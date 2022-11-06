Karam Ceramics : Transmission of Financial Statement for the year ended June 30, 2022

Notice is hereby given that the 43rd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Karam Ceramics Limited (the 'Company') will be held on Saturday November 26, 2022, at 3.00 P.M, at the Registered Office of the Company A-31, S. M.C.H.S., Karachi and / or through video-link facility to transact the following business.
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
To Confirm the minutes of the 42nd Annual General Meeting held on 27th October 2021
To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022, together with the reports Directors and Auditors thereon.
To appoint External Auditor of the Company for the year ending June 30, 2023 and fix their remuneration. The present auditors M/s. Crowe Hussain Chaudhury & Co. Chartered Accountants, retire and being eligible have offered themselves for reappointment.
To elect seven (7) Directors for the period of three years in accordance with the Companies Act 2017. The Directors have fixed the number of elected Directors as seven (7). The name of retiring Directors are as follows:
Mrs. Suraiya Nasir
Mr. Mazhar Ali Nasir
Mr . Azhar Ali Nasir
Mr. Azfar Ali Nasir
Lt. General (Rtd) Tariq Waseem Ghazi
Mr. Alireza M. Alladin
Mr. Shuja Ahmed Alvi
5. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Karachi
November 5, 2022.
By Order of the Board
Manzoor Ali Natha
Company Secretary
Notes :
The Share transfer book of the company will be closed from November 19, 2022 to November 26, 2022 (both days inclusive). The transfers received at Company's Share Registrar namely M/s THK Associates (Pvt) Ltd. Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A Phase VII Karachi-75500 by close of business on November 18, 2022. Members whose names are appearing in the Register of Members at the close of business on November 18, 2022 are entitled to attend, participate and vote of the Meeting.
In accordance with the provision of the Companies Act, 2017, the Annual Report containing the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended June 30, 2022 is available on
the Company's website.
03
In light of the continuing spread of Covid 19 and to protect the well being of the shareholders, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP"), in terms of its circular No. 6 of 2021, directed the listed companies to hold their meeting, virtually in addition to the requirements to ensure that all participants, including shareholders, can now participate in the AGM proceeding through video-link as well.
In order to attend the Meeting through video-link facility, the Members are requested to get themselves registered not later than 72 hours before the Meeting by providing the following information to the contact details stated at bottom of this Note 4: in case of the information sent through courier, the same should be received at Company's office by November 19, 2022:.
Name of
CNIC No.
Folio No.
Cell No.
Email Address
Shareholder
Copy of CNIC will be required with above mentioned information. The video-link for the meeting will be sent to the Members on their provided email address enabling them to attend meeting on the given date and time. The login facility will remain open from 2.30p.m till the end of meeting. In case of any suggestions or comments for the agenda items, the Members may send the same at the email address mentioned below:
Karam Ceramics Limited
A-31, Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi-75400
Telephone: +92 21 34555512-13
Email: manzoorali.karam@gmail.com
Individual Members who have not yet submitted a copy of their valid CNIC to the Company are once again requested to send a copy of their valid CNIC at the earliest directly to the office of Share Registrar of the Company, Corporate entities are requested to provide their National Tax Number (NTN) and folio number. In case of non-receipt of the copy of a valid CNIC or NTN (as the case may be), the Company would be unable to comply with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2017 and SROs issued there under.
A Member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint another Member as his/her proxy to attend, speak and vote at the Meeting on his/her behalf. The instrument appointing proxy, as per the format available at Company's website, must be submitted at the Share Registrar Office not less than 48 hours before the time of the Meeting.
The Members are requested to notify the Company if there is any change in their address immediately; in case of physical shares, to the Company/Share Registrar and for CDC chares, to respective Central Depository System (CDS) participants.
04
