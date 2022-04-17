KBC Global : Press Release

KBC Global Limited
Phone
:
i
Date: April 17,2022
CIN No
To,
Department of Corporate Services, BSE LIMITED
To,
The Listing Compliance
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 | Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra
001
NSESYMBOL: KBCGLOBAL BSE Scrip Code: 541161
Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")
Dear Sir/Madam,
Please find the press release on update on participation by the company in CREDAI Nashik Property Expo 2022.
Kindly take the same on records.
Thanks and Regards,
For and behalf of KBC Global Limited
Mrs. Mayura Marathe
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Mem No: ACS 44678
KBC Global Limited
(Previously known as Karda Constructions Limited)
CIN: L45400MH2007PLC174194
Registered Office: 2"! Floor, Gulmohar Status, Above Business Bank, Samarth Nagar, Nashik-5
KBC Global Limited had participated CREDAI Nashik Property Expo 2022 of Term 2021-23 at Dongre Vastrigurh Ground on April 14 to 17* 2022
Nashik, 17° April, 2022: KBC Global Limited (KGL), a leading player in affordable and mid-income housing segment in its home turf Nashik, Maharashtra, is pleased to announce that the company had
participated at CREDAI
Exhibition organized by
2021-23 at Dongre Vastrigurh Ground, the property 14" 2022 to April 17" 2022.
by CREDAI Nashik Metro in their upcoming
Expo 2022. KGL has participated in their 13, 14 & 15.
Nashik Property
the aforesaid event through
Stall No.
event was organized for 4 days (i.e. 14" April 2022 till 17" April 2022). KBC Global has showcased 12 prominent project ranging from Affordable housing, Mid-segment and Luxury Housing across Nashik region. KGL successfully converted 9+ bookings i.e. 1% spot conversion and additionally expecting more then 50+ to convert in near term from more than 1000+ enquiries for it projects. The main Objective of KGL is to offer its customers a wide range of high-quality projects that conform to Exceptional Standards.
Some of our exhibits setup at the event:
Commenting on the above announcement Mr. Naresh Karda, Chairman & Managing Director of KBC Global Limited said, "We participate in the expo every year, but this time the attraction is more. Many customers have come because of two reasons; one, due to COVID the demand to own an abode has increased, mainly because of work from home culture adopted by many corporates and second, the existing interest rate are relatively lower and reducing cost of
About Karda Construction Limited
With over two and a half decades experience in Nashik, KBC Global Limited (KGL) (previously known as Karda Constructions Limited (KCL)) was founded and promoted by Mr. Naresh Karda - Chairman & Managing Director in 2007. KCL has a competitive advantage as a leading player in affordable and mid-income housing segment in its home turf. The joint development route
and has a strong recall factor in the Greater Nashik market. In its 26 years of operating the Karda Group has successfully delivered over 1.4 Mn sq. ft of developed area. KCL was
bandwidth to project execution. KCL has established its
For further information
Mayura Marathe (Company Secretary)
KBC Global Limited
Email: compliance@kardaconstuction.com
Contact: +91 8698416324
