  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KAR Auction Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAR   US48238T1097

KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.

(KAR)
  Report
KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings

02/11/2022 | 01:31pm EST
CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

KAR will also be hosting an earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by KAR Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Eric Loughmiller. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-844-778-4145 and entering participant passcode 8091348, while the live web cast will be available at the investor relations section of karglobal.com.

The archive of the webcast will also be available following the call and will be available at the investor relations section of karglobal.com for a limited time.

KAR Contacts


Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Jill Trudeau

Mike Eliason

(317) 796-0945

(317) 249-4559

jill.trudeau@karglobal.com

mike.eliason@karglobal.com

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions in 2020. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kar-auction-services-inc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-earnings-301480849.html

SOURCE KAR Auction Services


