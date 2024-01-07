Certain Common Stock of Karat Packaging Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JAN-2024.

January 06, 2024

Certain Common Stock of Karat Packaging Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JAN-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 121 days starting from 8-SEP-2023 to 7-JAN-2024.



Details:

Directors and officers have agreed not to offer, sell, agree to sell, directly or indirectly, or otherwise dispose of any shares of Common Stock or any securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of Common Stock without the prior written consent of the underwriter for a period of 120 days after the date of this prospectus supplement in the case of the officers who are Selling Stockholders and 60 days after the date of this prospectus supplement in the case of remaining officers and directors.