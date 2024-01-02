 

2 January 2024

 

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

 

Holdings in Company

 

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 2 January 2024 that Steve Coomber has an interest of 8,408,813 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 8.00 per cent. of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

 

 

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com



