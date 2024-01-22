Karbon-X Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended November 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.036082 million. Net loss was USD 1.35 million compared to USD 0.141922 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02.
For the six months, sales was USD 0.03984 million. Net loss was USD 1.7 million compared to USD 0.33779 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02.