23.11.2023 / 15:50 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mag. First name: Georg Last name(s): Kapsch Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

b) LEI

529900PD3SI453KAW989

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares in the course of a capital increase in return of contributions in kind by contributing receivables against the company.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.00 EUR 822783 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.00 EUR 822783 Units

e) Date of the transaction

21/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

