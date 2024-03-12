Kardex AG is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the provision of static and automated storage solutions and materials handling systems. The Company operates two corporate divisions: Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar division is active in the development, production and maintenance of dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog division develops and manufactures integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses. The Company provides support to its customers over the entire lifecycle of a product or solution, including an assessment of customer requirements; planning, realization and implementation of customer-specific systems, and ensuring a high level of availability and low lifecycle costs by means of customer-oriented lifecycle management. In July 2013, it divested its Kardex Stow Division, which provided static storage systems, shuttles and automated mobile shelving systems.

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment