Kardex : Media and Analysts Conference July 2022

Media and Analysts Conference H1 2022
28 July 2022
Agenda
|
Introduction
|
T. Reist, CFO
|
Financials H1 2022
|
T. Reist, CFO
|
Division Reports Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog
|
J. Fankhänel, CEO
|
Outlook
|
J. Fankhänel, CEO
|
Questions and Answers
|
Media and Analysts Conference - H1 2022 | 28.07.2022 | 2
Introduction
Thomas Reist, CFO
Media and Analysts Conference - H1 2022 | 28.07.2022 | 3
Highlights and Key Achievements 1st Half Year 2022
-
Automation trend drives demand across all industry segments
-
Strategic investment programs continue to prepare Kardex for the future
-
Bookings growth of 6% above the strong H1 2021
-
Net revenues increased by 24% but still impacted by missing components
-
Gross profit under pressure due to significant cost increases and production inefficiencies
-
Result further impacted by unfavorable ramp-up cost in the new US factory
Media and Analysts Conference - H1 2022 | 28.07.2022 | 4
Kardex - Key Figures H1 2018 - 2022 (in EUR million)
EBIT and EBIT margin
|
40
|
|
|
|
CAGR 0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
12.4%
|
13.0%
|
|
|
12.1%
|
11.5%
|
9.2%
150
100 195.1 +17.7% 229.6 -9.5%207.8 -0.3%207.1 +24.3% 257.5 50
0
|
H1 2018
|
H1 2019
|
H1 2020
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2022
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.6
|
+20.3%
|
28.4
|
-15.5%24.0
|
+12.1%
|
26.9
|
-11.5%23.8
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
H1 2019
|
H1 2020
|
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2022
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.8
|
|
10
|
15.6
|
17.7
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-9.2
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1 2018
|
H1 2019
|
H1 2020
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2022
|
Equity and Equity ratio
|
210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56.7%
|
54.2%
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59.1%
|
55.3%
|
57.8%
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
155.7
|
146.8
|
153.3
|
166.6
|
180.5
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.06.2018
|
30.06.2019
|
30.06.2020
|
30.06.2021
|
30.06.2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media and Analysts Conference - H1 2022 |
|
28.07.2022 | 5
Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.