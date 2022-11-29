Karam Ceramics : Transmission of Financial Statements for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022
11/29/2022 | 04:01am EST
FOR THE 1ST QUARTER
ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED
M
A
R
E
T
C
S
E
G
R
A
L
E
H
T
P
A K
I
I
M
A
N
U
F
A
C
T
U
R
E
R
S
I
N
N
TA
KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30 th SEPTEMBER 2022
Dear Shareholders
The Directors of your Company present to you the financial results of your Company for the first quarter ended September 30,2022
The financial performance for the first quarter ended 30 September 2022 is summarized below:
Particulars
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Net Sales
62,024,918
268,249,425
Cost of Sales
(158,271,658)
(242,239,652)
Gross ( Loss) / Profit
(96,246,740)
26,009,773
Net (Loss) / Profit after taxation
(111,478,300)
12,715,251
Net sales were reported at Rs. 62.02 million during the three months period under review as against Rs. 268.24 million in the corresponding period of preceding year, Net sale has been decreased by Rs. 206 million.
The main reason of decline in sale during the period is that takeover of company is taken place in the month of July 2022 and down trend in the ceramics market and sharp decline in sales demand.
The gross loss for the period was Rs. (96.24) million against gross profit of Rs.26 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year showing a decrease of Rs. 122.25 million.
The (loss) / profit before and after taxation during the period under review stood at Rs. (114.11) million and Rs. (111.478) million as against Rs. 10.202 million and Rs. 12.715 million respectively during the corresponding period of preceding year,
On behalf of Directors, I would like to express gratitude to our well wisher, shareholders, customers, dealers, banks & DFI'S, suppliers of raw material and plant and machinery, friends and all employees for their corporation and contribution towards the progress of the company.
On behalf of the Board
Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir
Chief Executive Officer
KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30 th SEPTEMBER 2022
KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30,2022(UNAUDITED)
September June
2022
AS SETS
Rupees
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,025,580,291
-
Right-of-use assets
Long term security deposits
898,453
Current assets
1,026,478,744
Stores and spares
32,688,990
Stock in trade
738,757,361
Trade debts
32,322,608
Loans and advances - considered good
880,112
8,877,712
Advance tax
45,852,024
Refunds due from the government
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
6,045,741
Short term investment
7,000,000
35,465,484
Cash and bank balances
907,890,031
TOTAL ASSETS
1,934,368,775
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Authorised capital
15,000,000(2022: 15,000,000) ordinary,
shares of Rs.10 each
150,000,000
Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital
145,486,760
Unappropriated profit
(134,328,668)
Revaluation surplus on property,
plant & equipment
415,593,146
Remeasurement of retirement,
2,340,702
benefit obligation
429,091,940
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
2022
Rupees
1,040,756,705
871,421
898,453
1,042,526,579
31,141,875
618,481,474
6,559,905
787,427
16,295,409
45,852,024
5,033,711
7,000,000
4,761,561
735,913,387
1,778,439,966
150,000,000
145,486,760
(26,426,561)
421,521,806
2,340,703
542,922,707
Long term financing
1,268,104,378
613,952,693
Post employment benefits
24,765,439
90,330,501
Deferred taxation
53,056,106
54,048,315
Current liabilities
1,345,925,923
758,331,509
Trade and other payables
126,422,521
73,086,444
Markup accrued on loans
28,491,483
38,001,226
Short term borrowings
-
314,809,771
Long term financing
-
36,981,209
Unclaimed Dividend
513,191
513,191
Dividend payable
3,148,405
3,148,405
Lease liabilities
-
419,473
Provision for taxation
775,311
10,226,030
159,350,911
477,185,749
Total liabilities
1,505,276,834
1,235,517,258
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILIITIES
1,934,368,775
1,778,439,966
Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
Director
KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED PROFIT AND LOS S ACCOUNT
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
September
September
2022
2021
Rupees
Rupees
Revenue
62,024,918
268,249,425
Cost of sales
(158,271,658)
(242,239,652)
Gross profit / (Loss)
(96,246,740)
26,009,773
Selling and distribution expenses
3,634,149
1,743,376
Administrative expenses
6,952,697
5,407,120
(10,586,846)
(7,150,496)
Operating profit / (Loss)
(106,833,586)
18,859,277
Other income
1,612,624
4,701,863
Finance cost
(8,895,802)
(13,358,858)
(7,283,178)
(8,656,995)
Profit / (Loss) before taxation
(114,116,764)
10,202,281
Taxation
2,638,464
2,512,969
Profit / (Loss) after taxation
(111,478,300)
12,715,250
Earnings / (Loss) per share-basic diluted
(7.66)
0.87
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Notes:
These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the International Accounting Standard 34 and provision of and directive issued under the Companies Act, 2017
The accounting policies adopted for the preparation of these accounts are the same as thos applied in the preparation of these accounts are the same as those applied in the preparation of the accounts for the preceding year ended June 30, 2022
The Financial statements have been authorized for the issue for the Board of Directorson November 26, 2022.
Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
Director
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Karam Ceramics Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 09:00:06 UTC.