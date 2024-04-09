Karelian Diamond Resources PLC is an Ireland-based diamond exploration company. The Companyâs diamond projects in Finland are based on the diamond prospectivity of the Karelian Craton. The Companyâs projects include Lahtojoki Diamond Project and Seitapera Diamond Project. The Lahtojoki diamond project is situated in the Kuopio-Kaavi region of Finland in a location with infrastructure, including road access, power distribution and local technical and logistics availability. The Seitapera Diamond Project is a kimberlite pipe in Finland, with a surface area of approximately 6.9 hectares (Ha) and drilling and analysis of drill core by the Company from the pipe has recovered seventy-four diamonds, including six macro diamonds, predominantly from xenolith-rich zones within the Seitapera kimberlite pipe. It has also discovered a new kimberlite body at Riihivaara, southeast of Seitapera in the Kuhmo area of Eastern Finland.