Barrier-free Tolling Revolution Kicked Off on French Highways – Kapsch TrafficCom Reports

Kapsch TrafficCom is proud to announce that it successfully delivered the very first barrier-free tolling system in France, for which it supplied the road side equipment and the transaction collection system.

Since November 4, drivers no longer have to slow down or stop for tolling on the new A79 motorway thanks to the free flow tolling system – a solution that is expected to be deployed soon on more French highways.

“The A79 is the first free flow highway in the country and thus, a major step towards Multi-Lane Free-Flow implementation and migration on the French highway network”, comments Quentin Houet, Area Sales Manager at Kapsch TrafficCom.

The Multi-Lane Free-Flow system, deployed on the new A79 (formerly N79) motorway in central France, is set to process between 10,000 to 15,000 vehicles per day along its 88km stretch. This system, which was completed within the initial schedule, means not only optimized travel time and less fuel use for motorists but also fewer emissions, as congested traffic is one of the main sources of traffic emissions.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million.

