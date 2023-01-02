Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Karam Ceramics Limited
  News
  Summary
    KCL   PK0060401012

KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED

(KCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
75.63 PKR   +7.43%
05:28aKaram Ceramics : Corporate Briefing for the year ended June 30, 2022.
PU
2022Karam Ceramics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Karam Ceramics : Transmission of Financial Statements for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022
PU
Karam Ceramics : Corporate Briefing for the year ended June 30, 2022.

01/02/2023 | 05:28am EST
SCHEDULED ON:09/01/2023

AT 11:00 A.M.

CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Agenda of the Session:

  1. About Karam Ceramics Limited
  2. Products Portfolio
  3. Financial Highlights of 2021-22
  4. Financial Highlights of Three Months ended September 31, 2022.
  5. Key Challenges
  6. Q & A Session

About Karam

Karam Ceramics Limited (the Company) was incorporated n Pakistan on April 8, 1979 as a public limited company under the repealed Companies Act, 1913 ( now Companies Act,2017) The shares of the Company are quoted on Pakistan Stock Exchange. The registered office of the Company is situated at present address "A-31, Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi previous address. BC-6, Block 5, Kehkashan , Clifton Karachi, Pakistan and manufacturing facilities of the Company are located at 295/311, Deh halkani, Hub Dam Road ,Manghopir , Karachi. The principal activity of the Company is manufacturing and sale of tiles.

On November 12, 2021 intention for the acquisition of 95.6% shares of the company was made by Swat Ceramics (Private) Limited (SCPL) in accordance with Securities Act2015 and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations,2017 However, the proposed acquisition was changed where by the proposed acquisition was offered by sponsors of SCPL Company rater then the SCPL it self.

On March 04, 2022 the proposed acquirer entered in to an share purchase agreement with the sponsors of the Company for the purchase of 10,613,259 shares which represents 72.95% of the total capital of the Company at a price of Rs 20per ordinary share. Further, a public announcement was made on May 13, 2022 for the purchase of additional 1,967,700 ordinary share which represents 13.52% of the total capital of the Company at a price of

62.77 per ordinary share, out of which 536,813 shares were obtained from minority share holders. The new management has taken over on July 26,2022

New Management has selected bard name ''NOVA"

Why Karam Ceramics Ltd?

We are committed to provide the Best Quality products to our customers.

Company introduced NOVA DRY BOND a thin set of motor for the industrial of Tiles.

Research & development is the backbone of NOVA.

NOVA understands today's fast moving, high-tech world and are dedicated to provide consistent high quality standards to customers. Our employees stay committed to produce and maintain our best quality tiles right from the design conception stage to the production stage.

We are a Public Limited Company listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Karam Ceramics Limited with brand name NOVA is equipped with the latest state of art technology and Machinery to Manufacture Tiles.

Why Karam Ceramics Ltd?

A total Range of 12 Number of design set were launched (3 Tiles per set (a) Light Color

(b) Dark Color (c) Motive was one set

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Karam Ceramics Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 10:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
