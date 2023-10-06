Notes To And Forming Part Of The Financial Statements

Report On The Audit Of The Financial Statements

In order to give effect to the aforesaid, if thought fit, pass with or without modification(s) the following resolutions as Special Resolution:

4. To consider and approve increase in authorized capital and subsequent amendment in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. As recommended by the Board of Directors.

To appoint External Auditor of the Company for the year ending June 30, 2024 and fix their remuneration. The present auditor's M/s Crowe Hussain Chaudhury & Co. Chartered Accountants, retire and being eligible have offered themselves for reappointment.

To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023, together with the Directors' and Auditors' reports thereon.

To Confirm the minutes of the 43rd Annual General Meeting held on 26th November 2022.

Notice is hereby given that the 44th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Karam Ceramics Limited (the 'Company') will be held on Friday 27th October 2023, at 3.00 P.M, at the Registered Office of the Company

5. To consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution to enable and authorize the Company to circulate the Annual Report (including the audited financial statements, Auditors' report, Directors' report, Chairman's review report) to the members of the Company through QR enabled code and weblink, in accordance with Section 223(6) of the Act read with S.R.O. 389(I)/2023 dated March 21, 2023, instead of old technology which has become obsolete for transmission through CD/DVD/USB.

"RESOLVED THAT the Company be and is hereby authorized to circulate its annual report, including annual audited financial statements, Auditors' report, Directors' report, Chairman's review report and other reports contained therein, to the members of the Company through QR enabled code and weblink, in accordance with S.R.O. 389(I)/2023 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and that the practice of circulation of the annual report through CD / USB be discontinued.

A statement under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 pertaining to the Special Business referred to above is annexed to this Notice of Meeting.

6. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Karachi October 06, 2023. By Order of the Board

Manzoor Ali Natha

Company Secretary

Notes :

1. Closure of Share Transfer Books.

The Share transfer book of the company will remain closed from October 20, 2023 to October 27, 2023 (both days inclusive). The transfers received at Company's Share Registrar Namely M/s THK Associates (Pvt) Ltd. Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A Phase VII Karachi-75500 before the close of business on October 18, 2023 will be considered in time for determination of entitlement of shareholders to attend and vote at the meeting.

Participation in General Meeting

A member entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting is entitled to appoint another member as a proxy to attend and vote on his / her behalf. In case of a corporate entity, being a member, may appoint as its proxy any of its officials or any other person, through Board Resolution / Power of Attorney.

The instrument appointing proxy must be received at the Registered Office of the Company or at the office of our Share Registrar or through email at manzoorali.karam@gmail.com not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting. A proxy form is attached in the last portion of the Annual Report Guideline to the general Meeting for CDC Account Holders.

CDC Account Holders will have to follow the guidelines below as laid down in Circular

04 1 dated. January 6, 2000 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.