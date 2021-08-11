PRESS RELEASE : Kapsch TrafficCom / Results for the first quarter 2021/22. - ATTACHMENT

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quarterly Report Vienna - Headlines. * Return to profitability with lower revenues. * Cost reduction and restructuring measures show an effect. * Internally financed repayment of financing tranches led to a balance sheet reduction. * Delays in tenders do not permit more precise information to be reported on the degree of profitability in H2 2021/22. "Following a difficult phase, we have managed to ring in a visible turnaround. Looking back on the last two years, I am convinced that the main restructuring measures are already behind us and that we will finish the 2021/22 financial year with a profit again", says Georg Kapsch, CEO of Kapsch TrafficCom. Unless otherwise stated, Q1 2020/21 Q1 2021/22 +/- all values in EUR million Revenues 138.5 126.8 -8.4% EBIT -11.3 6.6 > 100% EBIT margin -8.2% 5.2% 13.4%p Result for the period attributable to equity -10.0 3.2 > 100% holders Earnings per share (EUR) -0.77 0.24 > 100% Even though revenues of EUR 127 million were relatively low, we were able to conclude the first quarter with a profit. Operating result (earnings before interest and taxes, EBIT) achieved EUR 7 million (previous year: EUR -11 million), while the earnings attributable to the shareholders were EUR 3 million (previous year: EUR -10 million). This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.24 (previous year: EUR -0.77). The financial result was EUR -2 million (Previous year: EUR -1 million). More than half of this was the result of unrealized foreign exchange losses. As arranged, partial repayments of the promissory note bond and a bank loan in the total amount of EUR 49 million were made in June. Since the company had managed to increase the cash reserves in the months prior, these repayments were made using own funds. This effect of this asset/liability exchange was to reduce the balance sheet. On June 30, 2021, the balance sheet total was EUR 552 million (March 31, 2021: EUR 593 million). The positive quarterly result and the lower balance sheet total made the equity ratio increase to 16% (March 31, 2021: 14%). The reduction in trade payables was the main reason for the negative free cash flow of EUR -11 million in the first quarter (previous year: EUR -27 million). Consequently, the net debt went up to EUR 181 million (March 31, 2021: EUR 170 million). As of June 30, Kapsch TrafficCom employed 4,538 people (March 31, 2021: 4,657). Segment results. In Q1 2021/22, the Tolling segment contributed 71% to the total revenues, and the Traffic Management segment 29%. 56 % of revenues were generated in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, 40% in the Americas region (North, Central, and South America), and 5% in the Asia-Pacific region. Segment Tolling Unless otherwise stated, Q1 2020/21 Q1 2021/22 +/- all values in EUR million Revenues 106.0 89.6 -15.4% EBIT -8.9 3.1 > 100% EBIT margin -8.4% 3.5% 11.9%p In Q1 2021/22, revenues in the Tolling segment amounted to EUR 90 million (- 15%). EBIT reached EUR 3 million (previous year: EUR -9 million). EBIT margin was at 4% (previous year: -8%). Kapsch TrafficCom sold 2.0 million on-board units in the first quarter 2021/22 (previous year: 2.9 million). Segment Traffic Management Unless otherwise stated, Q1 2020/21 Q1 2021/22 +/- all values in EUR million Revenues 32.5 37.2 14.4% EBIT -2.5 3.4 - EBIT margin -7.6% 9.2% 16.8%p In Q1 2021/22, revenues in the Traffic Management segment amounted to EUR 37 million (+14%). EBIT was at EUR 3 million and thus better than the figure of the previous year (EUR -2 million). The highlights report of the first quarter 2020/21 as well as further materials will be available at http://kapsch.net/ktc/ir from today, not before 7:35 am (CEST). Further inquiry note: Contact for investors: Hans Lang Investor Relations Officer Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich T +43 50 811 1122 IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net Press contact: Carolin Treichl Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich T +43 50 811 1710 carolin.treichl@kapsch.net Ingrid Riegler Head of Corporate Communications Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich +43 50 811 1724 ingrid.riegler@kapsch.net end of announcement euro adhoc =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachments with Announcement: =--------------------------------------------- http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2235/5/10773245/1/KTC_Press_Q1.pdf

