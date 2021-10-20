PRESS RELEASE : Kapsch TrafficCom / COO André Laux to leave the Executive Board

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Personnel
Vienna - The Supervisory Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG has mutually agreed with
André Laux, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, on an early
termination of his mandate as a member of the Executive Board, which runs until
2024. Georg Kapsch (CEO) takes over the sales agendas from Mr. Laux and will
thus be responsible for all sales regions. Andreas Hämmerle (CFO) is
additionally responsible for supply chain management including manufacturing.
With immediate effect, the Executive Board of Kapsch TrafficCom consists of
Georg Kapsch (CEO), Andreas Hämmerle (CFO), and Alfredo Escribá (CTO).
Further inquiry note:
Investor contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1122
IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
Press contact:
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net
Ingrid Riegler
Head of Corporate Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
+43 50 811 1724
ingrid.riegler@kapsch.net
end of announcement euro adhoc
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 20, 2021 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)