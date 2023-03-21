Advanced search
    KRT   US48563L1017

KARAT PACKAGING INC.

(KRT)
2023-03-21
13.24 USD   -1.85%
04:11pKarat Packaging Inc. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pKarat Packaging Announces Auditor Change
GL
04:05pKarat Packaging Announces Auditor Change
AQ
Karat Packaging Announces Auditor Change

03/21/2023
-- Audit Committee Approves PricewaterhouseCoopers
as New Independent Auditor --

CHINO, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ: KRT) (“Karat”), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced its Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has approved the engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023.

PwC will succeed BDO USA LLP (“BDO”). The review process to change the auditor was not related to any disagreement between Karat and BDO.

About Karat Packaging Inc. 

Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.  

Investor Relations and Media Contacts: 

PondelWilkinson Inc.         
Judy Lin Sfetcu/Roger Pondel 
310-279-5980         
ir@karatpackaging.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 455 M - -
Net income 2023 28,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,43x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 268 M 268 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 793
Free-Float 28,7%
Managers and Directors
Alan Yu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Guo Chief Financial Officer
Joanne Wang Chief Operating Officer & Director
Eric K. Chen Independent Director
Eve Yen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KARAT PACKAGING INC.-6.12%268
APTARGROUP, INC.2.55%7 376
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-7.84%6 761
FP CORPORATION-18.07%1 933
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.11.20%1 220
SCIENTEX6.21%1 171