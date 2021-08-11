Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Kapsch TrafficCom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTCG   AT000KAPSCH9

KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG

(KTCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Kapsch TrafficCom / Results for the first quarter 2021/22. - ATTACHMENT

08/11/2021 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Quarterly Report 
 
Vienna - 
Headlines. 
 
* Return to profitability with lower revenues. 
* Cost reduction and restructuring measures show an effect. 
* Internally financed repayment of financing tranches led to a balance sheet 
  reduction. 
* Delays in tenders do not permit more precise information to be reported on the 
  degree of profitability in H2 2021/22. 
 
 
"Following a difficult phase, we have managed to ring in a visible turnaround. 
Looking back on the last two years, I am convinced that the main restructuring 
measures are already behind us and that we will finish the 2021/22 financial 
year with a profit again", says Georg Kapsch, CEO of Kapsch TrafficCom. 
 
 
Unless otherwise stated,                     Q1 2020/21 Q1 2021/22 +/- 
all values in EUR million 
Revenues                                     138.5      126.8      -8.4% 
EBIT                                         -11.3      6.6        > 100% 
EBIT margin                                  -8.2%      5.2%       13.4%p 
Result for the period attributable to equity -10.0      3.2        > 100% 
holders 
Earnings per share (EUR)                     -0.77      0.24       > 100% 
 
 
Even though revenues of EUR 127 million were relatively low, we were able to 
conclude the first quarter with a profit. Operating result (earnings before 
interest and taxes, EBIT) achieved EUR 7 million (previous year: EUR -11 
million), while the earnings attributable to the shareholders were EUR 3 million 
(previous year: EUR -10 million). This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 
0.24 (previous year: EUR -0.77). 
 
The financial result was EUR -2 million (Previous year: EUR -1 million). More 
than half of this was the result of unrealized foreign exchange losses. As 
arranged, partial repayments of the promissory note bond and a bank loan in the 
total amount of EUR 49 million were made in June. Since the company had managed 
to increase the cash reserves in the months prior, these repayments were made 
using own funds. This effect of this asset/liability exchange was to reduce the 
balance sheet. On June 30, 2021, the balance sheet total was EUR 552 million 
(March 31, 2021: EUR 593 million). 
 
The positive quarterly result and the lower balance sheet total made the equity 
ratio increase to 16% (March 31, 2021: 14%). The reduction in trade payables was 
the main reason for the negative free cash flow of EUR -11 million in the first 
quarter (previous year: EUR -27 million). Consequently, the net debt went up to 
EUR 181 million (March 31, 2021: EUR 170 million). 
As of June 30, Kapsch TrafficCom employed 4,538 people (March 31, 2021: 4,657). 
 
Segment results. 
 
In Q1 2021/22, the Tolling segment contributed 71% to the total revenues, and 
the Traffic Management segment 29%. 56 % of revenues were generated in the 
Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, 40% in the Americas region 
(North, Central, and South America), and 5% in the Asia-Pacific region. 
 
 
Segment Tolling 
Unless otherwise stated,  Q1 2020/21 Q1 2021/22 +/- 
all values in EUR million 
Revenues                  106.0      89.6       -15.4% 
EBIT                      -8.9       3.1        > 100% 
EBIT margin               -8.4%      3.5%       11.9%p 
 
In Q1 2021/22, revenues in the Tolling segment amounted to EUR 90 million (- 
15%). EBIT reached EUR 3 million (previous year: EUR -9 million). EBIT margin 
was at 4% (previous year: -8%). Kapsch TrafficCom sold 2.0 million on-board 
units in the first quarter 2021/22 (previous year: 2.9 million). 
 
 
Segment Traffic Management 
Unless otherwise stated,  Q1 2020/21 Q1 2021/22 +/- 
all values in EUR million 
Revenues                  32.5       37.2       14.4% 
EBIT                      -2.5       3.4        - 
EBIT margin               -7.6%      9.2%       16.8%p 
 
In Q1 2021/22, revenues in the Traffic Management segment amounted to EUR 37 
million (+14%). EBIT was at EUR 3 million and thus better than the figure of the 
previous year (EUR -2 million). 
 
 
The highlights report of the first quarter 2020/21 as well as further materials 
will be available at http://kapsch.net/ktc/ir from today, not before 7:35 am 
(CEST). 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Contact for investors: 
Hans Lang 
Investor Relations Officer 
Kapsch TrafficCom AG 
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich 
T +43 50 811 1122 
IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net 
 
Press contact: 
Carolin Treichl 
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications 
Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft 
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich 
T +43 50 811 1710 
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net 
 
Ingrid Riegler 
Head of Corporate Communications 
Kapsch TrafficCom AG 
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich 
+43 50 811 1724 
ingrid.riegler@kapsch.net 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Attachments with Announcement: 
=--------------------------------------------- 
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2235/5/10773245/1/KTC_Press_Q1.pdf

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

All news about KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
01:16aPRESS RELEASE : Kapsch TrafficCom / Results for the first quarter 2021/22. - ATT..
DJ
08/06EANS-GENERAL MEETING : Kapsch TrafficCom AG / -3-
DJ
08/06EANS-GENERAL MEETING : Kapsch TrafficCom AG / -2-
DJ
08/06EANS-GENERAL MEETING : Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Invitation to the General Meeting ..
DJ
07/12PRESS RELEASE : Kapsch Group to restructure
DJ
07/05PRESS RELEASE : Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Notification concerning transactions by p..
DJ
06/17EANS-TIP ANNOUNCEMENT : Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Yearly financial report according..
DJ
06/16PRESS RELEASE : Kapsch TrafficCom / Results for financial year 2020/21.
DJ
06/15Kapsch Trafficcom Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 3..
CI
06/10Kapsch Trafficcom Wins Large Electronic Tolling Project in the Usa
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 547 M 641 M 641 M
Net income 2022 6,10 M 7,15 M 7,15 M
Net Debt 2022 124 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 194 M 227 M 227 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 657
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
Duration : Period :
Kapsch TrafficCom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,90 €
Average target price 16,67 €
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georg Kapsch Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Hämmerle Chief Financial Officer
Franz Semmernegg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alfredo Escribá Gallego Chief Technology Officer
André Friedrich Laux Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG13.74%227
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.24.27%233 762
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.34.17%38 635
ERICSSON3.24%38 633
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-11.32%36 852
NOKIA OYJ66.33%34 733