651,194
61,373,965
(64,401,645)
(106,407,750)
(60,971,251)
(105,287,547)
(37,400,732)
(75,807,579)
-
(2,706,477)
(4,088,315)
(306,608)
(4,088,315)
-
28,261,934
22,629,105
19,126,550
14,320,923
16,419,722
17,597,095
11,246,886
11,408,970
(5,292,142)
(212,314)
(5,292,142)
(212,314)
1,842,383
1,399,262
252,383
800,051
1,033,733
1,097,871
-
-
6,525,605
-
-
-
-
1,557,042
-
-
(10,951,182)
1,420,127
-
-
4,392,162
5,265,008
2,400,000
1,552,676
(109,301,181)
(105,596,137)
50,546,653
53,123,200
66,152,606
54,514,098
-
6,560,492
9,921,762
1,825,799
(15,254,468)
(20,313,231)
74,064,978
(3,501,660)
73,294,469
(239,899)
(18,780,401)
(6,052,637)
(3,723,229)
-
248,115
-
(9,445,574)
(17,683,365)
-
23,488,367
(31,565,007)
(6,473,426)
(12,473,497)
22,948,085
(16,885,779)
17,468,266
2,451,211
(11,065,276)
6,673,653
(1,573,385)
10,820,152
(31,215,610)
(45,088,083)
52,239,610
108,237,837
(44,284,155)
(56,967,219)
(29,675,277)
(33,147,192)
(1,828,816)
(1,614,852)
(515,888)
(784,000)
(16,693,345)
(21,134,062)
(16,057,004)
(20,077,623)
(94,021,926)
(124,804,216)
5,991,440
54,229,022
(25,730,702)
(142,205,653)
(13,641,662)
(121,899,830)
-
(15,900,000)
-
-
11,400,000
1,342,222
11,400,000
1,342,222
7,900,000
2,300,000
7,900,000
-
73,506,724
107,017,080
70,076,331
105,287,547
(40,145,928)
(53,733,749)
(12,889,930)
(10,151,610)
(1,720,000)
-
(1,720,000)
-
-
-
(146,839,982)
(90,977,040)
48,541,515
91,000,000
35,379,600
91,000,000
939,808
(160,225)
939,808
(160,225)
74,691,417
(10,340,323)
(49,395,835)
(25,558,936)
186,889,380
136,107,227
108,889,380
10,529,073
(117,715,498)
(107,872,727)
(53,294,115)
(49,876,751)
69,173,882
28,234,500
55,595,265
(39,347,678)
37,626,885
75,807,579
-
2,706,477
87,470,258
(31,102,461)
12,190,870
(7,971,107)
(36,292,593)
(5,190,133)
(4,030,108)
3,940,998
51,177,665
(36,292,594)
8,160,762
(4,030,108)
Group
Company
51,177,665
(36,292,594)
8,160,762
(4,030,108)
Kapruka Holdings PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31st MARCH 2024
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
-
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Kapruka Holdings PLC is a Public Limited Company incorporated and domiciled in Sri Lanka, and ordinary shares of the Company are listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. The registered office of the Company and the principal place of business are located at No.147,Old Kottawa Road,Mirihana,Nugegoda.
- INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The interim condensed financial statements for the period ended 31st March 2024, includes "the Company" referring to Kapruka Holdings PLC, as the Parent Company and "the Group" referring to the companies whose accounts have been consolidated therein.
The interim condensed financial statements of Kapruka Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Group) for the period ended 31St March 2024 were authorized for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Directors on 5th June 2024.
- BASIS OF PREPARATION AND CHANGES TO THE GROUP'S ACCOUNTING POLICIES
-
Basis of Preparation
The interim condensed financial statements of Kapruka Holdings PLC have been prepared in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These interim condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statement for the year ended 31st March 2023.
The Group has prepared the interim condensed financial statements on the basis that it will continue to operate as a going concern. The Directors consider that there are no material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt over this assumption. They have formed a judgement that there is a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, and not less than 12 months from the end of the reporting period.
- New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments Adopted by the Group
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.
- COMPARATIVE INFORMATION
Comparative information in relation to previous year have been presented in line with information pertaining to the current period.
- GROUP RESTRUCTURE
The company changed its operating structure in October 2021 by transferring its operations to Kapruka E-Commerce (Pvt) Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary. Further the company acquired 100% of Kapruka Production (Pvt) Ltd,Kapruka Techroot (Pvt) Ltd and Kapruka USA LLC which also are now fully owned subsidiaries of Kapruka Holding Limited.
Kapruka Holdings PLC will continue to function as an investment holding company.
Investee
Consideration
Consideration
Holding
Nature of Operations
(Rs.)
( $ )
%
Kapruka E-Commerce (Pvt) Ltd
692,045,904
-
100%
Providing E-commerce
Services
Kapruka Techroot (Pvt) Ltd
20
-
100%
Registered Internet
Service Provider (ISP)
Manufacture and
Kapruka Production (Pvt) Ltd
5,370,000
-
100%
distribution of cakes,
chocolates and baked
food products
Proving Global
Payment Gateway
Kapruka USA LLC
30,118
100
100%
integration facility &
operate the Cross
boarder operation w.e.f.
01/01/2024
697,446,042
The entity's acquisition has not been considered as a Business Combination on account of shares being held under common control, and the purchase method has been adopted in relation to accounting of the acquisition.
The company also acquired 25% of the shareholding of Kapruka Global Shop (Pvt) Ltd in October 2021 for a consideration of Rs. 20/-. The Group applies the equity method in accounting for the investment in associate. For the interim period, the share of loss from the investment in associate is greater than the balance of investment in associate. Hence, the loss has recognized up to the balance in investment in associate. Therefore, the Investment in Equity Accounted Investees is zero at the interim end.
