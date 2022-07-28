Log in
Karat Packaging to Report 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 11, 2022

07/28/2022 | 08:06am EDT
CHINO, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (“Karat” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced it will release its 2022 second quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call on the same day.

   
Call Date:   Thursday, August 11, 2022
Time:   2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET
Phone:   800-715-9871 (domestic); 646-307-1963 (international)
Conference ID:   6108821
Webcast:   Accessible at http://investor.karatpackaging.com/; archive available for approximately one year
   

About Karat Packaging Inc.

Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The Company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat, please visit the Company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
        
PondelWilkinson Inc.        
Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel        
310-279-5980        
karat@pondel.com


