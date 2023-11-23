Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.11.2023 / 15:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mag.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Kapsch
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Kapsch TrafficCom AG

b) LEI
529900PD3SI453KAW989 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares in the course of a capital increase in return of contributions in kind by contributing receivables against the company.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.00 EUR 822783 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.00 EUR 822783 Units

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.11.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

87505  23.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1780637&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp