    KAR   US48238T1097

KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.

(KAR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
13.82 USD   +2.67%
KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

10/18/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

KAR will also host an earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by KAR Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Eric Loughmiller. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-833-634-2155. The participant passcode is "KAR." A live webcast will be available at the investor relations section of karglobal.com.

Following the call, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the investor relations section of karglobal.com for a limited time.

KAR Contacts


Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Jill Trudeau

Mike Eliason

(317) 796-0945

(317) 249-4559

jill.trudeau@karglobal.com 

mike.eliason@karglobal.com 

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kar-auction-services-inc-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-earnings-301652720.html

SOURCE KAR Auction Services


