Karam Ceramics : Transmission of Financial Statement for the year ended June 30, 2022

Notes To And Forming Part Of The Financial Statements

Report On The Audit Of The Financial Statements

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 43rd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Karam Ceramics Limited (the 'Company') will be held on Saturday November 26, 2022, at 3.00 P.M, at the Registered Office of the Company A-31, S. M.C.H.S., Karachi and / or through video-link facility to transact the following business.

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

To Confirm the minutes of the 42nd Annual General Meeting held on 27th October 2021 To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022, together with the reports Directors and Auditors thereon. To appoint External Auditor of the Company for the year ending June 30, 2023 and fix their remuneration. The present auditors M/s. Crowe Hussain Chaudhury & Co. Chartered Accountants, retire and being eligible have offered themselves for reappointment. To elect seven (7) Directors for the period of three years in accordance with the Companies Act 2017. The Directors have fixed the number of elected Directors as seven (7). The name of retiring Directors are as follows:

Mrs. Suraiya Nasir Mr. Mazhar Ali Nasir Mr . Azhar Ali Nasir Mr. Azfar Ali Nasir Lt. General (Rtd) Tariq Waseem Ghazi Mr. Alireza M. Alladin Mr. Shuja Ahmed Alvi

5. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Karachi November 5, 2022. By Order of the Board

Manzoor Ali Natha

Company Secretary

Notes :

The Share transfer book of the company will be closed from November 19, 2022 to November 26, 2022 (both days inclusive). The transfers received at Company's Share Registrar namely M/s THK Associates (Pvt) Ltd. Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A Phase VII Karachi-75500 by close of business on November 18, 2022. Members whose names are appearing in the Register of Members at the close of business on November 18, 2022 are entitled to attend, participate and vote of the Meeting. In accordance with the provision of the Companies Act, 2017, the Annual Report containing the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended June 30, 2022 is available on