KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG

KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG

(KTCG)
News 
Press Releases

PRESS RELEASE : Preliminary results for financial year 2020/21.

04/16/2021 | 04:49am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation 
  (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. 
  The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Annual Result 
16.04.2021 
 
Vienna - The financial year 2020/21 of Kapsch TrafficCom ended on March 31, 
2021. Based on preliminary figures, the company expects revenues of about EUR 
500 million. The operating result (EBIT) including negative special effects will 
be a loss of about EUR 124 million. The most relevant negative special effects 
account for an EBIT impact of about EUR -139 million and include: 
 
 
* EUR -79 million: Adjustment of project margins and provisions for onerous 
  contracts, particularly for projects in North America 
* EUR -21 million: Goodwill impairment 
* EUR -14 million: Provisions for restructurings 
* EUR -8 million: Provision for lawsuit in the USA 
* EUR -8 million: Currency effects 
* EUR -6 million: Impairment of inventory 
* EUR -3 million: Impairment of trade receivables 
 
 
Despite the significantly negative result, the equity ratio still amounts to 
about 14%. 
 
As of March 31, 2021, Kapsch TrafficCom held liquid funds in excess of EUR 100 
million. 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Investor contact: 
Hans Lang 
Investor Relations Officer 
Kapsch TrafficCom AG 
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA 
T +43 50 811 1122 
IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net 
 
Press contact: 
Carolin Treichl 
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications 
Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft 
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA 
T +43 50 811 1710 
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net 
 
Mohamed Thaler-Youssef 
Public Relations 
Kapsch TrafficCom AG 
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA 
T +43 50 811 1705 
mohamed.thaler-youssef@kapsch.net 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2021 04:48 ET (08:48 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 510 M 610 M 610 M
Net income 2021 -29,9 M -35,8 M -35,8 M
Net Debt 2021 182 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 190 M 227 M 227 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 725
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
Duration : Period :
Kapsch TrafficCom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,83 €
Last Close Price 14,60 €
Spread / Highest target 57,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Georg Kapsch Chief Executive Officer
Franz Semmernegg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alfredo Escribá Gallego Chief Technology Officer
André Friedrich Laux Chief Operating Officer
Kari Kapsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG13.74%227
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.15.40%218 013
ERICSSON AB19.48%46 224
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.04%43 816
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.65%31 868
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.8.35%24 032
