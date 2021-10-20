Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Kapsch TrafficCom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTCG   AT000KAPSCH9

KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG

(KTCG)
PRESS RELEASE : Kapsch TrafficCom / COO André Laux to leave the Executive Board

10/20/2021 | 06:11am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Personnel 
 
Vienna - The Supervisory Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG has mutually agreed with 
André Laux, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, on an early 
termination of his mandate as a member of the Executive Board, which runs until 
2024. Georg Kapsch (CEO) takes over the sales agendas from Mr. Laux and will 
thus be responsible for all sales regions. Andreas Hämmerle (CFO) is 
additionally responsible for supply chain management including manufacturing. 
 
With immediate effect, the Executive Board of Kapsch TrafficCom consists of 
Georg Kapsch (CEO), Andreas Hämmerle (CFO), and Alfredo Escribá (CTO). 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Investor contact: 
Hans Lang 
Investor Relations Officer 
Kapsch TrafficCom AG 
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria 
T +43 50 811 1122 
IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net 
 
Press contact: 
Carolin Treichl 
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications 
Kapsch TrafficCom AG 
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria 
T +43 50 811 1710 
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net 
 
Ingrid Riegler 
Head of Corporate Communications 
Kapsch TrafficCom AG 
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria 
+43 50 811 1724 
ingrid.riegler@kapsch.net 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2021 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)

