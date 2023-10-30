KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30th SEPTEMBER 2023
Dear Shareholders
The Directors of your Company present to you the financial results of your Company for the first quarter ended September 30,2023
The financial performance for the first quarter ended 30 September 2023 is summarized below:
Particulars
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
Net Sales
372,661,288
62,024,918
Cost of Sales
(419,454,255)
(158,271,658)
Gross ( Loss) / Profit
(46,792,967)
(96,246,740)
Net (Loss) / Profit after after taxation
(62,996,364)
(111,478,300)
Our financial performance for the quarter ending September 30,2023, is summarized as follows:
Our net sales for the period amounted to Rs. 372.66 million, reflecting a substantial increase from the corresponding period last year, where it stood at Rs. 62.024 million. This represents a remarkable growth of Rs. 310.64 million.
we have significantly improved our gross profitability. In this quarter we reported a gross loss of Rs. (46.79) million, which is notably better than the gross loss of Rs. (96.24) million during the same period in the previous year. This reflects a decrease in our gross loss by Rs. 49.45 million, indicating a positive trend in our operations.
Our loss before and after taxation for the review period was Rs. 58.59 million and Rs. 63 million, respectively. In contrast, during the corresponding period in the preceding year, we recorded losses of Rs. 114.12 million and Rs. 111.478 million, respectively. These figures
underscoure our commitment to improving the copany's financial health.
We would like to extend our sincer gratitude to our well-wishers, shareholders, valued customers, esteemed dealers, supportive banks & DFI's, reliable suppliers of raw materials, and trusted partners in plant and machinery. Furthermore, we would like to express our heartfelt apprectation for the dedication and hard work of our employees who have contributed sifnificantly to the progress of our company.
On behalf of the Board
Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir
Chief Executive Officer
Karachi: October 27,2023
KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30 th SEPTEMBER 2023
KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT S E P T E M BE R 30,2023 (U N AU D I T E D )
September
June
2023
2023
AS SETS
Rupees
Rupees
Non-current assets
1,005,862.475
1,006,091,132
Property, plant and equipment
Long term security deposits
898,453
898,453
Current assets
1,006,760,928
1,006,989,585
Stores and spares Stock in trade
Loans and advances - considered good Advance tax
Refunds due from the government
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
Cash and bank balances
TOTAL ASSETS
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Authorised capital
15,000,000(2023: 15,000,000) ordinary, shares of Rs.10 each
Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital
Unappropriated profit
Revaluation surplus on property, plant & equipment
Remeasurement of retirement, benefit obligation Subordinated loan
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
121,938,777
633,254,906
1,470,536
11,667,865
51,921,403
10,316,978
42,934,692
873,505,157
1,880,266,085
150,000,000
145,486,760
(535,335,017)
392,471,371
2,340,703
1,452,734,796
1,457,698,613
85,131,657
653,740,586
1,546,536
17,666,902
61,816,494
93,365
43,733,323
863,728,864
1,870,718,448
150,000,000
145,486,760
(477,674,447)
397,807,165
2,340,703
1,452,734,796
1,520,694,977
Post employment benefits Deferred taxation
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
Short term borrowings
Advance from customers
Unclaimed Dividend
Dividend payable
Provision for taxation
Total liabilities
Contingencles and Commitments
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILIITIES
19,768,885
32,022,421
51,791,306
214,820,571
103,000,000
44,635,730
513,191
3,148,405
4,658,266
370,776,163
422,567,469
-
1,880,266,085
22,130,474
32,272,215
54,402,689
178,458,389
90,000,000
11,286,628
513,191
3,148,408
12,214,168
295,620,781
350,023,470
-
1,870,718,448
Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
Director
KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit / (Loss)
Selling and distribution expenses Administrative expenses
Operating profit / (Loss)
Other income
Finance cost
Profit / (Loss) before taxation
Taxation
Profit / (Loss) after taxation
Earnings / (Loss) per share-basic diluted
September
2023
Rupees
372,661,288
(419,454,255)
(46,792,967)
3,026,344
7,122,468
(10,148,812)
(56,941,779)
557,686
(2,203,799)
(1,646,113)
(58,587,892)
(4,408,472)
(62,996,364)
(4.33)
September
2022
Rupees
62,024,918
(158,271,658)
(96,246,740)
3,634,149
6,952,697
(10,586,846)
106,833,586
1,612,624
(8,895,802)
(7,283,178)
(114,116,764)
2,638,464
(111,478,300)
(7.66)
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Notes:
- These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the International Accounting Standard 34 and provision of and directive issued under the Companies Act, 2017
-
The accounting policies adopted for the preparation of these accounts are the same
as thos applied in the preparation of these accounts are the same as those applied in the preparation of the accounts for the preceding year ended June 30, 2023
- The Financial statements have been authorized for the issue for the Board of Directors on October 27, 2023.
Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
Director
KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
September September
2023 2022
Rupees Rupees
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
profit / (Loss) before taxation
Adjustments for non cash charges and other items
Depreciation
Gain on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
Finance cost
Operating profit before working capital changes
(58,587,892)
20,476,186
-
2,203,799
22,679,985
(35,907,907)
(114,116,764)
21,745,346
(554,841)
8,895,802
30,086,307
(84,030,448)
(increase) / decrease in current asset
Stores and spares
Stock in trade
Trade debts
Loan and advances
short term deposits, prepayments, and other receivables
Increase / (decrease) in current Trade and other payables
Advance from customers
Cash flows generated from operations
Finance cost paid
Income tax paid
Sales tax paid
Gratuity paid
Net cash used in operating activities
(36,807,120)
20,485,680
-
76,000
(10,223,613)
(26,469,052)
35,261,957
33,349,102
68,611,059
6,234,100
(333,362)
(7,435,602)
10,345,351
(2,361,589)
214,798
6,448,898
(1,547,114)
(120,275,886)
(25,762,703)
(92,685)
(1,012,030)
(148,690,419)
59,120,935
-
59,120,935
(173,599,941)
(15,698,437)
(1,650,268)
(9,573,469)
(65,565,062)
(92,487,236)
(266,087,177)
KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Addition to property,plant and equipment Capital Work In Process
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipmen
Net cash flows used in investing activities
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
September
2023
Rupees
(8,850,000)
(11,397,529)
-
(20,247,529)
September
2022
Rupees
(5,700,000)
-
560,000
(5,140,000)
Long term financing
Short term borrowings
Lease rentals paid
Net cash flows generated from financing activities
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
-
13,000,000
-
13,000,000
(798,631)
43,733,323
42,934,692
617,170,476
(33,950,342)
(429,605)
582,790,529
311,563,352
(276,097,868)
35,465,484
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
Director
KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Profit / (Loss ) after taxation
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
Remeasurement of retirement Benefit obligation
Deferred tax on retirement benefit obligation
Items in sibsequent periods that may be reclassifled to profit or loss
S E P T E M B E R
2023 2022
R u p e e s R u p e e s
(62,996,364) (111,478,300)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Surplus on revaluation ofland and buildings
Deferred tax on surplusofbuildings
Total comprehensive income /(loss), for the year
-
-
(62,996,364)
-
-
(111,478,300)
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Chief Executive Chief Fi n a n c i a l O f f i c e r
D i r e c t o r
KARAM CERAMICS LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)
Interest free
Surplus on
Remeasurement
S h ar e
U n ap p r o p r iat ed
revaluation of
T o t al
C ap it al
Loan From
Profit
property ,Plant
of retirement
directors
an d eq u ip men t
benefit
obligstion
....................................R upees....................................
Balance at July 01,2022
145,486,760
Loss after taxation for the year
ended June 30,2023
-
Subordinated loan from
-
directors
Other comprehensive income
for the year
Surplus on revaluation of land and
-
building-net of deferred tax
Tansferred from surplus on
revaluation of property, plant
and equipment incremental
depreciation for the year -
-
net of deferred tax
Balance as at June 30, 2023
145,486,760
Profit (Loss) after taxation for the
-
quarter ended September 30,2023
Other comprehensive
income for the year
Transferred from surplus on revaluation
ofproperty, plantandequipment
incremental dipreciationfor the year-
-
1,452,734,796
-
-
1,452,734,796
-
(26,426,561)
(474,962,526)
-
23,714,640
-
23,714,640
(477,674,447)
(62,996,364)
421,521,806 2,340,702
- -
- -
(23,714,640)
-
-
-
(23,714,640)
397,807,165 2,340,702
542,922,707
(474,962,526)
1,452,734,796
-
-
1,520,694,977
(62,996,364)
netofdeferredtax
-
Balance as at September 30,2023
145,486,760
-
5,335,794
(5,335,794)
-
-
5,335,794 5,335,794
1,452,734,796 (535,335,017) 392,471,371 2,340,702 1,457,698,613
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
Director
