Chairman & Chief Executive Officer's Review

Dear Valued Shareholders,

I am pleased to share the financial outcomes for Kapruka Holdings PLC's group for the fiscal term ending 31st March 2024.

The Kapruka Holdings PLC group recorded revenues of LKR 461.4 million and LKR 1.79 billion for the past quarter and year, respectively. The Group Loss before Tax stood at LKR 66.7 million and LKR

89.9 million for the recent quarter and year, respectively. Kapruka Holdings PLC itself reported a revenue of LKR 50.8 million in the last quarter, totaling LKR 203 million for the year, and the Profit before Tax reached LKR 2.4 million in the last quarter and LKR 34 million for the financial year.

The reduction in group PBT compared to last year's group figures resulted from a decrease in local sales, reflecting the Sri Lankan economy's contraction and the VAT increase. The company is currently refashioning its product line to better align with the shrinking economy. The Group's total assets were valued at LKR 1,583 million this indicates our company's enhanced financial stability.

Furthermore, despite the downward trend in local sales, there has been an increase in sales denominated in USD. This rise is attributed to more expatriates utilizing our services to provide essentials for their families in Sri Lanka. However, the appreciation of the rupee against the dollar in the last quarter of Q4 negatively impacted the top line, and the reduction of interest rates has affected other income

We are thrilled to announce the successful soft launch of our IPO project, "Kapruka Partner Central," in February 2024. Designed to be a game-changer in Sri Lanka's e-commerce marketplace, this innovative platform is set to become the nation's premier online marketplace, empowering established local retail businesses to showcase their inventory while Kapruka manages all order fulfillment. Additionally, our e-commerce export initiatives with global giants Amazon and eBay are flourishing. We proudly represent and sell renowned Sri Lankan brands such as Dilmah, Samahan, and Akbar on these prestigious international platforms.

Your continued faith in our team is deeply appreciated.

Dulith Herath

Chairman & CEO

5th June 2024

