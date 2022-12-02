Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Kapsch TrafficCom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AT000KAPSCH9

KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG

(KTCG)
02:45 2022-12-02 am EST
12.87 EUR   -0.23%
Barrier-free Tolling Revolution Kicked Off on French Highways – Kapsch TrafficCom Reports
BU
11/16Transcript : Kapsch TrafficCom AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2022
CI
11/16Afr : Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
Barrier-free Tolling Revolution Kicked Off on French Highways – Kapsch TrafficCom Reports

12/02/2022 | 02:11am EST
Kapsch TrafficCom is proud to announce that it successfully delivered the very first barrier-free tolling system in France, for which it supplied the road side equipment and the transaction collection system.

Since November 4, drivers no longer have to slow down or stop for tolling on the new A79 motorway thanks to the free flow tolling system – a solution that is expected to be deployed soon on more French highways.

The A79 is the first free flow highway in the country and thus, a major step towards Multi-Lane Free-Flow implementation and migration on the French highway network”, comments Quentin Houet, Area Sales Manager at Kapsch TrafficCom.

The Multi-Lane Free-Flow system, deployed on the new A79 (formerly N79) motorway in central France, is set to process between 10,000 to 15,000 vehicles per day along its 88km stretch. This system, which was completed within the initial schedule, means not only optimized travel time and less fuel use for motorists but also fewer emissions, as congested traffic is one of the main sources of traffic emissions.

If you want to learn more about how Kapsch TrafficCom continues to innovate in the tolling space, visit https://www.kapsch.net/en/solutions/tolling

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million.

Further information: www.kapsch.net/ktc

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 536 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2023 9,80 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net Debt 2023 177 M 183 M 183 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 166 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 195
Free-Float 36,7%
Technical analysis trends KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,80 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georg Kapsch Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Hämmerle Chief Financial Officer
Franz Semmernegg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alfredo Escribá Gallego Chief Technology Officer
Christian Windisch Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG-9.60%172
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-21.15%204 255
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.03%45 513
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-2.76%42 566
NOKIA OYJ-16.52%26 864
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-23.24%25 656