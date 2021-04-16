PRESS RELEASE : Preliminary results for financial year 2020/21.

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Annual Result
16.04.2021
Vienna - The financial year 2020/21 of Kapsch TrafficCom ended on March 31,
2021. Based on preliminary figures, the company expects revenues of about EUR
500 million. The operating result (EBIT) including negative special effects will
be a loss of about EUR 124 million. The most relevant negative special effects
account for an EBIT impact of about EUR -139 million and include:
* EUR -79 million: Adjustment of project margins and provisions for onerous
contracts, particularly for projects in North America
* EUR -21 million: Goodwill impairment
* EUR -14 million: Provisions for restructurings
* EUR -8 million: Provision for lawsuit in the USA
* EUR -8 million: Currency effects
* EUR -6 million: Impairment of inventory
* EUR -3 million: Impairment of trade receivables
Despite the significantly negative result, the equity ratio still amounts to
about 14%.
As of March 31, 2021, Kapsch TrafficCom held liquid funds in excess of EUR 100
million.
Further inquiry note:
Investor contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1122
IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
Press contact:
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net
Mohamed Thaler-Youssef
Public Relations
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1705
mohamed.thaler-youssef@kapsch.net
