Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KAR Auction Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAR   US48238T1097

KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.

(KAR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
15.66 USD   +3.30%
04:37pKAR Auction Services, Inc. to Host Investor Update Call
PR
05/11KAR Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
05/10Carvana Shares Drop 4% After Layoff News, Auction Business Buy
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Host Investor Update Call

05/26/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARMEL, Ind., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will host an Investor Update call on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The event is expected to conclude at 12:15 p.m. ET.

During the event, Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Eric Loughmiller will discuss the current market outlook and provide an in-depth review of KAR Global's strategic direction, operating model, financial performance and long-term roadmap. An interactive Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The event is designed for financial analysts and institutional investors. The live webcast, including concurrent video and slide presentation, will be available via the investor relations section of karglobal.com and a replay of the webcast and slide deck will be made available after the event. The live conference call may also be accessed by calling 1-844-778-4145 and entering participant passcode 4065878.

KAR Contacts:


Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Tobin Richer

Mike Eliason

(317) 665-0366

(317) 249-4559

tobin.richer@karglobal.com

mike.eliason@karglobal.com

About KAR
KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, Europe and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kar-auction-services-inc-to-host-investor-update-call-301556305.html

SOURCE KAR Auction Services


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.
04:37pKAR Auction Services, Inc. to Host Investor Update Call
PR
05/11KAR Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
05/10Carvana Shares Drop 4% After Layoff News, Auction Business Buy
DJ
05/10Carvana Buys ADESA's US Auction Business From KAR Global for $2.2 Billion; Shares Climb..
MT
05/10KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Change in..
AQ
05/10KAR Global Completes Sale of ADESA US Physical Auction Business to Carvana
PR
05/10John Hammer, Chief Commercial Officer Departs from KAR Auction Services, Inc
CI
05/10KAR Global Completes Sale of ADESA US Physical Auction Business to Carvana
CI
05/10Carvana Buys ADESA Auction Business From KAR for $2.2 Billion -- Update
DJ
05/10Carvana Buys ADESA Auction Business From KAR for $2.2 Billion
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations