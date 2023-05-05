DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x, Pledge of 8,227,831 shares



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.05.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mag. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Hämmerle Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

b) LEI

529900PD3SI453KAW989

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

b) Nature of the transaction

Pledge of 8,227,831 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

27/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

05.05.2023 CET/CEST

