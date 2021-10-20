PRESS RELEASE : Kapsch TrafficCom / COO André Laux to leave the Executive Board

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Personnel Vienna - The Supervisory Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG has mutually agreed with André Laux, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, on an early termination of his mandate as a member of the Executive Board, which runs until 2024. Georg Kapsch (CEO) takes over the sales agendas from Mr. Laux and will thus be responsible for all sales regions. Andreas Hämmerle (CFO) is additionally responsible for supply chain management including manufacturing. With immediate effect, the Executive Board of Kapsch TrafficCom consists of Georg Kapsch (CEO), Andreas Hämmerle (CFO), and Alfredo Escribá (CTO). Further inquiry note: Investor contact: Hans Lang Investor Relations Officer Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria T +43 50 811 1122 IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net Press contact: Carolin Treichl Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria T +43 50 811 1710 carolin.treichl@kapsch.net Ingrid Riegler Head of Corporate Communications Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria +43 50 811 1724 ingrid.riegler@kapsch.net end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 20, 2021 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)