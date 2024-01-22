Karbon-X Corp., formerly CocoLuv Inc., is engaged in providing customized transactional options, tailored insights, and scalable access to the verified emissions reduction markets. The Company changes the marketing framework of traditional carbon marketing by engaging the public v/s industry with multiple forms of technology-based greenhouse gas reduction builds. The Company is focused on offering the public to purchase carbon offsets from an application that is subscription-based, with multiple levels of investment for every budget. Through its subscriptions, the Company focuses to support clean energy projects, such as solar or wind power, methane capture, or reforestation, and seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with verifiable carbon credits. It is also focused on the development of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to digitize and allows to trade tokenized carbon credits in order to bring transparency and liquidity to the global carbon offset market.