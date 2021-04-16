PRESS RELEASE : Preliminary results for financial year 2020/21.

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Annual Result 16.04.2021 Vienna - The financial year 2020/21 of Kapsch TrafficCom ended on March 31, 2021. Based on preliminary figures, the company expects revenues of about EUR 500 million. The operating result (EBIT) including negative special effects will be a loss of about EUR 124 million. The most relevant negative special effects account for an EBIT impact of about EUR -139 million and include: * EUR -79 million: Adjustment of project margins and provisions for onerous contracts, particularly for projects in North America * EUR -21 million: Goodwill impairment * EUR -14 million: Provisions for restructurings * EUR -8 million: Provision for lawsuit in the USA * EUR -8 million: Currency effects * EUR -6 million: Impairment of inventory * EUR -3 million: Impairment of trade receivables Despite the significantly negative result, the equity ratio still amounts to about 14%. As of March 31, 2021, Kapsch TrafficCom held liquid funds in excess of EUR 100 million. Further inquiry note: Investor contact: Hans Lang Investor Relations Officer Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA T +43 50 811 1122 IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net Press contact: Carolin Treichl Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA T +43 50 811 1710 carolin.treichl@kapsch.net Mohamed Thaler-Youssef Public Relations Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA T +43 50 811 1705 mohamed.thaler-youssef@kapsch.net end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2021 04:48 ET (08:48 GMT)