Kardex : Upgrading warehouse to state-of-the-art technology without downtime

Kardex Mlog / Refurbishment
Kardex Mlog refurbishes warehouse technology for Bosch home appliances
Neuenstadt, June 30, 2021 - BSH Hausgeräte GmbH has commissioned long-term partner Kardex Mlog with the refurbishment of its logistics activities at its Giengen an der Brenz location in Germany. Over a period of 12 months, during ongoing operations, the storage and retrieval machines and sections of the conveyor technology will be upgraded to state-of-the-art technology.
BSH is the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and is a global leader in the industry. The company operates approximately 40 factories worldwide and manufactures a complete range of modern household appliances. For more than 70 years, high-quality refrigeration technology has been developed and manufactured in Giengen an der Brenz in southern Germany - with a current annual output of approximately
1.5 million refrigerators and freezers. To supply its production at the site, BSH operates a high-bay warehouse with three storage and retrieval machines (SRMs) and upstream conveyor technology on two levels. To upgrade the plant to the latest technology, and to secure spare parts supplies over the long term, a thorough refurbishment was due.
As BSH's long-term partner for intralogistics, Kardex Mlog was commissioned with task planning and realization. Both companies have enjoyed a successful partnership extending back more than 15 years. In 2005, Kardex Mlog carried out refurbishments to a BSH plant constructed by a third party and since then, the logistics specialist has implemented various extensions to meet the growing requirements of the operator. As part of the forthcoming project, Kardex Mlog will carry out a complete refurbishment of the SRMs. The conveyor technology will follow in stage two.
The reconstruction and recommissioning of all three storage and retrieval machines is to take place successively up to mid/end-2021 and mid-2022. This means that the refurbishment can go ahead during ongoing operations despite the almost 24/7 operation of the plant. The work on the SRMs includes the fitting of completely new sensor and camera systems, new on-boardprogrammable-logic controls, and state-of-the-art communication technology. Drives, controls and gearboxes in the chassis, lift units and telescopic forks will be completely replaced, as will the telescopic forks themselves.
The project also includes fitting new sensors and drive components to a vertical conveyor and two shuttle cars and the replacement of diverse discontinued components in the conveyor technology. To further increase safety measures for personnel, new muting light curtains and a machine protection door will be installed. With this extensive catalog of measures, Kardex Mlog, as the maintenance and service partner of BSH, ensures long- term plant availability and safety for operating personnel, as well as at least ten years of secure spare parts supply.
About Kardex Mlog
Kardex Mlog (www.kardex.com), located in Neuenstadt am Kocher, Germany, is one of the leading suppliers of integrated material handling systems and high-bay warehouses.
The company has more than 50 years of experience in the planning, implementation and maintenance of fully automated logistics solutions. The three divisions: Greenfield Installation, Modernization and Life Cycle Service are based at the company's own production center in Neuenstadt. Kardex Mlog is part of the Kardex Group and employs 300 people - revenues for 2019 were 79 million euros. For additional information about the Kardex Group, visit www.kardex.com.
