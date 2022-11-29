Karam Ceramics : Transmission of Financial Statements for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022

KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30 th SEPTEMBER 2022

Dear Shareholders

The Directors of your Company present to you the financial results of your Company for the first quarter ended September 30,2022

The financial performance for the first quarter ended 30 September 2022 is summarized below:

Particulars September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Net Sales 62,024,918 268,249,425 Cost of Sales (158,271,658) (242,239,652) Gross ( Loss) / Profit (96,246,740) 26,009,773 Net (Loss) / Profit after taxation (111,478,300) 12,715,251

Net sales were reported at Rs. 62.02 million during the three months period under review as against Rs. 268.24 million in the corresponding period of preceding year, Net sale has been decreased by Rs. 206 million.

The main reason of decline in sale during the period is that takeover of company is taken place in the month of July 2022 and down trend in the ceramics market and sharp decline in sales demand.



The gross loss for the period was Rs. (96.24) million against gross profit of Rs.26 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year showing a decrease of Rs. 122.25 million.

The (loss) / profit before and after taxation during the period under review stood at Rs. (114.11) million and Rs. (111.478) million as against Rs. 10.202 million and Rs. 12.715 million respectively during the corresponding period of preceding year,

On behalf of Directors, I would like to express gratitude to our well wisher, shareholders, customers, dealers, banks & DFI'S, suppliers of raw material and plant and machinery, friends and all employees for their corporation and contribution towards the progress of the company.

On behalf of the Board

Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir

Chief Executive Officer