Kardex : Upgrading warehouse to state-of-the-art technology without downtime

Kardex Mlog refurbishes warehouse technology for Bosch home appliances

Neuenstadt, June 30, 2021 - BSH Hausgeräte GmbH has commissioned long-term partner Kardex Mlog with the refurbishment of its logistics activities at its Giengen an der Brenz location in Germany. Over a period of 12 months, during ongoing operations, the storage and retrieval machines and sections of the conveyor technology will be upgraded to state-of-the-art technology.

BSH is the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and is a global leader in the industry. The company operates approximately 40 factories worldwide and manufactures a complete range of modern household appliances. For more than 70 years, high-quality refrigeration technology has been developed and manufactured in Giengen an der Brenz in southern Germany - with a current annual output of approximately

1.5 million refrigerators and freezers. To supply its production at the site, BSH operates a high-bay warehouse with three storage and retrieval machines (SRMs) and upstream conveyor technology on two levels. To upgrade the plant to the latest technology, and to secure spare parts supplies over the long term, a thorough refurbishment was due.

As BSH's long-term partner for intralogistics, Kardex Mlog was commissioned with task planning and realization. Both companies have enjoyed a successful partnership extending back more than 15 years. In 2005, Kardex Mlog carried out refurbishments to a BSH plant constructed by a third party and since then, the logistics specialist has implemented various extensions to meet the growing requirements of the operator. As part of the forthcoming project, Kardex Mlog will carry out a complete refurbishment of the SRMs. The conveyor technology will follow in stage two.

