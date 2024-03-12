Real-time Estimate
Cboe Europe
04:50:25 2024-03-12 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
251
CHF
+1.83%
+6.37%
+14.91%
Kardex : Company Presentation 2024
March 12, 2024 at 04:38 am EDT
Kardex - Company Presentation 2024
03/2024
Agenda
Introduction to Kardex
Division Kardex Remstar
Division Kardex Mlog
Kardex AS Solutions
Case Studies
Sustainability
Outlook
Investment Case - Why Kardex
Kardex Company Presentation 2024 | 03/2024 | 2
Introduction to Kardex
Kardex Company Presentation 2024 | 03/2024 | 3
Market in Brief - Definition of Intralogistics
Intralogistics optimizes the efficiency of supply chains within the boundaries of a manufacturing and/or distribution center
Intralogistics solutions provider offer a range from purely manual to highly automated solutions
Over the past decade the Intralogistics definition has been extended to partially cover the B2C interface (last mile)
Within the extended Intralogistics Market, Kardex focuses on Automated Material Handling Solutions for items, bins and pallets
Kardex Company Presentation 2024 | 03/2024 | 4
Kardex in brief
Kardex provides Intralogistics solutions and services to increase the efficiency in storing and handling of goods and materials
Kardex consists of 2 Divisions which are both positioned in attractive growth markets
Well balanced Business Model with New Business and Life Cycle Services (both profitable)
Key figures 2023
- Net Revenues
EUR 702.9 m
- EBIT
EUR
85.9 m
- EBIT Margin
12.2 %
- Net Profit
EUR
66.9 m
- Net Profit Margin
9.5 %
Market Cap (as of End Dec 2023)
CHF 1'685 m
Visit us @
www.kardex.com
Kardex Company Presentation 2024 | 03/2024 | 5
Kardex in brief - Global Footprint 2023
72%
21%
1%
6%
Americas
1%
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Asia / Pacific
Kardex Company Presentation 2024 | 03/2024 | 6
Kardex in brief - Profitable and sustainable Business Model
Business Model
Market Information
More than 140'000 installed Kardex
Remstar machines worldwide with a lot of
potential for repeat business
Kardex Mlog with more than 1'000
systems with approx. 2'500 stacker cranes
and a lot of modernization potential
Intralogistics solutions typically with very
good financial returns
The installed base allows Kardex to target
approx. 30% net revenues share for its Life
Cycle Services Business
Life Cycle Services as strong backbone for
the entire Business Model
Kardex Company Presentation 2024 | 03/2024 | 7
Strategic growth drivers
Geographical expansion
Leverage existing
Focus on target industry
customer base
segments
Increased market
generate additional sales
penetration with focus
with existing customers
on North America and
through an extended
Asia
solution and service offering
Kardex will further exploit focus industry segments with existing standard solutions or new industry specific solutions
Kardex Company Presentation 2024 | 03/2024 | 8
Kardex in brief - Positioning of Divisions to drive Profitable Growth
Profitability
Relative growth
Market volume
Person-to-
Goods
-t
o-
person
Racking and
Automated
Stand Alone
Integrated
Integrated
Complexity
Standard
tailor-made
Shelving
Products
Subsystems
Systems
Systems
Kardex Company Presentation 2024 | 03/2024 | 9
Division Kardex Remstar
Kardex Company Presentation 2024 | 03/2024 | 10
Disclaimer Kardex AG published this content on
12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
12 March 2024 08:37:07 UTC.
Kardex Posts Higher FY23 Attributable Profit, Net Revenue
Mar. 07
MT
Kardex Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Mar. 06
CI
Kepler Cheuvreux Initiates Coverage of Kardex with Buy Recommendation
23-10-03
MT
Bank Vontobel Lifts Price Target on Kardex, Maintains Buy Recommendation
23-08-01
MT
Berenberg Lifts Price Target on Kardex, Maintains Buy Recommendation
23-07-31
MT
Kardex Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
23-07-27
CI
Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Kardex, Maintains Buy Recommendation
23-07-27
MT
Transcript : Kardex Holding AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023
23-07-27
Kardex Logs Jump in H1 Attributable Earnings, Revenue
23-07-27
MT
The start of a busy week
23-07-24
Swiss Intralogistics Group Kardex Appoints New CEO
23-04-25
MT
Research Partners Lifts Price Target on Kardex, Maintains Hold Recommendation
23-03-13
MT
Berenberg Lifts Price Target on Kardex, Maintains Buy Recommendation
23-03-08
MT
Kardex Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
23-03-02
CI
Kardex Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
23-03-02
MT
Berenberg Lifts Price Target on Kardex, Maintains Buy Recommendation
23-02-01
MT
Jefferies Lowers Price Target on Kardex, Maintains Buy Recommendation
22-12-20
MT
Automated Storage Group Kardex's CEO to Depart in February 2023
22-11-25
MT
Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Kardex, Maintains Hold Recommendation
22-11-22
MT
Automated Storage Group Kardex Cuts FY22 Targets Amid Production Woes, Higher Expenses
22-11-18
MT
Kardex Decides to Sell Stake in Robomotive
22-11-18
CI
Founders of Robomotive intend to acquire 50% stake in Robomotive BV from Kardex Holding AG.
22-11-17
CI
Jefferies Lowers Price Target on Kardex, Maintains Buy Recommendation
22-08-31
MT
Kardex Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
22-07-28
CI
Kardex's H1 Profit Falls 19% While Revenue Jumps 24%
22-07-28
MT
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Kardex AG is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the provision of static and automated storage solutions and materials handling systems. The Company operates two corporate divisions: Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar division is active in the development, production and maintenance of dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog division develops and manufactures integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses. The Company provides support to its customers over the entire lifecycle of a product or solution, including an assessment of customer requirements; planning, realization and implementation of customer-specific systems, and ensuring a high level of availability and low lifecycle costs by means of customer-oriented lifecycle management. In July 2013, it divested its Kardex Stow Division, which provided static storage systems, shuttles and automated mobile shelving systems.
More about the company
Last Close Price
246.5
CHF
Average target price
246.2
CHF
Spread / Average Target
-0.14% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1