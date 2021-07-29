EQS-Adhoc : Kardex Holding AG: Increase in -2

Log in
    KARN   CH0100837282

KARDEX HOLDING AG

(KARN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/28 11:31:01 am
241 CHF   +3.21%
07/29/2021
Kardex - Corporate Profile Kardex is a global industry partner for intralogistic solutions and a leading supplier of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. The Group consists of two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. Kardex Remstar develops, produces and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems and Kardex Mlog offers integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses. The two divisions are partners for their customers over the entire lifecycle of a product or solution. This begins with an assessment of customer requirements and continues via the planning, realization and implementation of customer-specific systems through to ensuring a high level of availability and low lifecycle costs by means of customer-oriented lifecycle management. Around 1 900 employees in over 30 countries work for Kardex. Disclaimer This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". In this communication, such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial condition, results of operations and business and certain of our strategic plans and objectives. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors which are beyond Kardex's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors detailed in Kardex's past and future filings and reports and in past and future filings, press releases, reports and other information posted on Kardex companies' websites. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Kardex disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Privacy policy You have registered with us for our ad hoc announcements and are therefore entered in Kardex Holding AG's list of recipients and regularly receive price-sensitive or current information about our company. The protection of your personal data is very important to us and we implement this throughout the entire life cycle of personal data in compliance with the applicable data protection regulations. You can find further information about data protection on our website under Privacy Statement.

Recipients of our communications have the option at any time of revoking their registration for ad hoc communications for the future or requesting information from Kardex Holding AG about their own personal data that has been processed or their deletion. Please send us an e-mail to investor-relations@kardex.com. Additional features: File: Kardex Media Information Half Year Results 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Financials
Sales 2021 506 M 556 M 556 M
Net income 2021 51,1 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
Net cash 2021 129 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,5x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 1 858 M 2 034 M 2 042 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 860
Free-Float 75,7%
Managers and Directors
Jens Fankhänel Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Reist Chief Financial Officer
Philipp Buhofer Chairman
Felix A. Thöni Vice Chairman
Jakob Bleiker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KARDEX HOLDING AG24.48%2 034
KONE OYJ5.63%43 088
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION30.60%37 859
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG16.53%33 209
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-22.88%11 376
INTERROLL HOLDING AG49.17%3 633