  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Kardex Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KARN   CH0100837282

KARDEX HOLDING AG

(KARN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-07-27 am EDT
178.00 CHF   +2.30%
12:34aKARDEX HOLDING AG : Half Year 2022
EQ
12:18aKARDEX : Media and Analysts Conference July 2022
PU
04/25KARDEX HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kardex : Media and Analysts Conference July 2022

07/28/2022 | 12:18am EDT
Media and Analysts Conference H1 2022

28 July 2022

Agenda

Introduction

T. Reist, CFO

Financials H1 2022

T. Reist, CFO

Division Reports Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog

J. Fankhänel, CEO

Outlook

J. Fankhänel, CEO

Questions and Answers

Media and Analysts Conference - H1 2022 | 28.07.2022 | 2

Introduction

Thomas Reist, CFO

Media and Analysts Conference - H1 2022 | 28.07.2022 | 3

Highlights and Key Achievements 1st Half Year 2022

  • Automation trend drives demand across all industry segments
  • Strategic investment programs continue to prepare Kardex for the future
  • Bookings growth of 6% above the strong H1 2021
  • Net revenues increased by 24% but still impacted by missing components
  • Gross profit under pressure due to significant cost increases and production inefficiencies
  • Result further impacted by unfavorable ramp-up cost in the new US factory

Media and Analysts Conference - H1 2022 | 28.07.2022 | 4

Kardex - Key Figures H1 2018 - 2022 (in EUR million)

300

250

200

Net revenues

CAGR 7.2%

EBIT and EBIT margin

40

CAGR 0.2%

30

12.4%

13.0%

12.1%

11.5%

9.2%

150

100 195.1 +17.7% 229.6 -9.5%207.8 -0.3%207.1 +24.3% 257.5 50

0

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2022

20

23.6

+20.3%

28.4

-15.5%24.0

+12.1%

26.9

-11.5%23.8

10

0

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2022

Free cash flow

40

30

20

25.8

10

15.6

17.7

10.0

0

-9.2

-10

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2022

Equity and Equity ratio

210

56.7%

54.2%

175

59.1%

55.3%

57.8%

140

105

155.7

146.8

153.3

166.6

180.5

70

35

0

30.06.2018

30.06.2019

30.06.2020

30.06.2021

30.06.2022

Media and Analysts Conference - H1 2022 |

28.07.2022 | 5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Kardex AG published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 04:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 520 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 46,0 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net cash 2022 77,9 M 80,8 M 80,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 1 373 M 1 423 M 1 423 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 992
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart KARDEX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Kardex Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KARDEX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 178,00 CHF
Average target price 218,42 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jens Fankhänel Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Reist Chief Financial Officer
Felix A. Thöni Chairman
Philipp Buhofer Independent Non-Executive Director
Jakob Bleiker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KARDEX HOLDING AG-42.00%1 392
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-16.48%30 746
KONE OYJ-30.08%23 130
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-29.54%19 410
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-10.96%7 720
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-45.07%1 917