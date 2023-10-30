KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30th SEPTEMBER 2023

Dear Shareholders

The Directors of your Company present to you the financial results of your Company for the first quarter ended September 30,2023

The financial performance for the first quarter ended 30 September 2023 is summarized below:

Particulars September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 Net Sales 372,661,288 62,024,918 Cost of Sales (419,454,255) (158,271,658) Gross ( Loss) / Profit (46,792,967) (96,246,740) Net (Loss) / Profit after after taxation (62,996,364) (111,478,300)

Our financial performance for the quarter ending September 30,2023, is summarized as follows:

Our net sales for the period amounted to Rs. 372.66 million, reflecting a substantial increase from the corresponding period last year, where it stood at Rs. 62.024 million. This represents a remarkable growth of Rs. 310.64 million.

we have significantly improved our gross profitability. In this quarter we reported a gross loss of Rs. (46.79) million, which is notably better than the gross loss of Rs. (96.24) million during the same period in the previous year. This reflects a decrease in our gross loss by Rs. 49.45 million, indicating a positive trend in our operations.



Our loss before and after taxation for the review period was Rs. 58.59 million and Rs. 63 million, respectively. In contrast, during the corresponding period in the preceding year, we recorded losses of Rs. 114.12 million and Rs. 111.478 million, respectively. These figures

underscoure our commitment to improving the copany's financial health.

We would like to extend our sincer gratitude to our well-wishers, shareholders, valued customers, esteemed dealers, supportive banks & DFI's, reliable suppliers of raw materials, and trusted partners in plant and machinery. Furthermore, we would like to express our heartfelt apprectation for the dedication and hard work of our employees who have contributed sifnificantly to the progress of our company.

On behalf of the Board

Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir

Chief Executive Officer

Karachi: October 27,2023