    KTCG   AT000KAPSCH9

KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG

(KTCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:24 2022-09-08 am EDT
12.14 EUR   -1.14%
Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Change in Investor Relations at Kapsch TrafficCom

09/08/2022 | 04:32am EDT
EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Change in Investor Relations at Kapsch TrafficCom

08.09.2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in Investor Relations at Kapsch TrafficCom

  • Marcus Handl appointed new Investor Relations Officer

Vienna, September 8, 2022

Hans Lang, Investor Relations Officer of Kapsch TrafficCom AG for six years, is leaving the company at his own request in order to devote himself to new tasks. As of September 12, 2022, Marcus Handl will take over the function of Investor Relations Officer.

Marcus Handl has been working for the Kapsch Group since 2000. He already accompanied the IPO in 2007 and held the IR agendas of Kapsch TrafficCom AG until 2016, before he took over the responsibility for the then new subsidiary Kapsch TrafficCom Transportation in Spain for four years. Since his return to Austria, he has been responsible for Kapsch TrafficCom's Corporate Development. Now he again assumes the position of Investor Relations Officer.

The Executive Board would like to thank Hans Lang for his commitment and for the further development of Kapsch TrafficCom's capital market communications over the past years. The Investor Relations Officer of Kapsch TrafficCom AG reports directly to CEO Georg Kapsch.

More information: Announcements | Kapsch TrafficCom

 

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million.

 

 

 

Press Contact:  
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich
T: +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net
 		 Ingrid Riegler
Head of Corporate Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich
T: +43 50 811 1724
ingrid.riegler@kapsch.net
Investor Contact:  
Marcus Handl
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich
T: +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net		  

Further informationen: kapsch.net
Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

 

Want to drive sustainable mobility? We are hiring!

 


08.09.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 50811 1122
Fax: +43 50811 99 1122
E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
WKN: A0MUZU
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1438237

 
End of News EQS News Service

1438237  08.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438237&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 515 M 512 M 512 M
Net income 2023 5,60 M 5,57 M 5,57 M
Net Debt 2023 177 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 160 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 166
Free-Float 36,7%
Technical analysis trends KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,28 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georg Kapsch Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Hämmerle Chief Financial Officer
Franz Semmernegg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alfredo Escribá Gallego Chief Technology Officer
Christian Windisch Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG-13.28%159
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-28.96%184 149
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-8.15%40 648
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-16.33%35 768
NOKIA OYJ-10.26%27 839
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-21.22%26 960