Karelian Diamond Resources PLC is an Ireland-based diamond exploration company. The Company's diamond projects in Finland are based on the diamond prospectivity of the Karelian Craton. The Company's projects include Lahtojoki Diamond Project and Seitapera Diamond Project. The Lahtojoki diamond project is situated in the Kuopio-Kaavi region of Finland in a location with infrastructure, including road access, power distribution and local technical and logistics availability. The Seitapera Diamond Project is a kimberlite pipe in Finland, with a surface area of approximately 6.9 hectares (Ha) and drilling and analysis of drill core by the Company from the pipe has recovered seventy-four diamonds, including six macro diamonds, predominantly from xenolith-rich zones within the Seitapera kimberlite pipe. It has also discovered a new kimberlite body at Riihivaara, southeast of Seitapera in the Kuhmo area of Eastern Finland.