Media and Analysts Conference
7 March 2024
Agenda
Introduction
J. Hardenacke, CEO
Financials 2023
T. Reist, CFO
Divisional Reports
T. Reist, CFO
Outlook
J. Hardenacke, CEO
Questions and Answers
Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 2
Introduction
Jens Hardenacke, CEO
Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 3
Highlights 2023
- Demand for intralogistics solutions remained significantly above level of 2019 (pre-pandemic)
- Robust appetite for automation across all industry sectors and regions but slowdown of decision-making process for larger projects at Kardex Mlog
- Normalized global supply chain enabled record high net revenues
- Higher output of the factories led to higher gross profit margin
- EBIT margin raised in the upper half of financial targets
- ROIC has increased significantly to 37.6% and regained its former strength
- Kardex AutoStore gains market share and achieved profitability in the second year after launch
- Investments in innovation and digitalization continued
Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 4
Financials 2023
Thomas Reist, CFO
Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 5
Kardex - Key Figures 2019 - 2023 (in EUR million)
750
600
450
300
150
0
Bookings
CAGR 10.5%
603.0
698.6
673.9
452.4
-7.9%416.8 +44.7%
+15.9%
-3.5%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
750
600
450
300
150
0
Net revenues
CAGR 10.5%
565.6
702.9
471.2 -12.4%412.9 +10.3% 455.5 +24.2%
+24.3%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
100
80
60
40
20
0
EBIT and EBIT margin
CAGR 7.8%
12.2%
13.5%
13.4%
13.4%
9.9%
85.9
63.5 -12.6%55.5 +10.1% 61.1 -8.7%55.8 +53.9%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
60
40
20
0
-20
Free cash flow
51.4
46.2
30.8
25.2
-15.2
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 6
Kardex - Income Statement (1/2)
in EUR million
2023
(%)
2022
(%)
(+/- %)
Bookings
673.9
95.9%
698.6
123.5%
-3.5%
Order backlog (31.12.)
475.9
67.7%
510.5
90.3%
-6.8%
Net revenues
702.9
100.0%
565.6
100.0%
24.3%
Gross profit
235.9
33.6%
177.7
31.4%
32.8%
OPEX
150.0
21.3%
121.9
21.6%
23.1%
EBITDA
99.3
14.1%
65.4
11.6%
51.8%
EBIT
85.9
12.2%
55.8
9.9%
53.9%
- Bookings slightly below PY due to slowed-down decision taking of Kardex Mlog's customers
- Improved component availability resulted in backlog translating into very strong net revenues
- GP margin improved due to higher factory output and stabilized purchase price situation
- EBIT margin back in upper half of financial target range (10 - 14%)
Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 7
Kardex - Income Statement (2/2)
in EUR million
2023
(%)
2022
(%)
(+/- %)
EBIT
85.9
12.2%
55.8
9.9%
53.9%
Financial result, net
1.2
0.2%
-2.3
-0.4%
152.2%
EBT
87.1
12.4%
53.5
9.5%
62.8%
Income tax
-20.2
-2.9%
-14.9
-2.6%
-35.6%
Tax rate
23.2%
27.9%
Result for the period
66.9
9.5%
38.6
6.8%
73.3%
- Financial result positively impacted by gains on financial assets
- Tax rate improved due to positive one-time effects and slightly below new target range of 24- 26%
- Significant improvement in result
Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 8
Kardex - Balance Sheet
in EUR million
Current assets
thereof cash and cash equivalents
thereof NWC (accounts receivable and inventories)
Non-current assets
thereof property, plant and equipment
Assets
Liabilities
thereof NWC (accounts payable)
Equity
Equity ratio
Equity and liabilities
2023
2022
(+/-)
(+/-%)
294.7
257.9
36.8
14.3%
107.3
71.2
36.1
50.7%
147.1
132.3
14.8
11.2%
127.5
106.2
21.3
20.1%
68.9
61.2
7.7
12.6%
422.2
364.1
58.1
16.0%
182.1
159.5
22.6
14.2%
44.9
56.1
-11.2
-20.0%
240.1
204.6
35.5
17.4%
56.9%
56.2%
422.2
364.1
58.1
16.0%
- Strong increase in cash levels
- Proportionally lower increase in accounts receivable and inventories
- Equity and equity ratio further strengthened
- ROIC returned to its old strength at 37.6% (27.5%)
Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 9
Kardex - Cash Flow Statement
in EUR million
2023
2022
(+/-)
(+/-%)
Result for the period
66.9
38.6
28.3
73.3%
Change in non-cash items
24.2
16.3
7.9
48.5%
Change in NWC
-26.9
-31.4
4.5
14.3%
thereof accounts receivable
-23.8
-19.1
-4.7
-24.6%
thereof inventories
7.9
-26.5
34.4
129.8%
thereof accounts payable
-11.0
14.2
-25.2
-177.5%
Change in other assets and liabilities
16.2
-13.1
29.3
223.7%
thereof change in other receivables
-5.0
-5.0
-
0.0%
thereof change in accruals
18.8
-2.2
21.0
954.5%
Change in investments
-34.2
-25.6
-8.6
-33.6%
thereof CAPEX
-19.7
-18.8
-0.9
-4.8%
Free cash flow
46.2
-15.2
61.4
403.9%
- Strong result main contributor to sharp FCF rise
- Accruals up mainly due to higher business volume
Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kardex AG published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 08:37:07 UTC.