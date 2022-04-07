Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Karat Packaging Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRT   US48563L1017

KARAT PACKAGING INC.

(KRT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
18.25 USD   -1.88%
08:06aKarat Packaging Enters Definitive Joint Venture Agreement to Build New Factory in Taiwan for Manufacturing Compostable Foodservice Products
GL
03/31KARAT PACKAGING INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03/24KARAT PACKAGING : Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Karat Packaging Enters Definitive Joint Venture Agreement to Build New Factory in Taiwan for Manufacturing Compostable Foodservice Products

04/07/2022 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-- Investment Further Demonstrates Company’s Green Initiative and Plan for Enhanced Vertical Integration to Accelerate Growth --

CHINO, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ: KRT) (Karat), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced it has entered a definitive joint venture agreement with Happiness Moon, Co. Ltd (Happiness Moon) to establish a new corporation, Green Earth Technology (Green Earth), to build a new 180,000 square-foot factory in Taiwan.

The new facility will have state-of-the-art robotic automation to manufacture compostable foodservice products from bagasse, a derivative of sugar cane pulp, which is a fast-growing source of 100% compostable foodservice products. Happiness Moon is one of the leading manufacturers of disposable foodservice products and machinery in Taiwan, with a global blue chip customer base.

Karat will hold a 49 percent interest in Green Earth, and its initial investment is approximately $6 million. Manufacturing is anticipated to start in the second half of 2022, using proven machinery and technologies developed by Happiness Moon. The new plant is expected to produce approximately 7,560 tons of products in 2023, or approximately 648 containers of take-out boxes, plates, bowls, tableware, and other bagasse products. Approximately one half of the production will be earmarked for Karat’s customers, with the remainder for other customers in Asia and Europe.

“Our investment demonstrates Karat’s commitment and leadership position in providing eco-friendly disposable foodservice products,” said Alan Yu, Chief Executive Officer. “Most bagasse products in the United States are currently imported from China. The joint venture will enhance Karat’s vertical integration in its supply chain and accelerate growth and margin expansion.

“Our objective in the next several years is to become the leading manufacturer of bagasse foodservice products for the U.S. market. After thoroughly assessing the technology and robotic capability in Taiwan, which we believe will enhance efficiencies and productivity, we plan to bring the proprietary manufacturing processes to the U.S. and build a first-of-its-kind bagasse production plant.

“Expanding the use of environmentally friendly, compostable products, which have a lower carbon footprint, represents a critical step to help businesses and consumers transition toward sustainable living. Karat’s unique complementary operating platform of supplier network and manufacturing enables us to provide customers broader product offerings and customization, with shorter lead times,” Mr. Yu added.

About Karat Packaging Inc. 
Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat, please visit the company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.  

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, completion of the new manufacturing plant in Taiwan, production capacity and building a U.S. plant, are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (File No. 001-40336). Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Karat undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. 

Investor Relations and Media Contacts: 

PondelWilkinson Inc.         
Judy Lin Sfetcu/Roger Pondel 
310-279-5980         
karat@pondel.com  


All news about KARAT PACKAGING INC.
08:06aKarat Packaging Enters Definitive Joint Venture Agreement to Build New Factory in Taiwa..
GL
03/31KARAT PACKAGING INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
03/24KARAT PACKAGING : Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call - Form 8-K
PU
03/24KARAT PACKAGING INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
03/24Truist Securities Adjusts Karat Packaging's Price Target to $31 From $29, Keeps Buy Rat..
MT
03/24KARAT PACKAGING : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/24KARAT PACKAGING INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23TRANSCRIPT : Karat Packaging Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 23, 2022
CI
03/23Karat Packaging Reports Large Jump in Q4 Earnings, Revenue Over Year-Ago Levels
MT
03/23Earnings Flash (KRT) KARAT PACKAGING Posts Q4 Revenue $91.3M, vs. Street Est of $96M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KARAT PACKAGING INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 431 M - -
Net income 2022 27,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 362 M 362 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 696
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart KARAT PACKAGING INC.
Duration : Period :
Karat Packaging Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KARAT PACKAGING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,25 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Yu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Guo Chief Financial Officer
Joanne Wang Chief Operating Officer & Director
Eve Yen Independent Director
Marvin Cheng Secretary & Vice President-Manufacturing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KARAT PACKAGING INC.-9.70%362
APTARGROUP, INC.-3.88%7 758
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-22.81%7 705
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-2.83%2 088
FP CORPORATION-25.10%1 941
SCIENTEX BERHAD-14.61%1 505