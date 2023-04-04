Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Karelian Diamond Resources Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KDR   IE00BD09HK61

KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC

(KDR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:52:48 2023-04-04 am EDT
1.880 GBX   +7.43%
09:21aKarelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/30Karelian Diamond Resources plc LAHTOJOKI DIAMOND DEPOSIT UPDATE
AQ
03/29Karelian pays compensation for rights to Lahtojoki diamond deposit
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

04/04/2023 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4 April 2023

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

(“Karelian Diamonds” or the “Company”)

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 3 April 2023 that, as at 28 March 2023, Morgan Stanley had a total interest in 3,300,296 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) equivalent to 3.91 per cent. of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company, held on behalf of its subsidiary, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc.

In addition, on 4 April 2023 the Company was informed that Steve Coomber’s shareholding in the Company is 7,613,116 Ordinary Shares equivalent to 9.01 per cent. of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
First Equity Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
Jason Robertson
Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the Company website at: www.kareliandiamondresources.com

© PRNewswire 2023
All news about KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC
09:21aKarelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/30Karelian Diamond Resources plc LAHTOJOKI DIAMOND DEPOSIT UPDATE
AQ
03/29Karelian pays compensation for rights to Lahtojoki diamond deposit
AN
03/29Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Lahtojoki Diamond Deposit Update
PR
03/29Karelian Diamond Resources plc Announces Lahtojoki Diamond Deposit Update
CI
03/24Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/15Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/28Karelian Diamond Resources Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Novembe..
CI
02/28Dalata "cautiously optimistic" amid 2022 profit swing
AN
02/28Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Half-yearly results for the 6 months to 30 November 20..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer