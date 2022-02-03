Log in
Auto Remarketing: ADESA launching upgraded condition reports

02/03/2022 | 03:11pm EST
ADESA said Tuesday it is launching a more comprehensive condition report designed to help dealers "buy with confidence."

The enhanced reports feature an upgraded photo gallery that includes a dedicated damages section, easier-to-find tire condition information and vehicle options, the company said in a news release. The top of the CR page will feature the most commonly referenced information, like vehicle summary, bid details and images.

ADESA expects to finish the phased rollout of the condition reports later this year.

"Our new condition report displays key information in an easy to digest format, reducing the time it takes to make a decision on the vehicle while empowering dealers to buy with confidence," said ADESA president John Hammer, who is also chief commercial officer of parent company KAR Global, in a news release.

To read the full article on Auto Remarketing, click here.

Disclaimer

KAR Auction Services Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 20:10:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
