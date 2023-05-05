Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Kapsch TrafficCom AG
  News
  Summary
    KTCG   AT000KAPSCH9

KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG

(KTCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:03:20 2023-05-05 am EDT
12.60 EUR    0.00%
06:32aDd : Kapsch TrafficCom AG: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x, Pledge of 8,227,831 shares
EQ
04/19Kapsch Trafficcom Ag : Operating result in financial year 2022/23 below expectations.
EQ
02/22Kapsch Trafficcom Ag : Results for the first three quarters of 2022/23.
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x, Pledge of 8,227,831 shares

05/05/2023 | 06:32am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.05.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mag.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Hämmerle
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Kapsch TrafficCom AG

b) LEI
529900PD3SI453KAW989 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge of 8,227,831 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
27/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.05.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82931  05.05.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
All news about KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
06:32aDd : Kapsch TrafficCom AG: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x, Pledge of 8,227,831..
EQ
04/19Kapsch Trafficcom Ag : Operating result in financial year 2022/23 below expectations.
EQ
02/22Kapsch Trafficcom Ag : Results for the first three quarters of 2022/23.
EQ
01/25Kapsch Trafficcom : Dez.
PU
01/17Kapsch TrafficCom Closes Spanish Public Transport Unit Sale
MT
01/17Kapsch TrafficCom closes sale of public transport business in Spain.
EQ
01/17Kontron AG (XTRA:SANT) completed the acquisition of Arce Mobility Solut..
CI
01/09Dd : Kapsch TrafficCom AG: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x, Pledge of 3,250,001..
EQ
2022Barrier-free tolling revolution kicked off on French highways
AQ
2022Barrier-free Tolling Revolution Kicked Off on French Highways – Kapsch TrafficCom..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 536 M 590 M 590 M
Net income 2023 9,80 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net Debt 2023 177 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 164 M 180 M 180 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 195
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
Duration : Period :
Kapsch TrafficCom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 12,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georg Kapsch Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Hämmerle Chief Financial Officer
Franz Semmernegg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alfredo Escribá Gallego Chief Technology Officer
Christian Windisch Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG11.50%180
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-4.07%187 179
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.12.69%48 634
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.67.54%44 196
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.11.53%41 723
NOKIA OYJ-14.61%22 662
