    KARDA   INE278R01026

KARDA CONSTRUCTIONS LIMITED

(KARDA)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04-12
11.00 INR   -5.98%
KBC Global : Press Release

04/17/2022 | 07:34am EDT
KBC Global Limited

Soprse Une eis

Phone

:

i

Date: April 17,2022

Cons eonp Ta ons anasiom too to

Fan

'

4

CIN No

To,

Department of Corporate Services, BSE LIMITED

Wail

a KKs ARDA

CONSTAUCTIONS

To,

The Listing Compliance

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400

001

NSESYMBOL: KBCGLOBAL BSE Scrip Code: 541161

Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

Dear Sir/Madam,

Please find the press release on update on participation by the company in CREDAI Nashik Property Expo 2022.

Kindly take the same on records.

Thanks and Regards,

For and behalf of KBC Global Limited

| '

vy

A,

'4

V-

|v

Mrs. Mayura Marathe

wa

abal 7,

LS

ba

=i

z.

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Mem No: ACS 44678

~.

4

gol

PE Karvn'

BUILDERS

CONSTRUCTIONS & DEVELOPERS

KBC Global Limited

(Previously known as Karda Constructions Limited)

CIN: L45400MH2007PLC174194

Registered Office: 2"! Floor, Gulmohar Status, Above Business Bank, Samarth Nagar, Nashik-5

KBC Global Limited had participated CREDAI Nashik Property Expo 2022 of Term 2021-23 at Dongre Vastrigurh Ground on April 14 to 17* 2022

Nashik, 17° April, 2022: KBC Global Limited (KGL), a leading player in affordable and mid-income housing segment in its home turf Nashik, Maharashtra, is pleased to announce that the company had

KBC Global Limited has been

Nashik

Property

Expo

2022

of

Term

CREDAI

Nashik

Metro

held

on

April

invited

participated at CREDAI

Exhibition organized by

2021-23 at Dongre Vastrigurh Ground, the property 14" 2022 to April 17" 2022.

by CREDAI Nashik Metro in their upcoming

Expo 2022. KGL has participated in their 13, 14 & 15.

Nashik Property

the aforesaid event through

Stall No.

This

This event was organized for 4 days (i.e. 14" April 2022 till 17" April 2022). KBC Global has showcased 12 prominent project ranging from Affordable housing, Mid-segment and Luxury Housing across Nashik region. KGL successfully converted 9+ bookings i.e. 1% spot conversion and additionally expecting more then 50+ to convert in near term from more than 1000+ enquiries for it projects. The main Objective of KGL is to offer its customers a wide range of high-quality projects that conform to Exceptional Standards.

Some of our exhibits setup at the event:

a.

® 1.

ve

=

Samsung Triple Camera

Vile m

mL

Galaxy Note10 Lite

[SHOKA MARG

-_

PAANGA

(Se

areas

et Bee Pe

Pon

Commenting on the above announcement Mr. Naresh Karda, Chairman & Managing Director of KBC Global Limited said, "We participate in the expo every year, but this time the attraction is more. Many customers have come because of two reasons; one, due to COVID the demand to own an abode has increased, mainly because of work from home culture adopted by many corporates and second, the existing interest rate are relatively lower and reducing cost of

loan

pricing

affordable

since

the

and

right

purchasing

their

own

servicing obligations. The present this gives the buyers/end users the

mortgage and your past two years;

is considerably opportunity for

maiden houses, also this gives the investors to fetch a higher rental yield comparatively."

About Karda Construction Limited

With over two and a half decades experience in Nashik, KBC Global Limited (KGL) (previously known as Karda Constructions Limited (KCL)) was founded and promoted by Mr. Naresh Karda - Chairman & Managing Director in 2007. KCL has a competitive advantage as a leading player in affordable and mid-income housing segment in its home turf. The joint development route

will allow KCL to conceptualize and

and has a strong recall factor in the Greater Nashik market. In its 26 years of operating the Karda Group has successfully delivered over 1.4 Mn sq. ft of developed area. KCL was

bandwidth to project execution. KCL has established its

launch

projects

more

and

greater

brand

"Hari"

project

history,

allocate for all its

awarded for the "Iconic Budget Home" by Times

Realty

of

event

"My

on

please

visit

Preferred Real Estate Company',

For further information

Mayura Marathe (Company Secretary)

KBC Global Limited

Nashik at the

the Company,

Email: compliance@kardaconstuction.com

Contact: +91 8698416324

Disclaimer:

CERTAIN STATEMENTS IN THIS DOCUMENT MAY STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN RISKS AND

quickly name as

in 2019 and also awarded for "The Most

Maharashtra Awards 2019

www.kardaconstruction.com

BE

FORWARD

LOOKING

STATEMENTS.

SUCH

UNCERTAINTIES LIKE GOVERNMENTACTIONS,

FORWARD-LOOKING

LOCAL

POLITICAL

OR

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS, TECHNOLOGICAL RISKS, AND MANY OTHER FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE OUR ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTEMPLATED BY THE RELEVANT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. KBC GLOBAL LIMITED WILL NOT BE IN ANY WAY RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ACTION TAKEN BASED ON SUCH STATEMENTS AND UNDERTAKES

NO OBLIGATION CIRCUMSTANCES.

TO PUBLICLY UPDATE THESE FORWARD-LOOKING

STATEMENTS

TO REFLECT SUBSEQUENT EVENTS OR

Disclaimer

KBC Global Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 11:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 209 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net income 2021 203 M 2,65 M 2,65 M
Net Debt 2021 361 M 4,73 M 4,73 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 6 765 M 88,6 M 88,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart KARDA CONSTRUCTIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Karda Constructions Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KARDA CONSTRUCTIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Naresh Jagumal Karda Chairman & Managing Director
Liyakat Mohammad Khan Chief Financial Officer
Mayura Dinesh Marathe Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rahul Kishore Dayama Independent Non-Executive Director
Sandeep Ravindra Shah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KARDA CONSTRUCTIONS LIMITED-37.50%89
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.47.07%37 884
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.23.61%36 297
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED19.97%35 774
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.42%35 096
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.35%33 075