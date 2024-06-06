KAPRUKA HOLDINGS PLC

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer's Review

Dear Valued Shareholders,

I am pleased to share the financial outcomes for Kapruka Holdings PLC's group for the fiscal term ending 31st March 2024.

The Kapruka Holdings PLC group recorded revenues of LKR 461.4 million and LKR 1.79 billion for the past quarter and year, respectively. The Group Loss before Tax stood at LKR 66.7 million and LKR

89.9 million for the recent quarter and year, respectively. Kapruka Holdings PLC itself reported a revenue of LKR 50.8 million in the last quarter, totaling LKR 203 million for the year, and the Profit before Tax reached LKR 2.4 million in the last quarter and LKR 34 million for the financial year.

The reduction in group PBT compared to last year's group figures resulted from a decrease in local sales, reflecting the Sri Lankan economy's contraction and the VAT increase. The company is currently refashioning its product line to better align with the shrinking economy. The Group's total assets were valued at LKR 1,583 million this indicates our company's enhanced financial stability.

Furthermore, despite the downward trend in local sales, there has been an increase in sales denominated in USD. This rise is attributed to more expatriates utilizing our services to provide essentials for their families in Sri Lanka. However, the appreciation of the rupee against the dollar in the last quarter of Q4 negatively impacted the top line, and the reduction of interest rates has affected other income

We are thrilled to announce the successful soft launch of our IPO project, "Kapruka Partner Central," in February 2024. Designed to be a game-changer in Sri Lanka's e-commerce marketplace, this innovative platform is set to become the nation's premier online marketplace, empowering established local retail businesses to showcase their inventory while Kapruka manages all order fulfillment. Additionally, our e-commerce export initiatives with global giants Amazon and eBay are flourishing. We proudly represent and sell renowned Sri Lankan brands such as Dilmah, Samahan, and Akbar on these prestigious international platforms.

Your continued faith in our team is deeply appreciated.

…………………………

Dulith Herath

Chairman & CEO

5th June 2024

Corporate Information

Company Name

Kapruka Holdings PLC

Legal Form

The Company was incorporated in Sri Lanka on 7th February 2002 as a Private Limited liability Company under the Company's Act No. 17 of 1982 in the name Lanka Dot Info (Pvt) Limited. On 7th January 2005, the Company changed its name to Kapruka Dot Com (Private) Limited under the Companies Act No.17 of 1982 and re-registered under the provisions of Companies Act No. 7 of 2007 on 29th July 2008. The status of the Company was changed from Private Limited to a Public Limited Company under provisions of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 on 06th November 2021. The Company changed its name from Kapruka Dot Com Limited to Kapruka Holdings Limited on 20th November 2021. Kapruka Holdings Limited was listed on the main board of Colombo stock exchange on the 7th January 2022. The status of the Company was changed from Limited to PLC on 13th April 2022.

Registered No.

Old

PV 5789

New

PQ00247881

Registered Office

No:147, Old Kottawa Road,

Mirihana,

Colombo 05, Sri Lanka

Tel: +94 11 7551111

Email-colombo.office@kapruka.com

Website-https://www.kapruka.com/

Board of Directors

Mr. D V Herath -Chairman & CEO

Mrs. A Herath

Mrs. T Herath

Mr. S Alexander - (Resigned w.e.f. 31/10/2023)

Mrs. D P Pieris

Mr. T Subasinghe

Mrs. M P Abeyesekera

Mr.Suresh Subasinghe (w.e.f. 13/07/2023)

Bankers

Sampath Bank PLC

Hatton National Bank PLC

Commercial Bank PLC

Amana Bank PLC

Nations Trust Bank PLC

Union Bank of Colombo PLC

Seylan Bank PLC

Bank of America

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Auditors

Ernst & Young Chartered Accountants, Sri Lanka

Rotunda Towers,No.109,Galle Road,Colombo 03.

Secretaries

Kreston Corporate Services (Pvt) Ltd

No.74A, 02nd Floor, Advantage Building, Dharmapala Mawatha,

Colombo 07, Sri Lanka

Kapruka Holdings PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31st MARCH 2024 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group

Company

As at

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Rs.

Rs.

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

876,369,019

879,791,531

Right of Use Assets

42,386,784

52,848,864

Intangible Assets

15,223,423

17,065,806

Investments in Subsidiary

-

-

Investment in Equity Accounted Investees

20

20

Other Non-current Financial Assets

-

939,808

Biological Asset

148,232

148,232

Deferred Tax Assets

14,196,480

12,249,208

948,323,958

963,043,469

Current Assets

Inventories

144,980,918

200,182,342

Trade and Other Receivables

24,227,286

49,649,901

Amount Due From Related Parties

46,536,563

41,996,892

Deposits, advances and prepayments

31,081,658

10,768,427

Short Term Financial Assets

323,620,400

372,161,915

Income Tax Receivable

324,703

-

Cash & Cash Equivalents

64,181,668

36,132,139

634,953,196

710,891,616

Total Assets

1,583,277,154

1,673,935,085

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity Attributable to Equity Holders

Stated Capital

769,174,795

769,174,795

Revaluation Reserve

150,999,423

150,999,423

Retained Earnings

39,912,770

141,763,392

Total Equity

960,086,989

1,061,937,610

Non-Current Liabilities

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

118,987,609

183,916,699

Retirement Benefit Obligation

23,482,837

20,919,490

Deferred Tax Liability

71,870,442

73,407,869

214,340,888

278,244,059

Current Liabilities

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

225,243,199

120,789,669

Trade & Other Payables

65,750,113

65,990,012

Amount Due To Related Parties

22,948,085

-

Advances Received From Customers

9,468,657

18,914,231

Income Tax Payable

3,054,831

9,742,750

Provisions and Accrued Expenses

69,380,389

45,892,022

Bank Overdraft

13,004,004

72,424,732

408,849,278

333,753,416

Total Equity and Liabilities

1,583,277,154

1,673,935,085

31.03.2024

(Unaudited)

Rs.

643,705,764

39,762,103

913,423

697,446,042

20

-

-

-

1,381,827,352

-

9,308,636

7,218,890

6,539,250

323,620,400

-

8,186,319

354,873,495

1,736,700,847

769,174,795

150,999,423

297,417,519

1,217,591,737

67,479,849

9,283,775

71,863,520

148,627,144

154,136,150

2,703,865

179,352,757

-

3,054,831

31,208,807

25,556

370,481,966

1,736,700,847

31.03.2023

(Audited)

Rs.

650,081,933

44,412,909

1,165,806

550,606,060

20

939,808

-

-

1,247,206,536

-

23,008,932

5,645,505

3,037,590

359,000,000

-

3,561,590

394,253,617

1,641,460,153

769,174,795

150,999,423

277,068,541

1,197,242,759

112,227,670

7,399,663

73,379,263

193,006,597

55,548,070

2,802,609

137,908,572

-

9,677,614

37,682,233

7,591,698

251,210,797

1,641,460,153

Net asset value per share (Rs.)

5.8

6.5

7.47.3

The interim financial statements are to be read in conjunction with the related notes, which form an integral part of these Financial Statements. I certify that the financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies act No. 7 of 2007.

…...............................................

Manjula Dharmasri

Head of finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the board of directors of Kapruka Holdings PLC.

…...…

Dulith Herath

Thilangani Herath

Director

Director

05Th June 2024

Colombo

Kapruka Holdings PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31st MARCH 2024

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP

Quarter ended 31St March

Restated

Un Audited

Twelve months ended 31St March

Un Audited

Un Audited

31.03.2023

Change

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

%

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Revenue from Contracts with Customers

461,420,782

486,614,874

486,614,874

-5%

Cost of Sales

(342,791,923)

(336,927,495)

(357,984,198)

2%

Gross Profit

118,628,859

149,687,380

128,630,676

-21%

Other Income and gains

7,421,169

1,630,316

1,630,316

355%

Administrative Expenses

(116,377,383)

(103,884,348)

(82,827,644)

12%

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(83,434,038)

(83,968,058)

(83,968,058)

-1%

Profit / (Loss) from operating activities

(73,761,393)

(36,534,710)

(36,534,710)

102%

Finance Cost

(10,960,065)

(9,123,939)

(9,123,939)

20%

Finance Income

17,940,481

67,724,254

67,724,254

-74%

Net Finance Income / (Cost)

6,980,416

58,600,316

58,600,316

-88%

Share of Profit / (Loss) of Investment in Associates

-

-

-

-

Profit / (Loss) Before Tax

(66,780,977)

22,065,606

22,065,606

-403%

Income Tax (Expense)/Reversal

970,354

(7,496,565)

(7,496,565)

-113%

Profit / (Loss) for the Period

(65,810,623)

14,569,041

14,569,041

-552%

Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent Company

(65,810,623)

14,569,041

14,569,041

(65,810,623)

14,569,041

14,569,041

Other Comprehensive Income

226,154

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

(65,584,469)

14,569,041

14,569,041

Total Comprehensive Income attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent Company

(65,584,469)

14,569,041

14,569,041

(65,584,469)

14,569,041

14,569,041

Earning/(deficit) Per Share (Note-8.6)

(0.40)

0.09

0.09

Refer Note No.12 for restated Comparative Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income.

Un Audited 31.03.2024 Rs.

1,791,433,513

(1,247,038,290)

544,395,223

15,560,938

(436,051,008)

(265,026,355)

(141,121,202)

(50,608,034)

101,802,377

51,194,343

-

(89,926,859)

(12,149,916)

(102,076,775)

(102,076,775)

(102,076,775)

226,154

(101,850,621)

(101,850,621)

(101,850,621)

(0.62)

Audited

Change

31.03.2023

%

Rs.

1,953,218,800 -8%

(1,425,458,315)-13%

527,760,485 3%

7,237,411 115%

(386,427,161) 13%

(303,056,419) -13%

(154,485,684) -9%

(56,967,219) -11%

182,215,329 -44%

125,248,110 -59%

(1,557,042) -100%

(30,794,615) 192%

(46,517,580) -74%

(77,312,195) 32%

(77,312,195)

(77,312,195)

(7,145,664) -103%

(84,457,859)

(84,457,859)

(84,457,859)

(0.51)

Kapruka Holdings PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31St MARCH 2024

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY

Quarter ended 31St March

Twelve months ended 31St March

31.03.2024

Un Audited

Change

31.03.2023

%

Rs.

Rs.

Revenue from Contracts with Customers

50,834,265

44,067,225

15%

Cost of Sales

-

-

Gross Profit

50,834,265

44,067,225

15%

Other Income and gains

5,442,142

212,314

-

Administrative Expenses

(46,468,425)

(51,112,625)

-9%

Profit from operating activities

9,807,982

(6,833,087)

-244%

Finance Cost

(14,864,646)

(10,820,259)

37%

Finance Income

7,516,100

24,532,200

-69%

Net Finance Income/(Cost)

(7,348,546)

13,711,940

-154%

Profit / (Loss) Before Tax

2,459,436

6,878,854

-64%

Income Tax (Expense)/Reversal

4,195,992

(20,347,817)

-121%

Profit / (Loss) for the Period

6,655,428

(13,468,963)

-149%

Profit for the period attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

6,655,428

(13,468,963)

6,655,428

(13,468,963)

Other Comprehensive Income

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

6,655,428

(13,468,963)

Total Comprehensive Income attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

6,655,428

(13,468,963)

6,655,428

(13,468,963)

Earning Per Share (Note-8.6)

0.04

0.08

Un Audited 31.03.2024 Rs.

203,337,061

-

203,337,061

9,830,457

(186,266,228)

26,901,290

(53,651,194)

60,971,251

7,320,057

34,221,348

(13,872,370)

20,348,978

20,348,978

20,348,978

-

20,348,978

20,348,978

20,348,978

0.12

Audited

Change

31.03.2023

%

Rs.

208,395,751

-2%

-

208,395,751

-2%

212,314

100%

(183,355,171)

2%

25,252,893

7%

(61,373,965)

-13%

107,994,024

-44%

46,620,059

-84%

71,872,953

-52%

(56,874,505)

-76%

14,998,447

36%

14,998,447

14,998,447

(1,086,734)

13,911,713

13,911,713

13,911,713

0.40

Kapruka Holdings PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31St MARCH 2023

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - GROUP

Stated

Revaluation

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 1st April 2022

769,174,795

150,999,423

226,221,251

1,146,395,469

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

(84,457,859)

(84,457,859)

Balance as at 31st March 2023

769,174,795

150,999,423

141,763,392

1,061,937,610

Kapruka Holdings PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31St MARCH 2024

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - GROUP

Stated

Revaluation

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 1st April 2023

769,174,795

150,999,423

141,763,392

1,061,937,610

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

(101,850,621)

(101,850,621)

Balance as at 31St March 2024

769,174,795

150,999,423

39,912,770

960,086,989

Kapruka Holdings PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31St MARCH 2023

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - COMPANY

Stated

Revaluation

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 1st April 2022

769,174,795

150,999,423

263,156,828

1,183,331,046

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

13,911,713

13,911,713

Balance as at 31St March 2023

769,174,795

150,999,423

277,068,541

1,197,242,758

Kapruka Holdings PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31St MARCH 2024

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - COMPANY

Stated

Revaluation

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 1st April 2023

769,174,795

150,999,423

277,068,541

1,197,242,759

-

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

20,348,978

20,348,978

Balance as at 31St March 2024

769,174,795

150,999,423

297,417,519

1,217,591,737

Kapruka Holdings PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31St MARCH 2024

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Group

Company

For the Twelve months ended 31st March

Un Audited

Audited

Un Audited

Audited

2024.03.31

2023.03.31

2024.03.31

2023.03.31

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Cash Flows from / (Used in) Operating Activities

Profit / (Loss) Before Tax

Adjustments for

Interest Expenses

Interest Income

Foreign Currency Exchange Gain

Disposal Gain of Property, Plant & Equipment Depreciation of Property, Plant & Equipment Depreciation of Right-of-use Assets

Gain On Right-of-use Assets Derecognition Amortization for Intangible Assets Allowance for Expected Credit Loss Impairment provision on related party transactions Share of Loss / (Profit) of Investment in Associate Provision for Slow Moving Inventory

Provision for Retirement Benefit Obligations

Operating Profit / (Loss) before Working Capital Changes

(Increase) / Decrease in Inventory

(Increase) / Decrease Trade & Other Receivables

(Increase) / Decrease Deposits, advances and prepayments Increase / (Decrease) in Trade & Other payables (Increase) / Decrease in Biological Asset

Increase / (Decrease) in Customer Advance

Increase / (Decrease) In Accrued Expenses

Increase / (Decrease) In Amounts Due to Related Parties (Increase) / Decrease in Amount Due From Related Parties

Cash Generated from/(Used in) Operations

Interest paid

Gratuity Paid During the Year

Income Tax Paid

Net Cash flow from/(Used in) Operating Activities

Cash Flows from/(Used in) Investing Activities Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment Development of Intangible Assets

Sale Proceed on Disposal of Right of Used asset

Sale Proceed on Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment Interest Income

Repayment of Finance Lease

Advance Payment for Leased Assets acquisition Investment In subsidiaries (Investment)/Withdrawal of Short Term Investment (Investment)/Withdrawal of Other Financial Assets

Net Cash Flows from / (Used In) Investing Activities

Cash Flows from / (Used in) Financing Activities Proceeds From Interest Bearing Loans Borrowings Repayments of Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

Net Cash Flows from/(Used in) Financing Activities

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents

Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the year

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the year (Note-11)

(89,926,859)

(30,794,616)

34,221,348

71,872,954

44,284,155

56,967,219

53,651,194

61,373,965

(64,401,645)

(106,407,750)

(60,971,251)

(105,287,547)

(37,400,732)

(75,807,579)

-

(2,706,477)

(4,088,315)

(306,608)

(4,088,315)

-

28,261,934

22,629,105

19,126,550

14,320,923

16,419,722

17,597,095

11,246,886

11,408,970

(5,292,142)

(212,314)

(5,292,142)

(212,314)

1,842,383

1,399,262

252,383

800,051

1,033,733

1,097,871

-

-

6,525,605

-

-

-

-

1,557,042

-

-

(10,951,182)

1,420,127

-

-

4,392,162

5,265,008

2,400,000

1,552,676

(109,301,181)

(105,596,137)

50,546,653

53,123,200

66,152,606

54,514,098

-

6,560,492

9,921,762

1,825,799

(15,254,468)

(20,313,231)

74,064,978

(3,501,660)

73,294,469

(239,899)

(18,780,401)

(6,052,637)

(3,723,229)

-

248,115

-

(9,445,574)

(17,683,365)

-

23,488,367

(31,565,007)

(6,473,426)

(12,473,497)

22,948,085

(16,885,779)

17,468,266

2,451,211

(11,065,276)

6,673,653

(1,573,385)

10,820,152

(31,215,610)

(45,088,083)

52,239,610

108,237,837

(44,284,155)

(56,967,219)

(29,675,277)

(33,147,192)

(1,828,816)

(1,614,852)

(515,888)

(784,000)

(16,693,345)

(21,134,062)

(16,057,004)

(20,077,623)

(94,021,926)

(124,804,216)

5,991,440

54,229,022

(25,730,702)

(142,205,653)

(13,641,662)

(121,899,830)

-

(15,900,000)

-

-

11,400,000

1,342,222

11,400,000

1,342,222

7,900,000

2,300,000

7,900,000

-

73,506,724

107,017,080

70,076,331

105,287,547

(40,145,928)

(53,733,749)

(12,889,930)

(10,151,610)

(1,720,000)

-

(1,720,000)

-

-

-

(146,839,982)

(90,977,040)

48,541,515

91,000,000

35,379,600

91,000,000

939,808

(160,225)

939,808

(160,225)

74,691,417

(10,340,323)

(49,395,835)

(25,558,936)

186,889,380

136,107,227

108,889,380

10,529,073

(117,715,498)

(107,872,727)

(53,294,115)

(49,876,751)

69,173,882

28,234,500

55,595,265

(39,347,678)

37,626,885

75,807,579

-

2,706,477

87,470,258

(31,102,461)

12,190,870

(7,971,107)

(36,292,593)

(5,190,133)

(4,030,108)

3,940,998

51,177,665

(36,292,594)

8,160,762

(4,030,108)

Group

Company

51,177,665

(36,292,594)

8,160,762

(4,030,108)

Kapruka Holdings PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31st MARCH 2024

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. CORPORATE INFORMATION
    Kapruka Holdings PLC is a Public Limited Company incorporated and domiciled in Sri Lanka, and ordinary shares of the Company are listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. The registered office of the Company and the principal place of business are located at No.147,Old Kottawa Road,Mirihana,Nugegoda.
  2. INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
    The interim condensed financial statements for the period ended 31st March 2024, includes "the Company" referring to Kapruka Holdings PLC, as the Parent Company and "the Group" referring to the companies whose accounts have been consolidated therein.
    The interim condensed financial statements of Kapruka Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Group) for the period ended 31St March 2024 were authorized for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Directors on 5th June 2024.
  3. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND CHANGES TO THE GROUP'S ACCOUNTING POLICIES
  1. Basis of Preparation
    The interim condensed financial statements of Kapruka Holdings PLC have been prepared in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These interim condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statement for the year ended 31st March 2023.
    The Group has prepared the interim condensed financial statements on the basis that it will continue to operate as a going concern. The Directors consider that there are no material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt over this assumption. They have formed a judgement that there is a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, and not less than 12 months from the end of the reporting period.
  2. New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments Adopted by the Group
    The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.
  1. COMPARATIVE INFORMATION
    Comparative information in relation to previous year have been presented in line with information pertaining to the current period.
  2. GROUP RESTRUCTURE
    The company changed its operating structure in October 2021 by transferring its operations to Kapruka E-Commerce (Pvt) Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary. Further the company acquired 100% of Kapruka Production (Pvt) Ltd,Kapruka Techroot (Pvt) Ltd and Kapruka USA LLC which also are now fully owned subsidiaries of Kapruka Holding Limited.
    Kapruka Holdings PLC will continue to function as an investment holding company.

Investee

Consideration

Consideration

Holding

Nature of Operations

(Rs.)

( $ )

%

Kapruka E-Commerce (Pvt) Ltd

692,045,904

-

100%

Providing E-commerce

Services

Kapruka Techroot (Pvt) Ltd

20

-

100%

Registered Internet

Service Provider (ISP)

Manufacture and

Kapruka Production (Pvt) Ltd

5,370,000

-

100%

distribution of cakes,

chocolates and baked

food products

Proving Global

Payment Gateway

Kapruka USA LLC

30,118

100

100%

integration facility &

operate the Cross

boarder operation w.e.f.

01/01/2024

697,446,042

The entity's acquisition has not been considered as a Business Combination on account of shares being held under common control, and the purchase method has been adopted in relation to accounting of the acquisition.

The company also acquired 25% of the shareholding of Kapruka Global Shop (Pvt) Ltd in October 2021 for a consideration of Rs. 20/-. The Group applies the equity method in accounting for the investment in associate. For the interim period, the share of loss from the investment in associate is greater than the balance of investment in associate. Hence, the loss has recognized up to the balance in investment in associate. Therefore, the Investment in Equity Accounted Investees is zero at the interim end.

