KAR Auction Services : Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings

04/21/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
CARMEL, Ind., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

KAR will also be hosting an earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.  The call will be hosted by KAR's Executive Chairman, Jim Hallett, Chief Executive Officer, Peter Kelly and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Loughmiller. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-844-778-4145 and entering participant passcode 8388224, while the live web cast will be available at the investor relations section of karglobal.com.

The archive of the webcast will also be available following the call and will be available at the investor relations section of karglobal.com for a limited time.

KAR Contacts


Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Tobin Richer

Mike Eliason

(317) 249-4521

(317) 249-4559

tobin.richer@karglobal.com

mike.eliason@karglobal.com

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at approximately $30 billion through our auctions in 2020. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, U.K. and Europe. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

