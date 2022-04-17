KBC Global : Press Release

KBC Global Limited

Date: April 17,2022

CIN No

To,

Department of Corporate Services, BSE LIMITED

To,

The Listing Compliance

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 | Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra

001

NSESYMBOL: KBCGLOBAL BSE Scrip Code: 541161

Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

Dear Sir/Madam,

Please find the press release on update on participation by the company in CREDAI Nashik Property Expo 2022.

Kindly take the same on records.

Thanks and Regards,

For and behalf of KBC Global Limited

Mrs. Mayura Marathe

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Mem No: ACS 44678

KBC Global Limited

(Previously known as Karda Constructions Limited)

CIN: L45400MH2007PLC174194

Registered Office: 2"! Floor, Gulmohar Status, Above Business Bank, Samarth Nagar, Nashik-5

KBC Global Limited had participated CREDAI Nashik Property Expo 2022 of Term 2021-23 at Dongre Vastrigurh Ground on April 14 to 17* 2022

Nashik, 17° April, 2022: KBC Global Limited (KGL), a leading player in affordable and mid-income housing segment in its home turf Nashik, Maharashtra, is pleased to announce that the company had

KBC Global Limited has been Nashik Property Expo 2022 of Term CREDAI Nashik Metro held on April invited

participated at CREDAI

Exhibition organized by

2021-23 at Dongre Vastrigurh Ground, the property 14" 2022 to April 17" 2022.

by CREDAI Nashik Metro in their upcoming

Expo 2022. KGL has participated in their Stall No. 13, 14 & 15.

Nashik Property

the aforesaid event through

Stall No.

This

event was organized for 4 days (i.e. 14" April 2022 till 17" April 2022). KBC Global has showcased 12 prominent project ranging from Affordable housing, Mid-segment and Luxury Housing across Nashik region. KGL successfully converted 9+ bookings i.e. 1% spot conversion and additionally expecting more then 50+ to convert in near term from more than 1000+ enquiries for it projects. The main Objective of KGL is to offer its customers a wide range of high-quality projects that conform to Exceptional Standards.

Some of our exhibits setup at the event:

Commenting on the above announcement Mr. Naresh Karda, Chairman & Managing Director of KBC Global Limited said, "We participate in the expo every year, but this time the attraction is more. Many customers have come because of two reasons; one, due to COVID the demand to own an abode has increased, mainly because of work from home culture adopted by many corporates and second, the existing interest rate are relatively lower and reducing cost of

loan pricing affordable since the and right purchasing their own servicing obligations. The present this gives the buyers/end users the

mortgage and your past two years;

is considerably opportunity for

maiden houses, also this gives the investors to fetch a higher rental yield comparatively."

About Karda Construction Limited

With over two and a half decades experience in Nashik, KBC Global Limited (KGL) (previously known as Karda Constructions Limited (KCL)) was founded and promoted by Mr. Naresh Karda - Chairman & Managing Director in 2007. KCL has a competitive advantage as a leading player in affordable and mid-income housing segment in its home turf. The joint development route

will allow KCL to conceptualize and

and has a strong recall factor in the Greater Nashik market. In its 26 years of operating the Karda Group has successfully delivered over 1.4 Mn sq. ft of developed area. KCL was

bandwidth to project execution. KCL has established its

launch

projects more and greater brand "Hari" project history, allocate for all its

awarded for the "Iconic Budget Home" by Times Realty of event "My on please visit

Preferred Real Estate Company',

For further information

Mayura Marathe (Company Secretary)

KBC Global Limited

Nashik at the

the Company,

Email: compliance@kardaconstuction.com

Contact: +91 8698416324

Disclaimer:

CERTAIN STATEMENTS IN THIS DOCUMENT MAY STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN RISKS AND

quickly name as

in 2019 and also awarded for "The Most

Maharashtra Awards 2019

www.kardaconstruction.com

UNCERTAINTIES LIKE GOVERNMENTACTIONS,

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS, TECHNOLOGICAL RISKS, AND MANY OTHER FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE OUR ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTEMPLATED BY THE RELEVANT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. KBC GLOBAL LIMITED WILL NOT BE IN ANY WAY RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ACTION TAKEN BASED ON SUCH STATEMENTS AND UNDERTAKES

NO OBLIGATION CIRCUMSTANCES.

TO PUBLICLY UPDATE THESE FORWARD-LOOKING

STATEMENTS

TO REFLECT SUBSEQUENT EVENTS OR