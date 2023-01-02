Karam Ceramics : Corporate Briefing for the year ended June 30, 2022.

About Karam

Karam Ceramics Limited (the Company) was incorporated n Pakistan on April 8, 1979 as a public limited company under the repealed Companies Act, 1913 ( now Companies Act,2017) The shares of the Company are quoted on Pakistan Stock Exchange. The registered office of the Company is situated at present address "A-31, Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi previous address. BC-6, Block 5, Kehkashan , Clifton Karachi, Pakistan and manufacturing facilities of the Company are located at 295/311, Deh halkani, Hub Dam Road ,Manghopir , Karachi. The principal activity of the Company is manufacturing and sale of tiles.

On November 12, 2021 intention for the acquisition of 95.6% shares of the company was made by Swat Ceramics (Private) Limited (SCPL) in accordance with Securities Act2015 and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations,2017 However, the proposed acquisition was changed where by the proposed acquisition was offered by sponsors of SCPL Company rater then the SCPL it self.

On March 04, 2022 the proposed acquirer entered in to an share purchase agreement with the sponsors of the Company for the purchase of 10,613,259 shares which represents 72.95% of the total capital of the Company at a price of Rs 20per ordinary share. Further, a public announcement was made on May 13, 2022 for the purchase of additional 1,967,700 ordinary share which represents 13.52% of the total capital of the Company at a price of

62.77 per ordinary share, out of which 536,813 shares were obtained from minority share holders. The new management has taken over on July 26,2022

New Management has selected bard name ''NOVA"