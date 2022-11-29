Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Karam Ceramics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KCL   PK0060401012

KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED

(KCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
75.63 PKR   +7.43%
04:01aKaram Ceramics : Transmission of Financial Statements for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022
PU
11/07Karam Ceramics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
11/06Karam Ceramics : Transmission of Financial Statement for the year ended June 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Karam Ceramics : Transmission of Financial Statements for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022

11/29/2022 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR THE 1ST QUARTER

ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED

M

A

R

E

T

C

S

E

G

R

A

L

E

H

T

P

A K

I

I

M

A

N

U

F

A

C

T

U

R

E

R

S

I

N

N

TA

KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30 th SEPTEMBER 2022

Dear Shareholders

The Directors of your Company present to you the financial results of your Company for the first quarter ended September 30,2022

The financial performance for the first quarter ended 30 September 2022 is summarized below:

Particulars

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

Net Sales

62,024,918

268,249,425

Cost of Sales

(158,271,658)

(242,239,652)

Gross ( Loss) / Profit

(96,246,740)

26,009,773

Net (Loss) / Profit after taxation

(111,478,300)

12,715,251

Net sales were reported at Rs. 62.02 million during the three months period under review as against Rs. 268.24 million in the corresponding period of preceding year, Net sale has been decreased by Rs. 206 million.

The main reason of decline in sale during the period is that takeover of company is taken place in the month of July 2022 and down trend in the ceramics market and sharp decline in sales demand.



The gross loss for the period was Rs. (96.24) million against gross profit of Rs.26 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year showing a decrease of Rs. 122.25 million.

The (loss) / profit before and after taxation during the period under review stood at Rs. (114.11) million and Rs. (111.478) million as against Rs. 10.202 million and Rs. 12.715 million respectively during the corresponding period of preceding year,

On behalf of Directors, I would like to express gratitude to our well wisher, shareholders, customers, dealers, banks & DFI'S, suppliers of raw material and plant and machinery, friends and all employees for their corporation and contribution towards the progress of the company.

On behalf of the Board

Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir

Chief Executive Officer

KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30 th SEPTEMBER 2022



KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30,2022(UNAUDITED)

September June

2022

AS SETS

Rupees

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,025,580,291

-

Right-of-use assets

Long term security deposits

898,453

Current assets

1,026,478,744

Stores and spares

32,688,990

Stock in trade

738,757,361

Trade debts

32,322,608

Loans and advances - considered good

880,112

8,877,712

Advance tax

45,852,024

Refunds due from the government

Deposits, prepayments and other receivables

6,045,741

Short term investment

7,000,000

35,465,484

Cash and bank balances

907,890,031

TOTAL ASSETS

1,934,368,775

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Authorised capital

15,000,000(2022: 15,000,000) ordinary,

shares of Rs.10 each

150,000,000

Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital

145,486,760

Unappropriated profit

(134,328,668)

Revaluation surplus on property,

plant & equipment

415,593,146

Remeasurement of retirement,

2,340,702

benefit obligation

429,091,940

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

2022

Rupees

1,040,756,705

871,421

898,453

1,042,526,579

31,141,875

618,481,474

6,559,905

787,427

16,295,409

45,852,024

5,033,711

7,000,000

4,761,561

735,913,387

1,778,439,966

150,000,000

145,486,760

(26,426,561)

421,521,806

2,340,703

542,922,707

Long term financing

1,268,104,378

613,952,693

Post employment benefits

24,765,439

90,330,501

Deferred taxation

53,056,106

54,048,315

Current liabilities

1,345,925,923

758,331,509

Trade and other payables

126,422,521

73,086,444

Markup accrued on loans

28,491,483

38,001,226

Short term borrowings

-

314,809,771

Long term financing

-

36,981,209

Unclaimed Dividend

513,191

513,191

Dividend payable

3,148,405

3,148,405

Lease liabilities

-

419,473

Provision for taxation

775,311

10,226,030

159,350,911

477,185,749

Total liabilities

1,505,276,834

1,235,517,258

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILIITIES

1,934,368,775

1,778,439,966

Chief Executive

Chief Financial Officer

Director

KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED

INTERIM CONDENSED PROFIT AND LOS S ACCOUNT

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

September

September

2022

2021

Rupees

Rupees

Revenue

62,024,918

268,249,425

Cost of sales

(158,271,658)

(242,239,652)

Gross profit / (Loss)

(96,246,740)

26,009,773

Selling and distribution expenses

3,634,149

1,743,376

Administrative expenses

6,952,697

5,407,120

(10,586,846)

(7,150,496)

Operating profit / (Loss)

(106,833,586)

18,859,277

Other income

1,612,624

4,701,863

Finance cost

(8,895,802)

(13,358,858)

(7,283,178)

(8,656,995)

Profit / (Loss) before taxation

(114,116,764)

10,202,281

Taxation

2,638,464

2,512,969

Profit / (Loss) after taxation

(111,478,300)

12,715,250

Earnings / (Loss) per share-basic diluted

(7.66)

0.87

The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Notes:

  • These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the International Accounting Standard 34 and provision of and directive issued under the Companies Act, 2017
  • The accounting policies adopted for the preparation of these accounts are the same as thos applied in the preparation of these accounts are the same as those applied in the preparation of the accounts for the preceding year ended June 30, 2022
  • The Financial statements have been authorized for the issue for the Board of Directors on November 26, 2022.

Chief Executive

Chief Financial Officer

Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Karam Ceramics Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 09:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED
04:01aKaram Ceramics : Transmission of Financial Statements for the first quarter ended Septembe..
PU
11/07Karam Ceramics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
11/06Karam Ceramics : Transmission of Financial Statement for the year ended June 30, 2022
PU
04/27Karam Ceramics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
03/01Karam Ceramics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
2021Karam Ceramics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 3..
CI
2021Karam Ceramics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Karam Ceramics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
2021Karam Ceramics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended December 3..
CI
2020Karam Ceramics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 818 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
Net income 2022 -252 M -1,12 M -1,12 M
Net Debt 2022 954 M 4,26 M 4,26 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 100 M 4,92 M 4,92 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 242
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Karam Ceramics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shahid Anwar Tata Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED36.27%5
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC-44.38%11 034
FORBO HOLDING AG-30.48%2 040
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD-42.26%997
TARKETT-37.33%819
DYNASTY CERAMIC-4.93%693