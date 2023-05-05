DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x, Pledge of 8,227,831 shares

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.05.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Mag.
|First name:
|Andreas
|Last name(s):
|Hämmerle
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT000KAPSCH9
b) Nature of the transaction
|Pledge of 8,227,831 shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.05.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kapsch TrafficCom AG
|
|Am Europlatz 2
|
|1120 Vienna
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.kapschtraffic.com
|
