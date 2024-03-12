Media and Analysts Conference

7 March 2024

Agenda

Introduction

J. Hardenacke, CEO

Financials 2023

T. Reist, CFO

Divisional Reports

T. Reist, CFO

Outlook

J. Hardenacke, CEO

Questions and Answers

Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 2

Introduction

Jens Hardenacke, CEO

Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 3

Highlights 2023

  • Demand for intralogistics solutions remained significantly above level of 2019 (pre-pandemic)
  • Robust appetite for automation across all industry sectors and regions but slowdown of decision-making process for larger projects at Kardex Mlog
  • Normalized global supply chain enabled record high net revenues
  • Higher output of the factories led to higher gross profit margin
  • EBIT margin raised in the upper half of financial targets
  • ROIC has increased significantly to 37.6% and regained its former strength
  • Kardex AutoStore gains market share and achieved profitability in the second year after launch
  • Investments in innovation and digitalization continued

Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 4

Financials 2023

Thomas Reist, CFO

Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 5

Kardex - Key Figures 2019 - 2023 (in EUR million)

750

600

450

300

150

0

Bookings

CAGR 10.5%

603.0

698.6

673.9

452.4

-7.9%416.8 +44.7%

+15.9%

-3.5%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

750

600

450

300

150

0

Net revenues

CAGR 10.5%

565.6

702.9

471.2 -12.4%412.9 +10.3% 455.5 +24.2%

+24.3%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

100

80

60

40

20

0

EBIT and EBIT margin

CAGR 7.8%

12.2%

13.5%

13.4%

13.4%

9.9%

85.9

63.5 -12.6%55.5 +10.1% 61.1 -8.7%55.8 +53.9%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

60

40

20

0

-20

Free cash flow

51.4

46.2

30.8

25.2

-15.2

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 6

Kardex - Income Statement (1/2)

in EUR million

2023

(%)

2022

(%)

(+/- %)

Bookings

673.9

95.9%

698.6

123.5%

-3.5%

Order backlog (31.12.)

475.9

67.7%

510.5

90.3%

-6.8%

Net revenues

702.9

100.0%

565.6

100.0%

24.3%

Gross profit

235.9

33.6%

177.7

31.4%

32.8%

OPEX

150.0

21.3%

121.9

21.6%

23.1%

EBITDA

99.3

14.1%

65.4

11.6%

51.8%

EBIT

85.9

12.2%

55.8

9.9%

53.9%

  • Bookings slightly below PY due to slowed-down decision taking of Kardex Mlog's customers
  • Improved component availability resulted in backlog translating into very strong net revenues
  • GP margin improved due to higher factory output and stabilized purchase price situation
  • EBIT margin back in upper half of financial target range (10 - 14%)

Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 7

Kardex - Income Statement (2/2)

in EUR million

2023

(%)

2022

(%)

(+/- %)

EBIT

85.9

12.2%

55.8

9.9%

53.9%

Financial result, net

1.2

0.2%

-2.3

-0.4%

152.2%

EBT

87.1

12.4%

53.5

9.5%

62.8%

Income tax

-20.2

-2.9%

-14.9

-2.6%

-35.6%

Tax rate

23.2%

27.9%

Result for the period

66.9

9.5%

38.6

6.8%

73.3%

  • Financial result positively impacted by gains on financial assets
  • Tax rate improved due to positive one-time effects and slightly below new target range of 24- 26%
  • Significant improvement in result

Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 8

Kardex - Balance Sheet

in EUR million

Current assets

thereof cash and cash equivalents

thereof NWC (accounts receivable and inventories)

Non-current assets

thereof property, plant and equipment

Assets

Liabilities

thereof NWC (accounts payable)

Equity

Equity ratio

Equity and liabilities

2023

2022

(+/-)

(+/-%)

294.7

257.9

36.8

14.3%

107.3

71.2

36.1

50.7%

147.1

132.3

14.8

11.2%

127.5

106.2

21.3

20.1%

68.9

61.2

7.7

12.6%

422.2

364.1

58.1

16.0%

182.1

159.5

22.6

14.2%

44.9

56.1

-11.2

-20.0%

240.1

204.6

35.5

17.4%

56.9%

56.2%

422.2

364.1

58.1

16.0%

  • Strong increase in cash levels
  • Proportionally lower increase in accounts receivable and inventories
  • Equity and equity ratio further strengthened
  • ROIC returned to its old strength at 37.6% (27.5%)

Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 9

Kardex - Cash Flow Statement

in EUR million

2023

2022

(+/-)

(+/-%)

Result for the period

66.9

38.6

28.3

73.3%

Change in non-cash items

24.2

16.3

7.9

48.5%

Change in NWC

-26.9

-31.4

4.5

14.3%

thereof accounts receivable

-23.8

-19.1

-4.7

-24.6%

thereof inventories

7.9

-26.5

34.4

129.8%

thereof accounts payable

-11.0

14.2

-25.2

-177.5%

Change in other assets and liabilities

16.2

-13.1

29.3

223.7%

thereof change in other receivables

-5.0

-5.0

-

0.0%

thereof change in accruals

18.8

-2.2

21.0

954.5%

Change in investments

-34.2

-25.6

-8.6

-33.6%

thereof CAPEX

-19.7

-18.8

-0.9

-4.8%

Free cash flow

46.2

-15.2

61.4

403.9%

  • Strong result main contributor to sharp FCF rise
  • Accruals up mainly due to higher business volume

Media and Analysts Conference - YEC 2023 | 07.03.2024 | 10

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kardex AG published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 08:37:07 UTC.