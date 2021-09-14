KAR Auction Services : ADESA Streamlines OBD2 Scans Through New Inspection Process

CARMEL, Ind. - Sept. 14, 2021 - ADESA, a business unit of global wholesale used vehicle digital marketplace operator KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), announces the addition of OBD2 emissions codes to the condition reports of vehicles inspected at ADESA locations. The codes will now be directly added from the scan at the point of inspection and displayed on ADESA condition reports. They will appear as text in a clean and easy to understand table format.

'We're constantly improving our inspection process and condition reports to ensure our customers are getting the clear, accurate and actionable data they need to be successful,' said John Hammer, chief commercial officer of KAR Global and president of ADESA. 'OBD2 scans and the data they provide aren't new to the industry, but the speed, delivery and clarity of how we're displaying them to our customers is what will make a significant impact. We're ensuring both our buyers and sellers have a faster and clearer path to the key information they need to make smart decisions.'

ADESA inspectors will now use Bluetooth devices that will seamlessly integrate the results directly into the vehicle's condition report. If the Check Engine Light is on, the condition report will show the corresponding active emissions codes. If the Check Engine Light is off and no OBD2 codes are shown, the condition report will display 'no diagnostic codes were reported'.

'Armed with OBD2 information at the point of inspection, sellers can easily make pre-sale reconditioning decisions to repair the cause and clear codes prior to sale, adding value to their vehicle,' said Srisu Subrahmanyam, chief operating officer of ADESA. 'And if no action is taken, buyers reviewing the condition report will have greater confidence in the listing's accuracy - potentially leading to more bidding activity.'

OBD2 scans provide more comprehensive diagnostic information on vehicle lights or issues that are already disclosed in standard inspections. They give sellers and buyers deeper information to help understand the root cause(s) and magnitude of vehicle issues. The resulting codes from an OBD scan will not impact the vehicle's AutoGrade.

ADESA is a leading provider of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles supported by more than 70 vehicle logistics center locations across North America. ADESA's progressive technology, data-driven tools and industry-leading customer support are helping make wholesale easy so its OEM, financial institution, rental, fleet, and franchise and independent dealer customers can be more successful. Learn more about ADESA here.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions in 2020. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, United Kingdom and Europe. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.