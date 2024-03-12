Kardex - Company Presentation 2024

03/2024

Agenda

Introduction to Kardex

Division Kardex Remstar

Division Kardex Mlog

Kardex AS Solutions

Case Studies

Sustainability

Outlook

Investment Case - Why Kardex

Introduction to Kardex

Market in Brief - Definition of Intralogistics

  • Intralogistics optimizes the efficiency of supply chains within the boundaries of a manufacturing and/or distribution center
  • Intralogistics solutions provider offer a range from purely manual to highly automated solutions
  • Over the past decade the Intralogistics definition has been extended to partially cover the B2C interface (last mile)
  • Within the extended Intralogistics Market, Kardex focuses on Automated Material Handling Solutions for items, bins and pallets

Kardex in brief

  • Kardex provides Intralogistics solutions and services to increase the efficiency in storing and handling of goods and materials
  • Kardex consists of 2 Divisions which are both positioned in attractive growth markets
  • Well balanced Business Model with New Business and Life Cycle Services (both profitable)
  • Key figures 2023

- Net Revenues

EUR 702.9 m

- EBIT

EUR

85.9 m

- EBIT Margin

12.2 %

- Net Profit

EUR

66.9 m

- Net Profit Margin

9.5 %

Market Cap (as of End Dec 2023)

CHF 1'685 m

Visit us @

www.kardex.com

Kardex in brief - Global Footprint 2023

72%

21%

1%

6%

Americas

1%

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia / Pacific

Kardex in brief - Profitable and sustainable Business Model

Business Model

Market Information

More than 140'000 installed Kardex

Remstar machines worldwide with a lot of

potential for repeat business

Kardex Mlog with more than 1'000

systems with approx. 2'500 stacker cranes

and a lot of modernization potential

Intralogistics solutions typically with very

good financial returns

The installed base allows Kardex to target

approx. 30% net revenues share for its Life

Cycle Services Business

Life Cycle Services as strong backbone for

the entire Business Model

Strategic growth drivers

Geographical expansion

Leverage existing

Focus on target industry

customer base

segments

Increased market

generate additional sales

penetration with focus

with existing customers

on North America and

through an extended

Asia

solution and service offering

  • Kardex will further exploit focus industry segments with existing standard solutions or new industry specific solutions

Kardex in brief - Positioning of Divisions to drive Profitable Growth

Profitability

Relative growth

Market volume

Person-to-

Goods

-to-

person

Racking and

Automated

Stand Alone

Integrated

Integrated

Complexity

Standard

tailor-made

Shelving

Products

Subsystems

Systems

Systems

Division Kardex Remstar

