  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Kapsch TrafficCom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTCG   AT000KAPSCH9

KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG

(KTCG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:52 2022-11-16 am EST
11.87 EUR   +4.12%
Kapsch TrafficCom AG – Results for the first half of 2022/23
Pioneering technology in Norway for fairer and more sustainable road use charges
Pioneering Technology for Fairer and More Sustainable Road Use Charges - Kapsch TrafficCom
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kapsch TrafficCom : Investor Presentation November 2022

11/16/2022 | 03:19am EST
Investor Presentation.

Challenging the limits of mobility for a healthy world without congestion.

November 2022

Investor presentation | November 2022 2

Disclaimer.

This presentation is made by Kapsch TrafficCom AG ("Kapsch TrafficCom") solely for use at this presentation. It is furnished to you solely for your information and its content may not be copied, distributed, disclosed or otherwise be made available, directly or indirectly, to any other person by any recipient, or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

The facts and information contained herein are as up to date as is reasonably possible and are subject to revision in the future. Neither Kapsch TrafficCom nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither Kapsch TrafficCom nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation.

Whilst all reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated herein are accurate and that the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, this document is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and overview of, the business of Kapsch TrafficCom. Where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source, such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by Kapsch TrafficCom as being accurate. We have not independently verified market data provided by third parties or industry or general publications.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, based on the beliefs and assumptions currently held by the management of Kapsch TrafficCom, which are expressed in good faith and are in its opinion, reasonable. These statements may be identified by words such as "expectation" or "target" and similar expressions, or by their context.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Kapsch TrafficCom, or results of our industry generally, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements.

Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, recipients of this document are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Kapsch TrafficCom disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Kapsch TrafficCom in any jurisdiction, nor shall part, or all, of this presentation form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities.

Securities issued by Kapsch TrafficCom have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities law.

The distribution of this presentation in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. By accepting this presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing instructions and restrictions.

Kapsch TrafficCom.

At a glance.

Provider of Intelligent Transportation Solutions (ITS).

Segment tolling:

~ 70% of revenues

Segment traffic management:

~ 30% of revenues

System integrator with in-house production.

Technological forerunner: electronic tolling pioneer.

Listed at Vienna Stock Exchange.

IPO in June 2007

Prime segment

Free float of 36.7%

KAPSCH Group holds 63.3%

Investor presentation | November 2022 3

Regional focus markets.

Americas

Europe

Oceania

520mn

11mn

4,220

>25 countries

4.6bn

+3%

n.a.

-9%

Revenues

EBIT

Employees

Global presence

Addressable market

FY 2021/22

FY 2021/22

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

in year 2020

Reporting segments.

TOLLING.

  • Pioneer and technology leader in electronic toll collection.
  • Unique experience innation-wide toll systems.

Electronic toll collection.

Technology:

Applications:

Microwave (DSRC)

Multi-lanefree-flow (MLFF)

Satellite (GNSS)

Demand management:

Video

Congestion charging

Mobile tolling

Managed lanes (tolled)

eVignette

Plaza tolling.

Tolling services.

Investor presentation | November 2022 4

TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT.

  • Combines conventional traffic management with smart traffic solutions, demand management and data services.

Traffic management.

Highway

Tunnels/bridges

Urban

Corridors

C-ITS / connected mobility

Demand management.

Urban access management (non-charging) Managed lanes (non-charging)

Cross-domain policy setter (CDPS) - new, to be developed

Market: Regional focus.

Americas.

Europe.

Investor presentation | November 2022 5

Regional reporting.

  • EMEA
    (Europe, Middle East, Africa)
  • Americas
    (North, Central and South America)
  • APAC(Asia-Pacific)

Competition.

Oceania.

Fragemented market:

Regionally

By solutions/applications

  • By technology

  • Many competitors are (a rather small) part of a larger group.

Disclaimer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
EQ
AQ
BU
Sales 2023 515 M 535 M 535 M
Net income 2023 5,60 M 5,82 M 5,82 M
Net Debt 2023 177 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 148 M 154 M 154 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 4 166
Free-Float 36,7%
Kapsch TrafficCom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,40 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 75,4%
EPS Revisions
Georg Kapsch Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Hämmerle Chief Financial Officer
Franz Semmernegg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alfredo Escribá Gallego Chief Technology Officer
Christian Windisch Independent Member-Supervisory Board
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG-19.49%154
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-29.15%183 701
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.84%41 960
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-7.72%40 091
NOKIA OYJ-17.36%26 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-24.08%25 137