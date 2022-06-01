Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Karelian Diamond Resources Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KDR   IE00BD09HK61

KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC

(KDR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06/01 10:01:52 am EDT
2.520 GBX   +0.80%
10:01aKarelian Diamond Resources Plc - Lahtojoki Diamond Mine Development Update
PR
05/25Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/11Karelian diamond resources plc - nickel prospecting licences applied for in northern ireland
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Lahtojoki Diamond Mine Development Update

06/01/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

(“Karelian Diamonds” or “the Company”)

1 June 2022

LAHTOJOKI DIAMOND MINE DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

  • Land Survey final meeting rescheduled to end of summer / beginning of autumn
  • Delay due to Covid-19 and workload on National Survey of Finland

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) has been informed by the National Land Survey of Finland that the final meeting in relation to the Company’s diamond mine development at Lahtojoki has been delayed and it is not now likely to be held until the end of summer or the beginning of autumn 2022.

The National Land Survey has stated that the delay in holding the final meeting and the processing of the proceedings is caused by the impact of the Covid-19 situation in previous years and also the workload of the National Land Survey. The delay is not in any way due to Karelian Diamonds and the Land Survey has stated that it will be in contact with the Company when the date for the final meeting is confirmed.  A Mining Concession over the Lahtojoki diamond deposit has already been approved by TUKES (The Finnish Mining Authority).  

The Company will provide a further update when further information becomes available. In the meantime the Company’s diamond exploration programme in Finland continues.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman of Karelian Diamond Resources plc, commented:

“Clearly we would like to have news of the meeting date as soon as possible, so that the Company can progress with the development of the Lahtojoki Diamond Deposit, particularly in view of the increasing demand for coloured stones such as those present in the deposit.

Elsewhere in Finland the Company’s exploration programme is increasingly encouraging.”

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
+353-1-479-6180
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss
+44-20-3328-5656
First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson
+44-20-7330-1883
Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley
+44-20-3290-0707
Hall Communications
Don Hall
+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC
10:01aKarelian Diamond Resources Plc - Lahtojoki Diamond Mine Development Update
PR
05/25Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/11Karelian diamond resources plc - nickel prospecting licences applied for in northern ir..
AQ
03/10Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Nickel Prospecting Licences Applied for in N.I
PR
03/10Karelian Diamond Resources Plc announces apply for two further prospecting licences in ..
CI
03/01Karelian Diamond Resources plc - Half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 Novemb..
AQ
02/28Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Half-year Report
PR
02/28Karelian Diamond Resources Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Novembe..
CI
02/11Karelian diamond resources plc - lahtojoki diamond deposit update
AQ
01/19Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news