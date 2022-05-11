Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KAR Auction Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAR   US48238T1097

KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.

(KAR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
13.06 USD   +4.23%
04:16pKAR Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
05/10Carvana Shares Drop 4% After Layoff News, Auction Business Buy
DJ
05/10Carvana Buys ADESA's US Auction Business From KAR Global for $2.2 Billion; Shares Climb Premarket
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KAR Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

05/11/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARMEL, Ind., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a/ KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

  • 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
      
  • KAR's Chief Financial Officer, Eric Loughmiller and Treasurer and Vice President Investor Relations, Mike Eliason will be participating on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 3:45pm-4:25pm ET.

Webcast of the presentation will be made available under the investor relations section of the company's website, karglobal.com

KAR Contacts


Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Jill Trudeau

Mike Eliason

(317) 796-0945

(317) 249-4559

jill.trudeau@karglobal.com

mike.eliason@karglobal.com

 

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, Europe and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kar-global-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301545427.html

SOURCE KAR Auction Services


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.
04:16pKAR Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
05/10Carvana Shares Drop 4% After Layoff News, Auction Business Buy
DJ
05/10Carvana Buys ADESA's US Auction Business From KAR Global for $2.2 Billion; Shares Climb..
MT
05/10KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Change in..
AQ
05/10KAR Global Completes Sale of ADESA US Physical Auction Business to Carvana
PR
05/10John Hammer, Chief Commercial Officer Departs from KAR Auction Services, Inc
CI
05/10KAR Global Completes Sale of ADESA US Physical Auction Business to Carvana
CI
05/10Carvana Buys ADESA Auction Business From KAR for $2.2 Billion -- Update
DJ
05/10Carvana Buys ADESA Auction Business From KAR for $2.2 Billion
DJ
05/05KAR Auction's Q1 Results Affected by Commercial Vehicles Shortage, Planned Sale of Phys..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations