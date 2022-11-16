Kapsch TrafficCom : Investor Presentation November 2022
11/16/2022 | 03:19am EST
Investor Presentation.
Challenging the limits of mobility for a healthy world without congestion.
November 2022
Investor presentation | November 2022 2
Disclaimer.
This presentation is made by Kapsch TrafficCom AG ("Kapsch TrafficCom") solely for use at this presentation. It is furnished to you solely for your information and its content may not be copied, distributed, disclosed or otherwise be made available, directly or indirectly, to any other person by any recipient, or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.
The facts and information contained herein are as up to date as is reasonably possible and are subject to revision in the future. Neither Kapsch TrafficCom nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither Kapsch TrafficCom nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation.
Whilst all reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated herein are accurate and that the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, this document is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and overview of, the business of Kapsch TrafficCom. Where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source, such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by Kapsch TrafficCom as being accurate. We have not independently verified market data provided by third parties or industry or general publications.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, based on the beliefs and assumptions currently held by the management of Kapsch TrafficCom, which are expressed in good faith and are in its opinion, reasonable. These statements may be identified by words such as "expectation" or "target" and similar expressions, or by their context.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Kapsch TrafficCom, or results of our industry generally, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements.
Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, recipients of this document are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Kapsch TrafficCom disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Kapsch TrafficCom in any jurisdiction, nor shall part, or all, of this presentation form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities.
Securities issued by Kapsch TrafficCom have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities law.
The distribution of this presentation in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. By accepting this presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing instructions and restrictions.
Kapsch TrafficCom.
At a glance.
Provider of Intelligent Transportation Solutions (ITS).
Kapsch TrafficCom AG published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:18:05 UTC.